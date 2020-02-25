HSBC Pulls British Cycling Sponsorship 4 Years Early

Feb 25, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  
British Cycling has been struck another blow as HSBC has exercised a break clause in its contract and has ended a sponsorship deal that was supposed to run until the 2024 Olympics.

BBC Sport reports that the bank pulled the sponsorship due to a "shift in its UK marketing and partnership priorities" and the relationship will finish at the end of 2020.

The deal is thought to be worth 10mGBP a year to the British governing body that has been rocked in recent years by accusations of bullying and sexism. Former British Cycling senior doctor Richard Freeman has also been charged with helping a rider to dope following a mystery testosterone delivery to the national velodrome, his tribunal will resume in spring. HSBC has also gone through its own turbulent period recently and announced last week that it will be axing 35,000 jobs after its profits fell by a third in 2019.

As part of the sponsorship deal, HSBC also the title sponsor of the UK national series for downhill and cross country. British Cycling told us that this will continue until the end of 2020 although it is unclear what will happen after that.

We spoke to an insider who told us that this isn't good news for British Cycling, especially as it comes during an Olympic year. They said that British Cycling funding is crucial for prize money and UCI fees for the national series and while this money isn't coming directly from HSBC it has to come from somewhere. Hopefully, British Cycling will be able to find another large sponsor before the end of the year to continue to provide this level of support for mountain biking in Britain.

Julie Harrington, chief executive of British Cycling, said: “On course to get over two million people cycling regularly, British Cycling’s partnership with HSBC UK has delivered lasting benefits for our sport and for communities up and down the country.

“We will part with HSBC UK as firm friends and, in the meantime, look forward to working with them to support our riders to achieve their best in Tokyo."

Posted In:
Industry News


14 Comments

  • 2 0
 Well yeah, if this sport federation is involved with sexism, bullying and doping I get that the sponsor doesn't want to be associated with them anymore. Good to learn that it is playing fair and decent is what pays and making a mess of things actually implies that you're getting less money than you were hoping to get. HSBC is voting with their wallet.
  • 1 0
 All joking aside, there are in general two kinds of sponsorships. My company (that I own) for instance will sponsor events simply for the love of the sport. We do not at all expect a ROI nor a tax deduction for the contribution to a given event/company/sport.

HSBC, on the other hand, would need to see an ROI on their investment. Much like Gatroaide sponsoring IronMan Triathlon or Trek/Specialized/Giant sponsoring a cycling event. Will the potential increase in cutomer base offset the cost of the sponsorhip? If not, it is not a hard decsion to pull the funds. That just makes business sense.
  • 2 0
 Smart, getting your testosterone delivered direct to the velodrome
  • 1 0
 LOL, never heard of a PO Box I guess.
  • 2 0
 Have Shortage of Bike Cash.
  • 3 0
 Brexit when you can!
  • 2 0
 33% drop in profits might have summat to do with it
  • 1 0
 First signs of the next global financial crisis.
  • 1 0
 I assume it has far more to do with things going on in HSBC than anything to do with British Cycling...
  • 1 0
 Was banking on that cash...
  • 1 0
 First step in making a great empire.
  • 1 2
 Trump British Cycling... Make Cycling Great Again
  • 2 0
 Maybe the Brits could write a letter to AquaFresh for a sponsorship?
  • 1 3
 C*NTS

