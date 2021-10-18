Howler Frameworks' High Pivot Steel Frame - Bespoked Show 2021

2021 has seen the spread of high pivot bikes from small brands to big brands with frames made from everything including carbon, aluminium and even bamboo
but we haven't yet seen a British brand with one for sale. Billy, the founder of Howler Frameworks is hoping to change that with his new frame, the Howler Fenrir.
Based in Walthamstow, London, Billy established Howler Frameworks in 2018 after taking a frame building course at the Bicycle Academy, complementing his career as a bike mechanic. Like most frame builders, Billy started out with a hardcore hardtail build but following a period of furlough in 2020, decided to push his skills a bit further with the Fenrir. This is only the 12th frame Billy has built but SRAM took notice of his work and asked him to exhibit it as part of their stand at the Bespoked Show.
The bike uses a linkage-driven single-pivot suspension system designed by Billy that bears more than a passing resemblance to the old Scott Gambler. The bike has 160mm of travel in the configuration shown here but increasing the shock stroke by 5mm will allow the bike to become 170mm travel. The linkage has been designed around a coil shock with a linear progression.
This prototype is roughly equivalent to a size medium and has a 446mm reach, 75° seat tube angle, 64.5° head tube angle and 6mm bottom bracket drop. Currently, the prototype frame is built from 4130 Cromoly but as a production model Billy would look to use Reynolds or Columbus steel. Eventually, Howler will stretch to a four model range with a dirt jump bike, the 27.5" Rune hardtail, a 29er bike packing bike and this 27.5" full suspension bike. The Fenrir is set to be released in Q2 of 2022. For more info and to follow its progress, follow Billy on Instagram at @howlerframeworks
.
Howler FenrirFrame material:
Steel, 4130 chromolyIntended use:
aggressive trail/enduroTravel:
160mm or 170mm (depending on shock stroke length)Wheelsize:
27.5"Head tube angle:
64.5°Seat tube angle:
75°More info: @howlerframeworks
The aluminium parts of the linkage have been machined by Rideworks but the rest of the frame is Billy's handiwork
19 Comments
If you gotta ask, then it's not for you.
Realistically, it weighs within a pound of other steel FS frames.
Post a Comment