Red Bull TV to Broadcast Val di Sole World Champs in 105 Countries but Canada, USA & Others Miss Out

Red Bull TV may be the official broadcaster for the Mercedes-Benz UCI MTB World Cup but they aren't the only official global broadcaster for the 2021 World Championships. The UCI sells all its World Championships in one package so if a broadcaster wants to show the road event then they get the mountain biking included as part of the deal too. Unfortunately, mountain biking isn't as high ticket as some other disciplines so often it can be broadcast by those channels after the fact or on an unusual station.
In many instances, the broadcast licensing agreements allow Red Bull to broadcast the World Championship XC and DH races, and in those places, you will be able to watch the World Championships as you would during any World Cup race weekend. Globally, however, it's a bit of patchwork as some countries are not included, most notably the USA, Canada, New Zealand and South Africa.
The list may still change as last minute deals get done but, as of our publishing date, here’s the full list of countries where the World Championships will be broadcast on Red Bull TV:Red Bull TV
Viewers in the following countries can stream the event on Red Bull TV like any World Cup event. That stream can be found, here
.
Other Red Bull Streams
Afghanistan
Algeria
Angola
Australia
Bangladesh
Bahrain
Belize
Benin
Botswana
Brazil
Bhutan
Burkina Faso
Burundi
Cameroon
Cape Verde
Central African Republic
Chad
China
Comoros
Costa Rica
Cote d'Ivoire
Czech republic
Dem. Rep. of the Congo
Djibouti
Egypt
El Salvador
Equatorial Guinea
Eritrea
Ethiopia
Gabon
Gambia
Gaza Strip
Germany
Ghana
Guatemala
Guinea
Guinea Bissau
Honduras
Hong Kong
Indonesia
Iran
Iraq
India
Japan
Kenya
Korea
Kuwait
Lebanon
Lesotho
Liberia
Libya
Madagascar
Malawi
Mali
Mauretania
Mauritius
Mayotte
Mozambique
Mexico
Myanmar
Namibia
Niger
Nigeria
Nicaragua
Norway
Oman
Palestine
Panama
Pakistan
Peru
Philipines
Qatar
Reunion
Rwanda
Sao Tome
Saudi Arabia
Senegal
Seychelles
Sierra Leone
Socotra
Somalia
South Sudan
St Helena
Sudan
Swaziland
Switzerland (embargo 1 hour)
Syria
Sri Lanka
Thailand
Taiwan
Tanzania
Togo
Tunisia
Uganda
UAE
Vietnam
Yemen
Zambia
Zimbabwe
Albania, Slovakia, Sweden or the UK - English Language only stream - click here
.
Italy - click here
.
France - click here
.All Broadcasters
If your country isn't listed above, you'll need to check with the listings of the following broadcasters (or use a VPN) to watch the event:
ScheduleRed Bull TV
Eurosport (Europe)
RedBull TV (Selected Countries: listed above)
RAI (Italy)
VRT (Belgium)
CT (Czech Republic)
DKTV2 (Denmark)
L’Equipe TV (France)
ZDF (Germany)
NOTV2 (Norway)
TVP (Poland)
SKRTV (Slovak Republic)
TVE (Spain)
SSR (Switzerland)
BBC (UK)
Flosports (USA and Canada)
ESPN (Latin America)
Supersport (South Africa)
SBS (Australia)
FOX (Australia)
Sky (New Zealand)
ASTRO (Malaysia)
Starhub (Singapore)
Truevision (Thailand)
Thursday, August 26th - 16.45 CET: Short Track Women & Men (Live)
Saturday, August 28th - 12.40 CET: Cross Country Elite Women (Live)
Saturday, August 28th - 15.25 CET: Cross Country Elite Men (Live)
Sunday, August 29th - 12.30 CET: Downhill Elite Women (Live)
Sunday, August 29th - 14.30 CET: Downhill Elite Men (Live)Eurosport
Thursday, August 26th - 16.55 CET: Short Track Women (Live Eurosport 2)
Thursday, August 26th - 17.40 CET: Short Track Men (Live Eurosport 2)
Saturday, August 28th - 20.15 CET: Cross Country Elite Women (Delayed Eurosport 1)
Saturday, August 28th - 21.15 CET: Cross Country Elite Men (Delayed Eurosport 1)
Sunday, August 29th - 12.45 CET: Downhill Elite Women (Live Eurosport 2)
Sunday, August 29th - 19.00 CET: Downhill Elite Men (Delayed Eurosport 2)
They have the rights for Le Tour in Canada. They are more well known in the Jujitsu/Wrestling world with flograppling and flowrestling
