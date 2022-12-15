Video: How To Wheelie Like A Pro | How To Bike Season 2 Episode 6

Dec 15, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  


HOW TO BIKE
SEASON 2 EPISODE 6


The key to learning how to wheelie is practice and commitment. There are, however, a few tips and tricks that can help make your practice more effective. In this episode of How to Bike, Ben Cathro walks us through learning how to wheelie a bicycle.




Huge thanks to the brands who have helped make How To Bike Season 2 happen.

Continental - tires
Shimano - drivetrain, brakes and pedals
Santa Cruz - frames
Reserve Wheels - wheels
Dharco - clothing
Deity - cockpit & saddle
Bluegrass - helmets and protection
Adidas Five Ten - footwear
Swatch - official timing
Cushcore - inserts
Ohlins - suspension
RideWrap - frame protection
Outside - support
Pinkbike Racing




Cam Zink's advanced trail riding progression course.

Outside Learn offers courses and lessons from riders like Cam Zink and Joey Schusler for everything from basic trail skills to advanced jumps and drops. Learn more.


Posted In:
Tutorials and Guides Videos How To Bike How Tos Ben Cathro


7 Comments

  • 3 0
 There are two kinds of people in the world: Those who can wheelie, and those who can’t. I’m the latter, but I do sometimes wish I could ride like guys like Jeff Kendall-Weed. The tread on his front tire must pretty much stay like new the whole season.
  • 4 1
 Wheelies are easy once you get the hang of it, just remember, the brake is your best friend
  • 15 1
 Lol, this is the most reductive statement ever. The same could be said of anything:

"Nuclear fission is easy once you get the hang of it."
  • 2 0
 This video wheelie isn’t enough for me to learn from. I’m going to need to buy more things to help.
  • 1 0
 Tried, reached balance point, grabbed left brake lever like he did in the video, front brake applied, looped out, head injury, died.
  • 2 0
 Long wheelies are all about how well you can use your brake
  • 1 1
 I just want to wheelie like the SE bike kids on my block





