How To Whip With Kyle Jameson - Video

Oct 25, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  

When one of the best in the game tells you how to whip your mountain bike, you're going to get better! Kyle J is on hand to show all the Pinkbike users how to get better at doing whips.

MENTIONS: @pinkbikeproductions / @nickvanberkel


31 Comments

  • + 37
 "Im Kyle J and I love this shit"
  • + 11
 pinkbike should just auto-comment that every time kyle j shows up
  • + 12
 love that vid, first mtb video i ever saw!
  • + 2
 What's awesome is in that same segment Norbs calls HIMSELF 'Norby' straight out of PG. Then a few years later the commentator for Rampage calls him that and people lost their minds!
  • + 2
 Top 2 Best MTB segments ever for me.
  • + 21
 My wife likes to bust out the whip after shes had a half bottle of Jameson
  • + 17
 I feel like I have studied more here than during my entire time within the educational system.
  • + 9
 that hair is beautiful
  • + 1
 LOL! I was thinking that... I had mine just as long last year and went corporate (cut). Now I look like the spawn of Fuhrer. Ugh.
  • + 2
 Kyle makes it sound so easy but whips really are so fucking hard to accomplish. I turn my handlebars thinking Im whipping and then I watch the videos to realize Im only turning my bars heheh
  • + 1
 lots of people think it's all about turning the bars, but the real meat and potatoes here is carving up the lip and hitting it at a slight angle (he explains in the video...hard to put into words).

If you watch anyone throw fat whips on decent sized jumps, they will always set-up for the whip as they approach the lip...that's the secret.

Easier said than done as with anything, but I hitting a lip straight on and turning your bars will never result in a good looking whip and will require more input from your body to make it happen. Sometimes you have to throw the bike around like this on smaller/natural lips throughout a trail, but on proper jumps that much body movement is dangerous...should be fluid and that's where the setup comes in
  • + 1
 @nvranka: on a bike that's too big and heavy yes, but you're not less likely to bring it straight by carving the lip, you'll just redirect your travel, especially for a beginner.

For a pro, he didn't give much useful info about person vs bike movement?

I'd always recommend dropping your hips in and keeping your knees closer together as a pivot point. The reason you naturally turn the bars (can go either way) is to give the leverage to dip the front end back in.

There is a lot more to it & various types of whip too, think he really could / should have done a better more in depth job!!!!
  • + 1
 I believe the easiest way to explain and understand the motion of a whip is this. Imagine back to back berms of opposite direction. the movement you make between the two berms is very comparable to the motion of a whip. carving right and then bringing it back left as you pop out of one berm and into the other. Very similar body positioning and movement to a fluid looking whip. I honestly view the "whips" in this video looking closer to a "kick out" than a whip. JMO
  • + 1
 I just think about riding off the lip on my side knobs, stay relaxed and don't jerk the bike. I find once you are sideways the rotational momentum of the wheels naturally wants to bring it back straight. I'm definitely no pro at stuntz, but that's what helped me to figure it out.
  • + 13
 if you spell it "stuntz", then you don't have to clarify that you aren't a pro haha
  • + 6
 @adrennan: please! No grammar Nazi's on pinkbike.. Some of us deliberately spell shit wrong just for style pointZ!
  • + 2
 Wait, so I actually have to get the bike airborne first?

I guess count me out.
  • + 2
 Is it really that simple for those guys? I mean I struggle just clearing dirt merchant’s jumps.
  • + 4
 the ting go skrra
  • + 2
 Best comment for ages!!!!
  • + 2
 I wan to know say Thomas Vanderham)
Sorry
  • + 1
 but first jump really looks like whip Smile
  • + 2
 Smile
  • + 1
 ok got it
  • + 1
 That was pretty cool!
