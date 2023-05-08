How to Watch UCI Downhill, Enduro, & XC Mountain Bike World Cup Racing in 2023

After months of updates and press releases on the future of World Cup coverage, we are finally days away from seeing everything come together as the new broadcasting team kicks into action at the first round of the XC World Cup in Nove Mesto.
2023's upcoming coverage brings in some great additions to the standard finals livestreams, as we will now get U23 XC and Junior Downhill racing live. Also, the newly added Elite Downhill semi-finals will be shown live. But as there are now XC finals, XCC Short, U23 XC, Elite DH Finals, Junior DH Finals, Elite Semi-Finals, Enduro, and XC Marathon racing under one broadcaster we have broken down the various ways you can tune in and watch the racing.
Since the UCI Mountain Bike World Series announced the broadcasting options Warner Brothers Discovery announced that it plans to merge Discovery+ with HBO Max to create a new offering called Max
.
We do not currently know what this will mean for the coverage of mountain biking once the shift happens as there has been no confirmation about where the company's sports coverage will end up. In a report by CNET
it is stated that CEO David Zaslav said during a virtual press event: "We're a global leader in sports. And we're a global leader in news."
"And in a few months, we'll come back to you with details of our attack plan to use this important and differentiating live content to grow our streaming business even further."
The new Max service is set to start rolling out on May 23 so while it won't affect the first round of the XC World Cup it launches just in time to potentially add further complexities to the streaming options for the rest of the World Cup season.
Downhill
Downhill coverage sees some significant changes for 2023 as we will now get a live stream for the newly added Elite semi-finals and the Junior racing. While the big finals will be only available through paid-for platforms like GCN+, Eurosport and Discovery+, both the Elite semi-finals and the Junior races will be available to watch for free on YouTube and the UCI Mountain Bike World Series website. Alongside live-streamed coverage the usual qualifying videos and behind-the-scenes content will continue to be uploaded to YouTube, similar to past years.
Junior DH: Available for free live on YouTube and the UCI Mountain Bike World Series website (Also live on GCN+, Eurosport and Discovery+)
Semi-Finals: Available for free live on YouTube and the UCI Mountain Bike World Series website (Also live on GCN+, Eurosport and Discovery+)
Finals: Live on GCN+, Eurosport and Discovery+
XC
The XC coverages see a similar shift as Downhill, with the standard Elite live coverage moving behind a paywall, but for 2023 we will now get livestreamed U23 XC racing. The new U23 coverage will be available for free on YouTube and the UCI Mountain Bike World Series website.
XC Short Track - Elite: Live on GCN+, Eurosport and Discovery+
U23 XC: Available for free live on YouTube and the UCI Mountain Bike World Series website (Also live on GCN+, Eurosport and Discovery+)
Elite XC: Live on GCN+, Eurosport and Discovery+
Enduro
We have already seen two of the Enduro World Cup rounds in 2023, but for anyone who missed out on the coverage so far the main day of racing can be followed through live timing on the UCI Mountain Bike World Series website, with highlights normally quickly uploaded to YouTube, GCN+, Eurosport and Discovery+.
Live Timing: UCI Mountain Bike World Series website
Race Highlights: YouTube, GCN+, Eurosport and Discovery+
XC Marathon
XC Marathon is now fully recognized as a World Cup event and each race will be given a similar treatment as the Enduro World Cups with live timing on the UCI Mountain Bike World Series website. Highlights will follow on YouTube, GCN+, Eurosport and Discovery+.
Live Timing: UCI Mountain Bike World Series website
Race Highlights: YouTube, GCN+, Eurosport and Discovery+
World Championships
For 2023 the World Championships are taking place in Glasgow and across Scotland. Similar to previous years, the rights to broadcast these events will be sold to different broadcasters worldwide. We don't yet know where the coverage for this will be available but we will provide an update when we know more.
What Services are Available Where?GCN+
GCN+ seems to be the more straightforward viewing option for the 2023 coverage and has an exhaustive list of available countries. It is worth using the race-by-race coverage checker linked below to ensure that every race is available in your country. GCN+ is available in these counties:
A
Afghanistan
Åland Islands
Albania
Algeria
American Samoa
Andorra
Angola
Anguilla
Antigua and Barbuda
Argentina
Armenia
Aruba
Australia
Austria
Azerbaijan
B
Bahamas
Bahrain
Bangladesh
Barbados
Belarus
Belgium
Belize
Benin
Bhutan
Bolivia
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Botswana
Brazil
British Indian Ocean Territory
Brunei Darussalam
Bulgaria
Burkina Faso
Burundi
C
Cambodia
Cameroon
Canada
Cape Verde
Cayman Islands
Central African Republic
Chad
Chile
Colombia
Comoros
Congo
Congo (the Democratic Republic of the)
Cook Islands
Costa Rica
Côte d’Ivoire
Croatia
Curacao
Cyprus
Czechia
D
Denmark
Djibouti
Dominica
Dominican Republic
E
Ecuador
Egypt
El Salvador
Equatorial Guinea
Eritrea
Estonia
Eswatini
Eswatini
Ethiopia
F
Falkland Islands
Fiji
Finland
France
Falkland Islands
Fiji
Finland
France
Falkland Islands
G
Gabon
Gambia
Georgia
Germany
Ghana
Gibraltar
Greece
Greenland
Grenada
Guadeloupe
Guatemala
Guernsey
Guinea
Guinea-Bissau
Guyana
H
Haiti
Holy See (Vatican City)
Honduras
Hong Kong
Hungary
I
Iceland
India
Indonesia
Iraq
Ireland
Isle of Man
Israel
Italy
J
Jamaica
Japan
Jersey
Jordan
K
Kazakhstan
Kenya
Kiribati
Korea (the Republic of)
Kuwait
Kyrgyzstan
L
Lao
Latvia
Lebanon
Lesotho
Liberia
Libya
M
Macao
Macedonia
Madagascar
Malawi
Malaysia
Maldives
Mali
Malta
Marshall Islands
Martinique
Mauritania
Mauritius
Mayotte
Mexico
Micronesia
Moldova
Monaco
Mongolia
Montenegro
Montserrat
Morocco
Mozambique
Myanmar
N
Namibia
Nauru
Nepal
Netherlands
New Zealand
Nicaragua
Niger
Nigeria
Norway
O
Oman
P
Pakistan
Palau
Palestine
Panama
Papua New Guinea
Paraguay
Peru
Philippines
Poland
Portugal
Puerto Rico
Q
Qatar
R
Réunion
Romania
Rwanda
S
Saint Barthélemy
Saint Helena
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Martin (French part)
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
Samoa
San Marino
Sao Tome and Principe
Saudi Arabia
Senegal
Serbia
Seychelles
Sierra Leone
Singapore
Sint Maarten
Slovakia
Slovenia
Solomon Islands
Somalia
South Africa
South Sudan
Spain
Sri Lanka
Sudan
Suriname
Svalbard and Jan Mayen
Sweden
Switzerland
T
Taiwan
Tajikistan
Tanzania
Thailand
Timor-Leste
Togo
Tonga
Trinidad and Tobago
Tunisia
Turkey
Turkmenistan
Turks and Caicos Islands
Tuvalu
U
Uganda
Ukraine
United Arab Emirates
United Kingdom
United States of America
Uruguay
Uzbekistan
Uganda
Ukraine
United Arab Emirates
United Kingdom
United States of America
Uruguay
V
Vanuatu
Venezuela
Virgin Islands (British)
Virgin Islands (U.S.)
W
Western Sahara
Y
Yemen
Z
Zambia
Zimbabwe
GCN+ has a very useful checker where you can view by country what races will be available to you before you sign up. You can view your country's race schedule here
.
Discovery+
As we have mentioned above the merging of Discovery+ and HBOMax is set to take place on May 23, currently the plan around sports coverage has not been made clear by Warner Brothers Discovery. Also, we have heard that some people have been unable to find any sign of mountain bike racing appearing on Discovery+ in their country, there doesn't seem to be any way to check this before signing up for the service so this is something to think about.
For now, we do not recommend signing up for this service to watch this year's World Cup racing unless you know for certain that your territory will have access to the coverage and would recommend choosing GCN+ if the full calendar of racing is available to you there. Luckily with the coverage checker linked above you can find out in GCN+ will have the racing in your area before having to sign up. At the moment Discovery+ is available in the following countries:
Armenia
Austria
Azerbaijan
Belarus
Brazil
Canada
Denmark
Estonia
Estonia
Finland
Georgia
Germany
India
Ireland
Israel
Italy
Kazakhstan
Kyrgyzstan
Latvia
Latvia
Lithuania
Lithuania
Moldova
Netherlands
Norway
Philippines
Poland
Spain
Sweden
Tajikistan
Turkey
Turkmenistan
Ukraine
United Kingdom
United States
Uzbekistan
While Eurosport can be available through Discovery+ in some European territories there are also the Eurosport 1 and 2 channels that are said to be available across 75 countries in Europe, Asia, Africa and the Middle East. Before subscribing to a service to watch the World Cups this year it is worth checking if you already have access to Eurosport through a television package that you might have.
Max
Announced on April 12 the new service from Warner Brothers Discovery is set to merge both Discovery+ and HBOMAx into one platform called Max. The actual details on sports coverage are set to be revealed as we stated at the top of the article, but the new service is currently aiming to launch in the United States on May 23.
Following the initial launch, the service will be expanding to Latin America in the fall before hitting Western and Northern Europe in early 2024. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to receive Max in mid-2024 followed by Central/Eastern Europe, Oceania, Middle East and Nothern Africa in fall 2024.
2023 Calendar
For anyone that needs a refresher for what you can expect from the 2023 season here are the races still to come in 2023.
3 Comments