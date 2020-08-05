Video: Behind the Scenes of Remy Metailler's Mind Blowing Squamish Shreddit

by Rémy Métailler  

So that's how we make a Mountain Bike Edit!

The 4 minutes video we dropped last week was actually a lot of work, and this how we did it. I don't just ride the trail once. We discuss a lot the angles, and I make sure my riding is basically the best it can be on that day. I do several runnings and different takes. The pressure of the camera is always a challenge and what can seem easy on a regular day becomes a challenge once you try to do everything perfect.

If you have not seen it the final video, check it now:


Thank you to Rob Massie (@snowdriftmedia and http://www.snowdriftmedia.com) for filming and editing this behind the scenes. I hope it helps you understand what goes behind a riding video.

Discussing angles with Chris Ricci

Discussing angles with Chris Ricci


13 Comments

  • 5 0
 Obviously one of the best edits of the year, hats off to everyone from Remy to all the people behind the scenes. It's crazy how much work goes into a 4 minute video like this. I used to think that guys just spliced a couple of clips together then poof, they had a beautiful video. Recently I tried making a 3 minute video of my son and I riding together and after HOURS I had 30 seconds of hot garbage. I'll leave the videos to the pros. Thanks for the amazing stuff Remy and crew.
  • 7 0
 Amazing riding. He still seems to be looking for a full face helmet sponsor though.
  • 5 1
 I do have one. Fly makes great full face helmets. Directly inspired from the Moto world too.
  • 2 0
 @remymetailler: not judging, but can you walk us through why you don't wear one?
  • 3 1
 @conv3rt: I do wear one on my downhill bike or when I first ride a dangerous feature usually. To be honest, I should ride with one at all time, but at slow speed on a trail bike, I don't feel the speed the same way, and I'm not riding as confident as I can't hear and feel as well what's happening.
  • 4 0
 "When I'm getting bored and don't want to do it anymore, one time and I'm out...I usually do it perfect" - Remy...So casual on stuff that would make us mere mortals wet our shorts
  • 3 0
 Some of the rock slabs and drops are so large, that it looks like Remy and his bike were shrunk to one third normal size and is riding a trail with "normal" size drops. Such a great edit.
  • 3 0
 "How are you not scared? I am scared." Great moment.
  • 2 0
 Making hydration packs great again.
  • 3 0
 Yep, Camelbak Chase vest. Even have some for the ladies: alnk.to/3cdH0Lc
