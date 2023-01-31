HQ Tour: BrakeAce - The World's First Brake Power Sensor & App Combo

The world's first brake power sensor and app combo.

How it started... (Photos by Callie Horwath) ... and how it's going.

Screenshots from the BrakeAce App.

“You only don’t profit from BrakeAce if you don’t want to go faster”. — Dr. Matt Miller, founder of BrakeAce

The wired scientific version of the BrakeAce sensors is compatible with the BYB data acquisition kit.

The BrakeAce HQ is based very close to the world famous Whakarewarewa Forest and its trails.

Building power meters is relatively straightforward, but presenting riders with meaningful and actionable scores wasn't. — Dr. Matt Miller, founder of BrakeAce

Ready for assembly.

Not for the impatient: Building the sensors requires a steady hand and patience.

The assembly involves some soldering, which again needs a steady hand. Once all steps are completed, the sensors are filled with silicone for sealing and to keep everything in place.

A 3D printed mock-up sensor to check the fit. A fresh batch of housings just arrived when we visited.

The team is currently working hard on the software, which will include crank powermeter data in the future. As you can see, Matt Miller is a fan of measuring devices: he does not only use a Quarq Powermeter, but also TyreWiz sensors.

Details

- Designed in New Zealand, engineered worldwide, assembled in New Zealand from parts sourced globally

- BLE wireless communication with your phone

- Rechargeable with standard micro USB cable

- 200+ hours battery life

- Fits on 74mm (standard) post mount frames/forks/calipers

- BrakeAce PF2 TR supported sizes: 160 PM (use 180mm rotor) & 180 PM (use 200 or 203mm rotor)

- BrakeAce PF2 DH supported sizes: 200 PM (use 220mm rotor) & 203 PM (use 223mm rotor)

- Fits with any brake caliper

- 73 grams - just 49g more than a normal spacer

- Wet-weather ready

- e-Bike approved

- Sampling frequency: 1000 Hz

- Mobile app: Android shipping now; iOS shipping early 2023

- Web view: Any device

- Warranty: 1 year limited

- Free Speed e-book included for free

- Shipping is available worldwide

- Price for a set of two sensors: 1199 USD (pre-order price), later 1599 USD

- Website:

- Instagram:

