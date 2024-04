How to Watch the 2024 Mountain Bike World Cup

Country and Broadcaster



Austria - Eurosport Channels, discovery+



Belgium - Eurosport Channels



Bolivia - Claro



Brazil - TNT Sports, YouTube Channel



Bulgaria - Eurosport Channels



Canada - Flosports



Chile - Claro



China - Zhibo.tv



Colombia - Claro



Costa Rica - Claro



Czech Republic - Eurosport Channels, Czech TV



Denmark - Eurosport Channels, Czech TV



Dominican Republic - Claro



Ecuador - Claro



El Salvador - Claro



Finland - Eurosport Channels



France - Eurosport Channels, L'Equipe



Germany - Eurosport Channels, discovery+



Greece - Eurosport Channels



Guatemala - Claro



Honduras - Claro



Hungary - Eurosport Channels



Ireland {Republic} - discovery+



Italy - Eurosport Channels, discovery+



Mexico - Claro



Netherlands - discovery+



Nicaragua - Claro



Norway - Eurosport Channels



Panama - Claro



Paraguay - Claro



Peru - Claro



Poland - Eurosport Channels



Portugal - Eurosport Channels



Romania - Eurosport Channels



Serbia - Eurosport Channels



Spain - Eurosport Channels



Sweden - Eurosport Channels



Switzerland - Eurosport Channels, SRG



Turkey - Eurosport Channels



Uganda - Claro



United Kingdom - Eurosport Channels, discovery+



United States (including American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands) - Max



Uruguay - Claro



Venezuela - Claro



The UCI Mountain Bike World Series season kicks off this weekend in Brazil, with back to back cross-country rounds. Following the two rounds in Brazil, the gravity side of things will kick off the first weekend in May in Fort William, followed by the first Enduro round in Finale Ligure May 10-12. GCN+ service and GCN App closed in December 2024, with Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) choosing to consolidate its streaming services and have more sports and entertainment content in one place. With the closure of the app, UCI Mountain Bike World Series will be available on Max, Eurosport channels and discovery+ (in selected markets) as well as across a number of local/national broadcasters, listed below, for 2024.In Europe and the UK, the races will be streamed via the Discovery+ app and Eurosport and the standard tier subscription will be required to access cycling, which appears to cost £6.88 GBP per month.In the US, viewers will need to subscribe to the base version of Max and then select the B/R Sports add-on. Looking at the plan breakdown offered by Warner Bros. Discovery the cheapest way to get your racing fix will be to subscribe to the basic "with-ads" option costing $9.99 USD a month and then add the sports package for a further $9.99 USD a month. With the latest update, U.S. race fans will now need to spend between $19.98 and $25.98 per month to watch World Cups. The change marks a big increase from the $8.99 monthly cost of GCN+ for the 2024 season.In Canada, FloBikes has partnered with Warner Brothers to broadcast World Cup events for Canadians. A monthly FloBikes pass is $29.99 USD and an annual pass is $12.50 USD a month ($150 USD for the year / $235 CDN including taxes).Many fans in South America will be able to watch racing on Claro Sports , although TNT Sports will be the broadcaster for Brazil. In China, the broadcaster is Zhibo.tv.If you have subscription fatigue, you can follow the live results on the UCI website and stay tuned to the Pinkbike homepage for Ben Cathro's content, Photo Epics, race highlights, and more. You can also watch U23 XCO racing, Junior DH races, and Elite Semi-Finals DH on the Whoop UCI Mountain Bike World Series YouTube page here Warner Brothers Discovery, ESPN and Fox have announced plans to join forces for a new sports streaming service , but that currently isn't scheduled to launch until after the end of the 2024 season.Most notably, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa do not currently have a broadcast partner. Australian Rebecca Henderson won the season opener last time the racing was in Brazil and Sam Gaze, Anton Cooper, Greg Minnaar, and Troy Brosnan are just a few other top riders from those three countries whose fans will be disappointed to hear this news. Australia-based Flow Mountain Bike did a deeper dive on watching mountain biking from that region here