Howard Grotts Seriously Injured in Breck Epic Crash

Aug 16, 2024
by Betsy Welch  
Howard Grotts. Photo Brad Kaminski.

No one witnessed the crash, but other riders reported finding Grotts unconscious on the trail about a mile from the finish line in Breckenridge, Colorado.

