How to Watch the 2023 World Champs

16 years after the 2007 World Championships, Scotland is back hosting one of the biggest events of the year although for 2023 racing will be split across the country with the downhill at Fort William and the XC at Glentress in the Tweed Valley.
The UCI sells all its World Championships in one package so if a broadcaster wants to show the road event, they'll get the mountain biking included as part of the deal too. Unfortunately, since mountain biking isn't as high ticket as some other disciplines, it often isn't broadcast live. We have included the UCI breakdown of the broadcast rights holders below.
To make matters even more confusing it appears that GCN+/Discovery+ have additional broadcast rights in some regions listed with different broadcasters above. If you have already subscribed to these services for the World Cup races it might be worth checking here for access to the next two weeks of racing. For anyone in the UK, I can confirm that alongside the BBC the World Champs racing is also on GCN+.
What kind of zoom lens are they using?
Oddly enough it seems FloSports subscriptions are by specific sports (in this case, cycling), and it's $150 for a year up front or $30 for month to month. If you watch a lot of cycling (e.g. road and BMX in addition to DH), it might be worth it; but for only DH racing, it doesn't seem like a great deal.
