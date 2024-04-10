How to Watch the 2024 Mountain Bike World Cup

Apr 10, 2024
by Sarah Moore  
photo


The UCI Mountain Bike World Series season kicks off this weekend in Brazil, with back to back cross-country rounds. Following the two rounds in Brazil, the gravity side of things will kick off the first weekend in May in Fort William, followed by the first Enduro round in Finale Ligure May 10-12.

GCN+ service and GCN App closed in December 2024, with Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) choosing to consolidate its streaming services and have more sports and entertainment content in one place. With the closure of the app, UCI Mountain Bike World Series will be available on Max, Eurosport channels and discovery+ (in selected markets) as well as across a number of local/national broadcasters, listed below, for 2024.

In Europe and the UK, the races will be streamed via the Discovery+ app and Eurosport and the standard tier subscription will be required to access cycling, which appears to cost £6.88 GBP per month.

In the US, viewers will need to subscribe to the base version of Max and then select the B/R Sports add-on. Looking at the plan breakdown offered by Warner Bros. Discovery the cheapest way to get your racing fix will be to subscribe to the basic "with-ads" option costing $9.99 USD a month and then add the sports package for a further $9.99 USD a month. With the latest update, U.S. race fans will now need to spend between $19.98 and $25.98 per month to watch World Cups. The change marks a big increase from the $8.99 monthly cost of GCN+ for the 2024 season.

In Canada, FloBikes has partnered with Warner Brothers to broadcast World Cup events for Canadians. A monthly FloBikes pass is $29.99 USD and an annual pass is $12.50 USD a month ($150 USD for the year / $235 CDN including taxes).

Many fans in South America will be able to watch racing on Claro Sports, although TNT Sports will be the broadcaster for Brazil. In China, the broadcaster is Zhibo.tv.

If you have subscription fatigue, you can follow the live results on the UCI website and stay tuned to the Pinkbike homepage for Ben Cathro's content, Photo Epics, race highlights, and more. You can also watch U23 XCO racing, Junior DH races, and Elite Semi-Finals DH on the Whoop UCI Mountain Bike World Series YouTube page here.

Warner Brothers Discovery, ESPN and Fox have announced plans to join forces for a new sports streaming service, but that currently isn't scheduled to launch until after the end of the 2024 season.

Country and Broadcaster

Austria - Eurosport Channels, discovery+

Belgium - Eurosport Channels

Bolivia - Claro

Brazil - TNT Sports, YouTube Channel

Bulgaria - Eurosport Channels

Canada - Flosports

Chile - Claro

China - Zhibo.tv

Colombia - Claro

Costa Rica - Claro

Czech Republic - Eurosport Channels, Czech TV

Denmark - Eurosport Channels, Czech TV

Dominican Republic - Claro

Ecuador - Claro

El Salvador - Claro

Finland - Eurosport Channels

France - Eurosport Channels, L'Equipe

Germany - Eurosport Channels, discovery+

Greece - Eurosport Channels

Guatemala - Claro

Honduras - Claro

Hungary - Eurosport Channels

Ireland {Republic} - discovery+

Italy - Eurosport Channels, discovery+

Mexico - Claro

Netherlands - discovery+

Nicaragua - Claro

Norway - Eurosport Channels

Panama - Claro

Paraguay - Claro

Peru - Claro

Poland - Eurosport Channels

Portugal - Eurosport Channels

Romania - Eurosport Channels

Serbia - Eurosport Channels

Spain - Eurosport Channels

Sweden - Eurosport Channels

Switzerland - Eurosport Channels, SRG

Turkey - Eurosport Channels

Uganda - Claro

United Kingdom - Eurosport Channels, discovery+

United States (including American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands) - Max

Uruguay - Claro

Venezuela - Claro

Most notably, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa do not currently have a broadcast partner. Australian Rebecca Henderson won the season opener last time the racing was in Brazil and Sam Gaze, Anton Cooper, Greg Minnaar, and Troy Brosnan are just a few other top riders from those three countries whose fans will be disappointed to hear this news. Australia-based Flow Mountain Bike did a deeper dive on watching mountain biking from that region here.

Posted In:
Racing and Events


Author Info:
sarahmoore avatar

Member since Mar 30, 2011
1,330 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Police Called to Scott Sports Headquarters as CEO Dispute Continues
63891 views
First Ride: Fox Releases New Grip X & Grip X2 Dampers
48004 views
Pinkbike Poll: Center Lock or 6-Bolt Brake Rotor Mounting?
42378 views
Tech Briefing: Fancy Suspension, Carbon Wheels, Spring Apparel & More
37126 views
Pinkbike's DH Fantasy League: Get Your Team On The Line for Round 1
33272 views
SRAM Patent Shows Compact Motor x Battery Unit
31443 views
Bike Check: Craig Evans' Airdrop Edit V5
30423 views
First Look: Fair Bicycle's Drop Best Offset Saddle Clamp is Universally Compatible
29159 views

40 Comments
  • 13 0
 F¿king Hell......nothing for us here in New Zealand. Hey, we have a bunch of top riders including the current Female Junior World Champ. Come on now! We are not just off season training ground.
  • 4 0
 username checks out
  • 8 0
 Yeah, the good old UCI and WBD and Chris Ballsup. Fking over the Third World and the MTB fan base worldwide.
  • 8 0
 Damn I miss Red Bull.
(FREE) Launch app, play, (Rob Warner) sorted.
  • 6 0
 VPN all the way sports fans
  • 4 0
 Except you need a euro or UK addressed credit card. We have tried.
  • 2 0
 @devlincc: well for a small fee…j/k
  • 1 0
 @devlincc: VPNs are good for piracy too. God I miss GCN+
  • 3 0
 As this is obviously complete BS, (NO sanctioned way to watch at all in Aus/NZ wtf?), what tiz the policy around mentioning certain cycling websites that io think our commonwealth brothers might need to know about?
  • 1 0
 The poor riders. Having the sport that they make their living at absolutely gutted. I truely hope that something changes in the not too distant future.
I paid for gcn+ last year, and I would buy it again for that price, but I'm not going to spend double that even if I could (I'm in NZ)
  • 6 0
 What a clusterfuck.
  • 1 0
 Norway - Eurosport channels. Yeah, if I go to eurosport.no, I get redirected to a page with subscription for disco+/eurosport, at roughly EUR 16/month.
I do not want tennis, snooker, soccer, golf and yet more numbing tv-shows. As in I refuse to pay for it. I might consider the price if it was for a dedicated MTB channel.

Will sadly be the first season in many years we will not be watching XC or DH. More time for riding, though.
  • 1 0
 Love a 'World' series that only has 2x races in the southern hemisphere, misses out Asia entirely (where the bikes are made...) and completely doesn't give a toss about the colonies other than the US.

At this point the baseball world series is almost more worldly...

I can't possibly imagine why bike brands are pulling out and or reducing sponsorship.
  • 2 0
 $20 a month with ads what a f*cking joke. Are they trying to kill the sport? Might as well get the Australia treatment. I guess I will only be watching the Juniors race
  • 1 0
 Its $26 a month without ads
  • 2 0
 if i want to sign up for an eurosport abo it forwards me to discovery+, but currently discovery+ is not available in Switzerland :-/
  • 1 0
 Eurosport is available on Zattoo and the next XC races are in the EPG
  • 4 0
 Bring back Redbull TV. Bring back Warner!
  • 2 2
 Public Service Announcement for any UK riders who's wives get SKY so they can pause Strictly come dancing to get another glass of prosecco. Discovery+ plus app is included with your basic SKY package so you can chill in the shed and watch racing while you wife and childeren are waching, strictly, bake off, or whatever reality psudo-competition crap is currently en-vouge.

Oh, just me... I'll see myself out.
  • 1 0
 Why is everyone so negative? A few months ago there were 170 countries in the world where you couldn't watch World Cup racing and now it's down to only about 155. That's 8% growth!
  • 2 0
 Remember when we used to complain about GCN? Already miss those golden old days
  • 1 0
 We can watch basically every big road race for free on several European TV channels. Its a pity that mountain bike still plays such a minor role in viewer planning.
  • 2 1
 They might be able to ruin pro-level racing and the industry. They cannot ruin the sport as long as we ride our bikes.
  • 3 1
 Last I checked Europe’s currency was € not £
  • 3 4
 £ = UK British Pound GBP
  • 3 0
 On MoiMoiTv for enduro
  • 2 0
 And BK for DH, sadly the two best and most informative media outlets.
  • 1 0
 Pro Tip:
If you can get access to the Swiss channel SRG via a VPN you will get a fair amount of MTB coverage for free.
  • 1 0
 It's all about the money money money..........
  • 2 1
 £6.99 per month in the UK - same as GCN+. Looking forward to the season.
  • 2 0
 Fuck Warner Bros
  • 1 0
 Nice. Thanks for the overview.
  • 1 0
 特别想看，只是我们这里看不了.......
  • 2 0
 "I really want to see it, but we can’t see it here."

Google translate
  • 1 0
 You watch ANZ sports fans, Sky will claim victory..
  • 1 0
 THERE'S ONLY ONE WARNER BROTHER I'D LIKE TO LISTEN TO
  • 1 0
 N O P E !
  • 1 0
 Australia?????
  • 1 0
 This is pretty garbage
  • 1 0
 How not to watch







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.033235
Mobile Version of Website