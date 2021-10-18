Howler Frameworks' High Pivot Steel Frame - Bespoked Show 2021

Oct 18, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

2021 has seen the spread of high pivot bikes from small brands to big brands with frames made from everything including carbon, aluminium and even bamboo but we haven't yet seen a British brand with one for sale. Billy, the founder of Howler Frameworks is hoping to change that with his new frame, the Howler Fenrir.

Based in Walthamstow, London, Billy established Howler Frameworks in 2018 after taking a frame building course at the Bicycle Academy, complementing his career as a bike mechanic. Like most frame builders, Billy started out with a hardcore hardtail build but following a period of furlough in 2020, decided to push his skills a bit further with the Fenrir. This is only the 12th frame Billy has built but SRAM took notice of his work and asked him to exhibit it as part of their stand at the Bespoked Show.

The bike uses a linkage-driven single-pivot suspension system designed by Billy that bears more than a passing resemblance to the old Scott Gambler. The bike has 160mm of travel in the configuration shown here but increasing the shock stroke by 5mm will allow the bike to become 170mm travel. The linkage has been designed around a coil shock with a linear progression.

This prototype is roughly equivalent to a size medium and has a 446mm reach, 75° seat tube angle, 64.5° head tube angle and 6mm bottom bracket drop. Currently, the prototype frame is built from 4130 Cromoly but as a production model Billy would look to use Reynolds or Columbus steel. Eventually, Howler will stretch to a four model range with a dirt jump bike, the 27.5" Rune hardtail, a 29er bike packing bike and this 27.5" full suspension bike. The Fenrir is set to be released in Q2 of 2022. For more info and to follow its progress, follow Billy on Instagram at @howlerframeworks.
Howler Fenrir

Frame material: Steel, 4130 chromoly
Intended use: aggressive trail/enduro
Travel: 160mm or 170mm (depending on shock stroke length)
Wheelsize: 27.5"
Head tube angle: 64.5°
Seat tube angle: 75°
More info: @howlerframeworks


The aluminium parts of the linkage have been machined by Rideworks but the rest of the frame is Billy's handiwork

Rideworks also made some smaller custom bits for the bike like this chainguide and a custom seat clamp.

The bottom of the shock is mounted to this bridge between the seat and down tubes.

As the idler sits behind the chainring, there's enough chain wrap to not need a lower guide.


Thanks to his partnership with SRAM, Billy's prototype only had one housing heading to the back of the bike. The rear brake hose is routed behind the linkage and down to the chainstay.

The bike is finished off with one of the coolest head badges going.


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks


19 Comments

  • 6 0
 All these bespoke full suss High pivot steel bikes but not a single mention of weight anywhere. Obviously its up there but would be nice to know how far up there.
  • 6 2
 How's that old saying go?

If you gotta ask, then it's not for you.

Realistically, it weighs within a pound of other steel FS frames.
  • 1 0
 @nurseben: Who is it for though? Bike park laps with uplifts is about the only time I wouldn't be concerned with having a bike in the 17kg plus realm. Surely anyone who pedals their bike uphills has some interest in what their bike weighs?
  • 1 0
 I already have a bike that requires two chains in order to replace the chain. The second chain only needs about 10 links taken out of it, so it stays around for a while but it's still aggravating and requires two quick links, etc. I keep wondering what the real world use of these massive chains with tensioners is like say... 75% into chain wear.
  • 4 0
 Head tube badge is gorgeous
  • 3 0
 You're yet to see a British brand with a high pivot for sale? The Deviate Highlander has been around for a bit.
  • 2 0
 There’s even an article about them by someone called James? www.pinkbike.com/news/spotted-a-new-165mm-travel-enduro-race-bike-from-deviate.html
  • 1 0
 @maxc: lol
  • 2 0
 All the oversize construction parts like Carbon Cranks and 38mm Forks look out of place on such a frame.
  • 2 0
 i beg to differ, gives it a great cyborg feel, love it (though I get what you're saying)
  • 1 0
 I think ZEB fits there pretty well Smile
  • 1 0
 Billy Who? Billy Thackray? Been looking for the guy for over a decade or so. Good to see he's been busy.
  • 2 0
 Steel is Evil?
  • 1 0
 Beat Evil to high pivot DELTA
  • 2 1
 Great to see most of his stable built around 27.5, the fun size wheel
  • 1 0
 rear end looks flexy as hell.
  • 1 0
 so a high(er) pivot last gen Scott Gamber, nice
  • 1 0
 Has a bit of steam punk vibe going on. I dig it.
  • 1 0
 kinda looks like a Scott Gambler

Post a Comment



