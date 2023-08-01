How to Watch the 2023 World Champs

16 years after the 2007 World Championships, Scotland is back hosting one of the biggest events of the year although for 2023 racing will be split across the country with the downhill at Fort William and the XC at Glentress in the Tweed Valley.The UCI sells all its World Championships in one package so if a broadcaster wants to show the road event, they'll get the mountain biking included as part of the deal too. Unfortunately, since mountain biking isn't as high ticket as some other disciplines, it often isn't broadcast live. We have included the UCI breakdown of the broadcast rights holders below.