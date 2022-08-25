How to Watch the Les Gets World Championships

18 years after the 2004 MTB World Championships, Les Gets is once again hosting the Downhill and Cross-Country World Championships this weekend and there's no doubt that the racing is going to be wild. While being amongst the raucous French crown on the hillside is the dream, watching the action live from home is the best most of us will get and, if it's any consolation, you'll actually see a whole lot more of the track!
Red Bull TV is the official broadcaster for the 2022 Mercedes-Benz UCI MTB World Cup, but they aren't the only official global broadcaster for the 2022 World Championships. The UCI sells all its World Championships in one package so if a broadcaster wants to show the road event, they'll get the mountain biking included as part of the deal too. Unfortunately, since mountain biking isn't as high ticket as some other disciplines, it often isn't broadcast live.
In many instances, the broadcast licensing agreements still allow Red Bull to broadcast the World Championship XC and DH races. In those places, you will be able to watch the World Championships as you would watch any World Cup race weekend. Globally, however, it's a bit of patchwork as some countries are not included, most notably the USA, Canada, Australia and South Africa.Red Bull TV
As of our publishing date, here’s the full list of countries where the World Championships will be broadcast on Red Bull TV:
The live stream with English commentary is available in Albania, Slovakia, Sweden or the UK.
.
The live stream in French is available for viewers in France.
.
Viewers from other countries can stream the event on Red Bull TV.
.
If the stream is not showing up on Red Bull TV, that means that a local broadcaster has the rights in your country and you'll need to check with your local broadcaster.
That's FloBikes
and Kayo Sports in Australia.
in Australia.
Or you could use a VPN to access it
Or you could use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course).
offer a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Schedule:
Friday, August 25, 5pm CEST: Women XCC
Friday, August 25, 5:45pm CEST: Men XCC
Saturday, August 27, 1:15pm CEST: Women Elite DH
Saturday, August 27, 2:35pm CEST: Men Elite DH
Sunday, August 28, 1pm CEST: Women Elite XCO
Sunday, August 28, 3:15pm CEST: Men Elite XCO
