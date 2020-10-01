Red Bull TV to Broadcast World Champs in 136 Countries but Canada, USA & Others Miss Out

Oct 1, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  
Finn Iles set the first fast time of the day and gave Canada brief hope of a medal

Red Bull TV may be the official broadcaster for the Mercedes-Benz UCI MTB World Cup but they aren't the only official global broadcaster for the 2020 World Championships. As in previous years, the UCI has packaged the DH and XC World Championships alongside all of the other cycling disciplines they own and separate licensing agreements need to be made to broadcast the event.

With 2020 supposed to have been an Olympic year, the interest in Olympic disciplines including road cycling, BMX and track cycling was on the rise this year so the rights to their World Championships have been bought by larger, terrestrial broadcasters in some territories. As all the disciplines are packaged together, that means that the downhill and XCO World Championships were bundled in too.

In many instances, the broadcast licensing agreements allow Red Bull to broadcast the World Championship XC and DH races, and in those places, you will be able to watch the World Championships as you would during any World Cup race weekend. Globally, however, it's a bit of patchwork as some countries are not included, most notably the USA, Canada, New Zealand, Italy and South Africa.

The list may still change as last minute deals get done but, as of our publishing date, here’s the full list of countries where the World Championships will be broadcast on Red Bull TV*:

Cleared Territories for Red Bull TV

Viewers in these territories will be fine to watch the World Championships on Red Bull TV. In some territoires the rights are also shared with terrestrial broadcasters. In some territories the rights are shared with another broadcaster. This broadcaster is shown in brackets, check local scheduling for their broadcast plans.

Afghanistan
Albania (also licensed by ALRTS)
Algeria
Andorra (Also licensed by Eurosport)
Angola
Armenia (Also licensed by Eurosport)
Australia (Also licensed by Fox, SBS)
Austria (Also licensed by ORF Sport +)
Azerbaijan (Also licensed by Eurosport)
Bangladesh
Bahrain
Belarus (Also licensed by Eurosport)
Belgium (French) (Also licensed by RTBF)
Belize
Benin
Bosnia Herzegovina (Also licensed by Eurosport)
Botswana
Bulgaria (Also licensed by Eurosport)
Brazil
Bhutan
Burkina Faso
Burundi
Cameroon
Cape Verde
Central African Republic
Chad
China (Also licensed by hysport.tv)
Comoros
Congo
Costa Rica
Cote D'Ivoire
Croatia (Also licensed to Eurosport)
Cyprus (Also licensed to Eurosport)
Czech Republic (Also licensed to Czech TV)
Democratic Republic of Congo
Djibouti
Egypt
El Salvador
Equitorial Guinea
Eritra
Estonia
Ethiopia
France (Also licensed to L'Equipe)
Gabon
Gambia
Gaza Strip
Georgia (Also licensed to Eurosport)
Germany (also licensed to ZDF/SWF)
Ghana
Greece (Also licensed to Eurosport)
Guatemala
Guinea
Guinea Bissau
Hungary (Also olicensed to Eurosport)
Honduras
Hong Kong
Indonesia
Iran
Iraq
Ireland (Also licensed to Eurosport)
Israel (Also licensed to Eurosport)
India
Kazakhstan (Also licensed to Eurosport)
Kenya
Korea (Also licensed to Sky TV Korea)
Kosovo (Also licensed to Eurosport)
Kuwait
Kyrgyzstan (Also licensed to Eurosport)
Latvia (Also licensed to Eurosport)
Lebanon
Lesotho
Liberia
Libya
Liechenstein (Also licensed to Eurosport)
Lithuania (Also licensed to Eurosport)
Luxemburg (Also licensed to Eurosport)
Macedonia (Also licensed to Eurosport)
Madagascar
Malawi
Mali
Malta (Also licensed to Eurosport)
Maurtetania
Mauritius
Mayotte
Moldova (Also licensed to Eurosport)
Monaco (Also licensed to Eurosport)
Montenegro (Also licensed to Eurosport)
Morocco (Also licensed to Eurosport)
Mozambique
Mexico
Myanmar
Namibia
Netherlands (Also licensed to NOS)
Niger
Nigeria
Nicaragua
Oman
Palestine
Panama
Pakistan
Peru
Poland (Also licensed to TVP
Portugal (Also licensed to Eurosport)
Philippines
Qatar
Reunion
Romania (Also licensed to Eurosport)
Russia (Also licensed to Eurosport)
Rwanda
San Marino (Also licensed to Eurosport)
Sao Tome
Saudi Arabia
Senegal
Serbia (Also licensed to Eurosport)
Seychelles
Sierra Leone
Slovenia (Also licensed to RTV Slovenia)
Socotra
Somalia
South Sudan
Spain (Also licensed to Teledeporte)
St Helena
Sudan
Swaziland
Switzerland (Also licensed to SRF/RTS)
Syria
Sri Lanka
Thailand (Also licensed to Truevision
Taiwan
Tanzania
Togo
Tunisia
Turkey (Also licensed to Eurosport)
Uganda
UK (Also licensed to BBC)
Ukraine (Also licensed to Eurosport)
UAE
Vatican City (Also licensed to Eurosport)
Vietnam
Yemen
Zambia
Zimbabwe

Geobocked Territories

Red Bull will not show the World Championships in the following territories. Viewers in these countries will need a VPN to access the Red Bull feed or they can watch it on terresstrial broadcasts.

Canada - Rights held by Flosports and Fubo TV
Denmark - Rights held by TV2
Italy - Rights held by RAI
Japan
Jordan
New Zealand - Rights held bySky NZ
Nepal
Singapore - Rights held by Starhub
South Africa - Rights held by Supersport
USA - Rights held by NBC Universal

To be Confirmed

Red Bull is still negotiating with the following territories. We will update the list when we hear more.

Argentina
Belgium (Flemish) - Rights held by VRT
Bolivia
Chile
Colombia
Ecuador
Malaysia - Rights held by Astro/Measat
Norway - Rights held by TV2 Nor
Paraguay
Slovakia - Rights held by RTV Slovakia
Sweden - Rights held by SVT
Uruguay
Venezuela

*Subject to change

Where to watch the 2020 Leogang World Championships

October 10

Women's Cross Country

PST 03:00 / EST 06:00 / BST 11:00 / CEST 12:00

https://www.redbull.com/int-en/live/uci-mtb-championships-2020-leogang-xco-women

Men's Cross Country

PST 05:30 / EST 08:30 / BST 13:30 / CEST 14:30

https://www.redbull.com/int-en/live/uci-mtb-championships-2020-leogang-xco-men

October 11

Women's Downhill

PST 03:30 / EST 06:30 / BST 11:30 / CEST 12:30

https://www.redbull.com/int-en/live/uci-mtb-championships-leogang-dh-women


Men's Downhill

PST 05:30 / EST 08:30 / BST 13:30 / CEST 14:30

https://www.redbull.com/int-en/live/uci-mtb-championships-2020-leogang-dh-men

36 Comments

  • 56 0
 Try and jump the wall into Mexico?
  • 6 1
 AHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
  • 1 0
 take a poor man's gold
  • 11 0
 Aaahhh yes can't wait to see World Champs in two months commented by roadies on Rai Sport. Guess I'll have to find a VPN soon
  • 11 0
 This comment was sponsored by NordVPN®
  • 3 0
 DH Champs 2012: *someone hits a jump and whips*
Gigi Sgarbozza (80 y.o. roadie commentator): "what a wheelie! This is a fast one!"
Time: *+54 seconds*
  • 7 0
 @ All ze Germans: Do you think they will actually stream DH World Champs on ZDF? ???? Couldn't find it being listed anywhere on their site, but would really like to hear German Soccer commentators get all "Oh mein Gott. How can you sit wiz ballz zat big"
  • 2 0
 Yeah swiss tv is the same. I also like the fact that they at least let a bmx pro do the "Pro" commentating
  • 1 0
 In Germany we like to say:

" Eher friert die Hölle ein! "
  • 1 0
 i hope "also on" means i am able to watch on redbull tv- otherwise i think we are screwed,ZDF-never gonna happen. with all the money they got, maybe they just bought the rights and dont care to use em. noone of the coreaudience 60+ will watch it anyway.
  • 1 0
 ZDF...HAHA
  • 8 0
 coz Afghanistan is such a hotbed of Mtb racing...apparently north america is still an untapped market
  • 3 0
 just booked my flight for the crazy watch party over there
  • 2 0
 I'm a scientist not a...whatever the hell deals with broadcast licensing, but... why can't you just... sell the rights to someone else to cover the places the first broadcaster doesn't show in...
  • 3 0
 Who the f*ck buys the rights to World Champs in Argentina? They keep screwing us up every single year, and then you can't find the broadcast on any network...
  • 2 1
 Ok - what do I have to do - I know there's away around it - someone pointed it out before. HELP! Or do I move to Burkina Faso?
  • 4 0
 vpn
  • 5 0
 might be able to use a VPN
  • 6 0
 @wastesport: Virtual Pivot Node (coming on a Santa Cruz in 2025).
  • 1 0
 @wastesport: Yes, that was it! It worked before. Thank you!
  • 2 0
 I'm still undecided if my best purchase with the Trudeaubux was noise cancelling headphones or a VPN
  • 1 0
 I understand the interest for XC and Jenny Rissveds, but there is no chance in hell that Swedish public service will broadcast DH.
  • 1 0
 agreed. I cant find any info about this in the tv-tablå on svt.se, hopefully they let redbull broadcast the DH WC in Sweden
  • 1 0
 On a side note. Is Gwin racing? He appears to still be in the US ( I thought there was a 15 day quarantine for American to get to Austria, but I might be wrong)
  • 3 0
 If you can't hear Rob commentate is it even WC DH?
  • 1 0
 How does this even end up happening, I would imagine that the US and Canada are 2 of the bigger viewing groups. It seems like a bad idea to not have them.
  • 1 0
 So what do you think NBC will show while the race is live? I want to say it was NASCAR qualifying last year. Maybe tennis reruns this year?
  • 3 0
 WTF?!?
  • 1 0
 Anyone got a link as to when the DH Champs is? Hard to find on any website lol
  • 1 0
 If someone could do a DICK POUND article that would be appreciated. We need it this year
  • 3 0
 Hahahahaha
  • 1 0
 This has been the worst trade deal in the history of trade deals, probably ever
  • 1 0
 Ahahahahahaha. Nice gesture from RB.
  • 1 0
 Never even heard of Flosports or Fubo TV for Canada haha
  • 2 1
 What a joke.
Post a Comment



