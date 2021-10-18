Howler Frameworks' High Pivot Steel Frame - Bespoked Show 2021



This prototype is roughly equivalent to a size medium and has a 446mm reach, 75° seat tube angle, 64.5° head tube angle and 6mm bottom bracket drop. Currently, the prototype frame is built from 4130 Cromoly but as a production model Billy would look to use Reynolds or Columbus steel. Eventually, Howler will stretch to a four model range with a dirt jump bike, the 27.5" Rune hardtail, a 29er bike packing bike and this 27.5" full suspension bike. The Fenrir is set to be released in Q2 of 2022. For more info and to follow its progress, follow Billy on Instagram at @howlerframeworks Howler Fenrir



Frame material: Steel, 4130 chromoly

Intended use: aggressive trail/enduro

Travel: 160mm or 170mm (depending on shock stroke length)

Wheelsize: 27.5"

Head tube angle: 64.5°

Seat tube angle: 75°

More info: @howlerframeworks

The aluminium parts of the linkage have been machined by Rideworks but the rest of the frame is Billy's handiwork

Rideworks also made some smaller custom bits for the bike like this chainguide and a custom seat clamp.

The bottom of the shock is mounted to this bridge between the seat and down tubes.

As the idler sits behind the chainring, there's enough chain wrap to not need a lower guide.

Thanks to his partnership with SRAM, Billy's prototype only had one housing heading to the back of the bike. The rear brake hose is routed behind the linkage and down to the chainstay.

The bike is finished off with one of the coolest head badges going.