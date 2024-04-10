How to Watch the 2024 Mountain Bike World Cup

The UCI Mountain Bike World Series season kicks off this weekend in Brazil, with back to back cross-country rounds. Following the two rounds in Brazil, the gravity side of things will kick off the first weekend in May in Fort William, followed by the first Enduro round in Finale Ligure May 10-12. GCN+ service and GCN App closed
in December 2024, with Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) choosing to consolidate its streaming services and have more sports and entertainment content in one place. With the closure of the app, UCI Mountain Bike World Series will be available on Max, Eurosport channels and discovery+ (in selected markets) as well as across a number of local/national broadcasters, listed below, for 2024.
In Europe and the UK, the races will be streamed via the Discovery+ app and Eurosport and the standard tier subscription
will be required to access cycling, which appears to cost £6.88 GBP per month.
In the US, viewers will need to subscribe to the base version of Max and then select the B/R Sports add-on. Looking at the plan breakdown
offered by Warner Bros. Discovery the cheapest way to get your racing fix will be to subscribe to the basic "with-ads" option costing $9.99 USD a month and then add the sports package for a further $9.99 USD a month. With the latest update, U.S. race fans will now need to spend between $19.98 and $25.98 per month to watch World Cups. The change marks a big increase from the $8.99 monthly cost of GCN+ for the 2024 season.
In Canada, FloBikes has partnered with Warner Brothers
to broadcast World Cup events for Canadians. A monthly FloBikes pass is $29.99 USD and an annual pass is $12.50 USD a month ($150 USD for the year / $235 CDN including taxes).
Many fans in South America will be able to watch racing on Claro Sports
, although TNT Sports will be the broadcaster for Brazil. In China, the broadcaster is Zhibo.tv.
If you have subscription fatigue, you can follow the live results on the UCI website
and stay tuned to the Pinkbike homepage for Ben Cathro's content, Photo Epics, race highlights, and more. You can also watch U23 XCO racing, Junior DH races, and Elite Semi-Finals DH on the Whoop UCI Mountain Bike World Series YouTube page here
.
Warner Brothers Discovery, ESPN and Fox have announced plans to join forces for a new sports streaming service
, but that currently isn't scheduled to launch until after the end of the 2024 season.
Country and Broadcaster
Austria - Eurosport Channels, discovery+
Belgium - Eurosport Channels
Bolivia - Claro
Brazil - TNT Sports, YouTube Channel
Bulgaria - Eurosport Channels
Canada - Flosports
Chile - Claro
China - Zhibo.tv
Colombia - Claro
Costa Rica - Claro
Czech Republic - Eurosport Channels, Czech TV
Denmark - Eurosport Channels, Czech TV
Dominican Republic - Claro
Ecuador - Claro
El Salvador - Claro
Finland - Eurosport Channels
France - Eurosport Channels, L'Equipe
Germany - Eurosport Channels, discovery+
Greece - Eurosport Channels
Guatemala - Claro
Honduras - Claro
Hungary - Eurosport Channels
Ireland {Republic} - discovery+
Italy - Eurosport Channels, discovery+
Mexico - Claro
Netherlands - discovery+
Nicaragua - Claro
Norway - Eurosport Channels
Panama - Claro
Paraguay - Claro
Peru - Claro
Poland - Eurosport Channels
Portugal - Eurosport Channels
Romania - Eurosport Channels
Serbia - Eurosport Channels
Spain - Eurosport Channels
Sweden - Eurosport Channels
Switzerland - Eurosport Channels, SRG
Turkey - Eurosport Channels
Uganda - Claro
United Kingdom - Eurosport Channels, discovery+
United States (including American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands) - Max
Uruguay - Claro
Venezuela - Claro
Most notably, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa do not currently have a broadcast partner. Australian Rebecca Henderson won the season opener last time the racing was in Brazil and Sam Gaze, Anton Cooper, Greg Minnaar, and Troy Brosnan are just a few other top riders from those three countries whose fans will be disappointed to hear this news. Australia-based Flow Mountain Bike did a deeper dive on watching mountain biking from that region here
.
(FREE) Launch app, play, (Rob Warner) sorted.
I paid for gcn+ last year, and I would buy it again for that price, but I'm not going to spend double that even if I could (I'm in NZ)
I do not want tennis, snooker, soccer, golf and yet more numbing tv-shows. As in I refuse to pay for it. I might consider the price if it was for a dedicated MTB channel.
Will sadly be the first season in many years we will not be watching XC or DH. More time for riding, though.
At this point the baseball world series is almost more worldly...
I can't possibly imagine why bike brands are pulling out and or reducing sponsorship.
Oh, just me... I'll see myself out.
If you can get access to the Swiss channel SRG via a VPN you will get a fair amount of MTB coverage for free.
