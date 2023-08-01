How to Watch the 2023 World Champs

Aug 1, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
Ben Cathro smashing it into 24th

16 years after the 2007 World Championships, Scotland is back hosting one of the biggest events of the year although for 2023 racing will be split across the country with the downhill at Fort William and the XC at Glentress in the Tweed Valley.

The UCI sells all its World Championships in one package so if a broadcaster wants to show the road event, they'll get the mountain biking included as part of the deal too. Unfortunately, since mountain biking isn't as high ticket as some other disciplines, it often isn't broadcast live. We have included the UCI breakdown of the broadcast rights holders below.

photo
photo
photo

To make matters even more confusing it appears that GCN+/Discovery+ have additional broadcast rights in some regions listed with different broadcasters above. If you have already subscribed to these services for the World Cup races it might be worth checking here for access to the next two weeks of racing. For anyone in the UK, I can confirm that alongside the BBC the World Champs racing is also on GCN+.


Posted In:
Racing and Events DH Racing Fort William World Championships 2023 World Championships 2023 XC Racing Glentress World Championships 2023 World Championships


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,546 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Truckworx - Crankworx Whistler 2023
43971 views
Replay: Red Bull Joyride - Crankworx Whistler 2023
42101 views
Randoms Round 2 - Crankworx Whistler 2023
40355 views
First Ride: Frameworks Racing Trail Bike Prototype - Crankworx Whistler 2023
39972 views
Dangerholm's Quest to Build the World's Lightest eMTB
36725 views
First Ride: 2024 RockShox SID Ultimate Fork
33140 views
We Are One Composites' Prototype Downhill Bike - Crankworx Whistler 2023
31673 views
Video: 5 Classic Bikes of Whistler Bike Park
30724 views

15 Comments
  • 3 0
 "Live coverage from Glasgow, as the world’s best mountain bike riders battle it out in the men’s and women’s downhill finals."

What kind of zoom lens are they using?
  • 1 0
 FloSports? Sounds more like a phishing site than an actual place to watch the race. I know many disliked Redbull coverage, but at least it was widely available and reliable, without a subscription.

Oddly enough it seems FloSports subscriptions are by specific sports (in this case, cycling), and it's $150 for a year up front or $30 for month to month. If you watch a lot of cycling (e.g. road and BMX in addition to DH), it might be worth it; but for only DH racing, it doesn't seem like a great deal.
  • 1 0
 BBC is showing a lot of coverage, including gravity and XC. EXCEPT that I do not see Women's Elite XC listed? Only Men;s Elite XC?

www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/m001p8q5/episodes/guide
  • 2 0
 Another subscription for US....Torrent it is
  • 1 0
 Is it free though!? Hope so
  • 1 0
 In Poland it's free, but they will not broadcast it anyway, since they only know XC Smile So as usual, you get nothing for free. This time however, you cannot watch it even if you would like to pay for it, which is just another level Smile
  • 1 0
 yes its free but only because you are so hopeful
  • 1 0
 @lkubica: VPN works wonders but its good to have it ready to go the day before just in case.
  • 2 0
 @mtbmaniatv: VPN to where?
  • 1 0
 @lkubica: If your country doesn't stream if, you can use a VPN platform to pretend you're watching in a different country. I used to use "Epic" browser, but unsure what the good ones are now.
  • 1 0
 Brilliant, Czech TV chose to show only track cycling
  • 1 0
 Some dummies about to be spat out
  • 1 0
 I just don't even care anymore
  • 1 0
 What the hell is FloSports?! I give up. Now get off my lawn!!!
  • 1 0
 So how to watch?





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.040460
Mobile Version of Website