Video: Behind the Scenes of Remy Metailler's Mind Blowing Squamish Shreddit

So that's how we make a Mountain Bike Edit!
The 4 minutes video we dropped last week was actually a lot of work, and this how we did it. I don't just ride the trail once. We discuss a lot the angles, and I make sure my riding is basically the best it can be on that day. I do several runnings and different takes. The pressure of the camera is always a challenge and what can seem easy on a regular day becomes a challenge once you try to do everything perfect.
Thank you to Rob Massie (@snowdriftmedia and http://www.snowdriftmedia.com
) for filming and editing this behind the scenes. I hope it helps you understand what goes behind a riding video.
