How to Watch UCI Downhill, Enduro, & XC Mountain Bike World Cup Racing in 2023

The puzzle of the 2023 World Cup coverage





Since the UCI Mountain Bike World Series announced the broadcasting options Warner Brothers Discovery announced that it plans to merge Discovery+ with HBO Max to create a new offering called Max We do not currently know what this will mean for the coverage of mountain biking once the shift happens as there has been no confirmation about where the company's sports coverage will end up. In a report by CNET it is stated that CEO David Zaslav said during a virtual press event: "We're a global leader in sports. And we're a global leader in news.""And in a few months, we'll come back to you with details of our attack plan to use this important and differentiating live content to grow our streaming business even further."The new Max service is set to start rolling out on May 23 so while it won't affect the first round of the XC World Cup it launches just in time to potentially add further complexities to the streaming options for the rest of the World Cup season.

Downhill



Junior DH: Available for free live on YouTube and the UCI Mountain Bike World Series website (Also live on GCN+, Eurosport and Discovery+)

Semi-Finals: Available for free live on YouTube and the UCI Mountain Bike World Series website (Also live on GCN+, Eurosport and Discovery+)

Finals: Live on GCN+, Eurosport and Discovery+





XC



XC Short Track - Elite: Live on GCN+, Eurosport and Discovery+

U23 XC: Available for free live on YouTube and the UCI Mountain Bike World Series website (Also live on GCN+, Eurosport and Discovery+)

Elite XC: Live on GCN+, Eurosport and Discovery+





Enduro



Live Timing: UCI Mountain Bike World Series website

Race Highlights: YouTube, GCN+, Eurosport and Discovery+





XC Marathon



Live Timing: UCI Mountain Bike World Series website

Race Highlights: YouTube, GCN+, Eurosport and Discovery+





World Championships

What Services are Available Where?

GCN+

A

Afghanistan

Åland Islands

Albania

Algeria

American Samoa

Andorra

Angola

Anguilla

Antigua and Barbuda

Argentina

Armenia

Aruba

Australia

Austria

Azerbaijan



B

Bahamas

Bahrain

Bangladesh

Barbados

Belarus

Belgium

Belize

Benin

Bhutan

Bolivia

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Botswana

Brazil

British Indian Ocean Territory

Brunei Darussalam

Bulgaria

Burkina Faso

Burundi



C

Cambodia

Cameroon

Canada

Cape Verde

Cayman Islands

Central African Republic

Chad

Chile

Colombia

Comoros

Congo

Congo (the Democratic Republic of the)

Cook Islands

Costa Rica

Côte d’Ivoire

Croatia

Curacao

Cyprus

Czechia



D

Denmark

Djibouti

Dominica

Dominican Republic



E

Ecuador

Egypt

El Salvador

Equatorial Guinea

Eritrea

Estonia

Ethiopia



F

G

Gabon

Gambia

Georgia

Germany

Ghana

Gibraltar

Greece

Greenland

Grenada

Guadeloupe

Guatemala

Guernsey

Guinea

Guinea-Bissau

Guyana



H

Haiti

Holy See (Vatican City)

Honduras

Hong Kong

Hungary



I

Iceland

India

Indonesia

Iraq

Ireland

Isle of Man

Israel

Italy



J

Jamaica

Japan

Jersey

Jordan



K

Kazakhstan

Kenya

Kiribati

Korea (the Republic of)

Kuwait

Kyrgyzstan



L

Lao

Latvia

Lebanon

Lesotho

Liberia

Libya

M

Macao

Macedonia

Madagascar

Malawi

Malaysia

Maldives

Mali

Malta

Marshall Islands

Martinique

Mauritania

Mauritius

Mayotte

Mexico

Micronesia

Moldova

Monaco

Mongolia

Montenegro

Montserrat

Morocco

Mozambique

Myanmar



N

Namibia

Nauru

Nepal

Netherlands

New Zealand

Nicaragua

Niger

Nigeria

Norway



O

Oman



P

Pakistan

Palau

Palestine

Panama

Papua New Guinea

Paraguay

Peru

Philippines

Poland

Portugal

Puerto Rico



Q

Qatar



R

Réunion

Romania

Rwanda



S

Saint Barthélemy

Saint Helena

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Saint Lucia

Saint Martin (French part)

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Samoa

San Marino

Sao Tome and Principe

Saudi Arabia

Senegal

Serbia

Seychelles

Sierra Leone

Singapore

Sint Maarten

Slovakia

Slovenia

Solomon Islands

Somalia

South Africa

South Sudan

Spain

Sri Lanka

Sudan

Suriname

Svalbard and Jan Mayen

Sweden

Switzerland



T

Taiwan

Tajikistan

Tanzania

Thailand

Timor-Leste

Togo

Tonga

Trinidad and Tobago

Tunisia

Turkey

Turkmenistan

Turks and Caicos Islands

Tuvalu



U

Uganda

Ukraine

United Arab Emirates

United Kingdom

United States of America

Uruguay

Uzbekistan

V

Vanuatu

Venezuela

Virgin Islands (British)

Virgin Islands (U.S.)



W

Western Sahara



Y

Yemen



Z

Zambia

Zimbabwe





GCN+ has a very useful checker where you can view by country what races will be available to you before you sign up. You can view your country's race schedule here

Discovery+

Armenia

Austria

Azerbaijan

Belarus

Brazil

Canada

Denmark

Finland

Georgia

Germany

India

Ireland

Israel

Italy

Kazakhstan

Kyrgyzstan

Moldova

Netherlands

Norway

Philippines

Poland

Spain

Sweden

Tajikistan

Turkey

Turkmenistan

Ukraine

United Kingdom

United States

Uzbekistan





While Eurosport can be available through Discovery+ in some European territories there are also the Eurosport 1 and 2 channels that are said to be available across 75 countries in Europe, Asia, Africa and the Middle East. Before subscribing to a service to watch the World Cups this year it is worth checking if you already have access to Eurosport through a television package that you might have.





Max

2023 Calendar

After months of updates and press releases on the future of World Cup coverage, we are finally days away from seeing everything come together as the new broadcasting team kicks into action at the first round of the XC World Cup in Nove Mesto.2023's upcoming coverage brings in some great additions to the standard finals livestreams, as we will now get U23 XC and Junior Downhill racing live. Also, the newly added Elite Downhill semi-finals will be shown live. But as there are now XC finals, XCC Short, U23 XC, Elite DH Finals, Junior DH Finals, Elite Semi-Finals, Enduro, and XC Marathon racing under one broadcaster we have broken down the various ways you can tune in and watch the racing.Downhill coverage sees some significant changes for 2023 as we will now get a live stream for the newly added Elite semi-finals and the Junior racing. While the big finals will be only available through paid-for platforms like GCN+, Eurosport and Discovery+, both the Elite semi-finals and the Junior races will be available to watch for free on YouTube and the UCI Mountain Bike World Series website. Alongside live-streamed coverage the usual qualifying videos and behind-the-scenes content will continue to be uploaded to YouTube, similar to past years.The XC coverages see a similar shift as Downhill, with the standard Elite live coverage moving behind a paywall, but for 2023 we will now get livestreamed U23 XC racing. The new U23 coverage will be available for free on YouTube and the UCI Mountain Bike World Series website.We have already seen two of the Enduro World Cup rounds in 2023, but for anyone who missed out on the coverage so far the main day of racing can be followed through live timing on the UCI Mountain Bike World Series website, with highlights normally quickly uploaded to YouTube, GCN+, Eurosport and Discovery+.XC Marathon is now fully recognized as a World Cup event and each race will be given a similar treatment as the Enduro World Cups with live timing on the UCI Mountain Bike World Series website. Highlights will follow on YouTube, GCN+, Eurosport and Discovery+.For 2023 the World Championships are taking place in Glasgow and across Scotland. Similar to previous years, the rights to broadcast these events will be sold to different broadcasters worldwide. We don't yet know where the coverage for this will be available but we will provide an update when we know more.GCN+ seems to be the more straightforward viewing option for the 2023 coverage and has an exhaustive list of available countries. It is worth using the race-by-race coverage checker linked below to ensure that every race is available in your country.As we have mentioned above the merging of Discovery+ and HBOMax is set to take place on May 23, currently the plan around sports coverage has not been made clear by Warner Brothers Discovery. Also, we have heard that some people have been unable to find any sign of mountain bike racing appearing on Discovery+ in their country, there doesn't seem to be any way to check this before signing up for the service so this is something to think about.For now, we do not recommend signing up for this service to watch this year's World Cup racing unless you know for certain that your territory will have access to the coverage and would recommend choosing GCN+ if the full calendar of racing is available to you there. Luckily with the coverage checker linked above you can find out in GCN+ will have the racing in your area before having to sign up.Announced on April 12 the new service from Warner Brothers Discovery is set to merge both Discovery+ and HBOMAx into one platform called Max. The actual details on sports coverage are set to be revealed as we stated at the top of the article, but the new service is currently aiming to launch in the United States on May 23.Following the initial launch, the service will be expanding to Latin America in the fall before hitting Western and Northern Europe in early 2024. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to receive Max in mid-2024 followed by Central/Eastern Europe, Oceania, Middle East and Nothern Africa in fall 2024.For anyone that needs a refresher for what you can expect from the 2023 season here are the races still to come in 2023.