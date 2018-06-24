PINKBIKE PHOTO EPICS

Photo Epic: Howey & Cowley Harvest Nugs in Green River, Utah

Jun 24, 2018
by Ryders Eyewear  

Howey & Cowley
HARVEST NUGS
Photography by Toby Cowley // Words by Brendan Howey


The idea to go to back to Utah for me originated when I wanted ride somewhere far away from familiar trails. Somewhere that harbours creativity and a vision for riding. Green River is one of these places, not to mention the photogenic landscape and the iconic riding segments that have come from there.


Objects in mirror are larger than they appear

I remember my first trip to Green River Utah in 2012 the views had me in awe. Something about riding there is quite humbling. You really just need to go and see for yourself. This was my second time to Green River, no longer being a fresh canvas and with an idea of what to expect from my first visit we gave ourselves some time to explore.


It’s crazy how vast everything is and how much bigger things get when you get up close. We spent the first couple days shooting ridge lines and seeing if anything stood out for us.

Howey has put in his shovel time. Shaping lips comes natural

Utah landscape never gets old, neither does a good scrub

We wanted to build something so we gave ourselves the option of checking a location outside of Green River. We were on the fence but finally found a spot to build a couple fun jumps. At this point we figured out we can spend our whole trip in Green River.

Slashin' berms and scarin' worms

My perspective of what’s possible to ride started to change daily. Things that looked steep didn’t seem so steep anymore and things that looked not rideable started to look possible. Almost as if things seemed less scary to ride down then walk down.

Droppin in

I was happy just to get to go to Utah again, despite some windy days we were lucky with the weather and promising light. Even though I seemed to meet my goals for the trip I left wanting more knowing the possibilities seemed endless.


Classic moves in the dessert



That's a wrap. Until next time Green River

Not by just seeing what's possible on a bike but by the possibility of finding unique unridden lines. I really can’t wait for another trip like this! A huge thanks to Ryders Eyewear for making it possible.

Must Read This Week
First Ride: Pivot's New Firebird 29
59309 views
First Look: Öhlins DH Race Fork
53619 views
Review: Commencal's New Meta AM 29 Team
51207 views
Bike Check: Fabio Wibmer's Specialized S-Works Demo 8 - Crankworx Innsbruck 2018
41696 views
Revisiting the Birthplace of Shimano
37798 views
Video: How to Ride Like Sam Blenkinsop - With Loïc Bruni
32052 views
Interview: Chris Ball, Director of the EWS - 'Why Would We Mess With A Good Thing?'
31970 views
Rocky Mountain's Parent Company Changes Name To... Rocky Mountain?
30991 views

1 Comment

  • + 1
 Wheres the nugs?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.031402
Mobile Version of Website