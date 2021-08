Red Bull TV to Broadcast Val di Sole World Champs in 105 Countries but Canada, USA & Others Miss Out

Red Bull TV

Afghanistan

Algeria

Angola

Australia

Bangladesh

Bahrain

Belize

Benin

Botswana

Brazil

Bhutan

Burkina Faso

Burundi

Cameroon

Cape Verde

Central African Republic

Chad

China

Comoros

Costa Rica

Cote d'Ivoire

Czech republic

Dem. Rep. of the Congo

Djibouti

Egypt

El Salvador

Equatorial Guinea

Eritrea

Ethiopia

Gabon

Gambia

Gaza Strip

Germany

Ghana

Guatemala

Guinea

Guinea Bissau

Honduras

Hong Kong

Indonesia

Iran

Iraq

India

Japan

Kenya

Korea

Kuwait

Lebanon

Lesotho

Liberia

Libya

Madagascar

Malawi

Mali

Mauretania

Mauritius

Mayotte

Mozambique

Mexico

Myanmar

Namibia

Niger

Nigeria

Nicaragua

Norway

Oman

Palestine

Panama

Pakistan

Peru

Philipines

Qatar

Reunion

Rwanda

Sao Tome

Saudi Arabia

Senegal

Seychelles

Sierra Leone

Socotra

Somalia

South Sudan

St Helena

Sudan

Swaziland

Switzerland (embargo 1 hour)

Syria

Sri Lanka

Thailand

Taiwan

Tanzania

Togo

Tunisia

Uganda

UAE

Vietnam

Yemen

Zambia

Zimbabwe



Other Red Bull Streams

All Broadcasters

Eurosport (Europe)

RedBull TV (Selected Countries: listed above)

RAI (Italy)

VRT (Belgium)

CT (Czech Republic)

DKTV2 (Denmark)

L’Equipe TV (France)

ZDF (Germany)

NOTV2 (Norway)

TVP (Poland)

SKRTV (Slovak Republic)

TVE (Spain)

SSR (Switzerland)

BBC (UK)

Flosports (USA and Canada)

ESPN (Latin America)

Supersport (South Africa)

SBS (Australia)

FOX (Australia)

Sky (New Zealand)

ASTRO (Malaysia)

Starhub (Singapore)

Truevision (Thailand)



Schedule

Red Bull TV

Eurosport

Red Bull TV may be the official broadcaster for the Mercedes-Benz UCI MTB World Cup but they aren't the only official global broadcaster for the 2021 World Championships. The UCI sells all its World Championships in one package so if a broadcaster wants to show the road event then they get the mountain biking included as part of the deal too. Unfortunately, mountain biking isn't as high ticket as some other disciplines so often it can be broadcast by those channels after the fact or on an unusual station.In many instances, the broadcast licensing agreements allow Red Bull to broadcast the World Championship XC and DH races, and in those places, you will be able to watch the World Championships as you would during any World Cup race weekend. Globally, however, it's a bit of patchwork as some countries are not included, most notably the USA, Canada, New Zealand and South Africa.The list may still change as last minute deals get done but, as of our publishing date, here’s the full list of countries where the World Championships will be broadcast on Red Bull TV:Viewers in the following countries can stream the event on Red Bull TV like any World Cup event. That stream can be found, here Albania, Slovakia, Sweden or the UK - English Language only stream - click here Italy - click here France - click here If your country isn't listed above, you'll need to check with the listings of the following broadcasters (or use a VPN) to watch the event:Thursday, August 26th - 16.45 CET: Short Track Women & Men (Live)Saturday, August 28th - 12.40 CET: Cross Country Elite Women (Live)Saturday, August 28th - 15.25 CET: Cross Country Elite Men (Live)Sunday, August 29th - 12.30 CET: Downhill Elite Women (Live)Sunday, August 29th - 14.30 CET: Downhill Elite Men (Live)Thursday, August 26th - 16.55 CET: Short Track Women (Live Eurosport 2)Thursday, August 26th - 17.40 CET: Short Track Men (Live Eurosport 2)Saturday, August 28th - 20.15 CET: Cross Country Elite Women (Delayed Eurosport 1)Saturday, August 28th - 21.15 CET: Cross Country Elite Men (Delayed Eurosport 1)Sunday, August 29th - 12.45 CET: Downhill Elite Women (Live Eurosport 2)Sunday, August 29th - 19.00 CET: Downhill Elite Men (Delayed Eurosport 2)