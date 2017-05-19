RACING

HSBC UK National Downhill Series Round 2, Presented by GT Bicycles

May 19, 2017
by Taylor Smith  
by FilmSmith
Views: 825    Faves: 8    Comments: 2



Tahnee was on board the new Carbon Transition this weekend. Giving it a real world test before the world up in 3 weeks.

Finn Iles was very hard to tell apart from his teammate Loic Bruni, same riding style and similar speed mean he's going perfectly for that spot.

New team means new bike. Manon Carpenter sent her new Radon bike down The Torlundy mountain side and straight into first place.

Adam Brayton had his breakout year last year and one of his best results was on this track for the world cup. With a near repeat performance stormed his way into 5th place, bagging himself that sort after BDS podium.

And here it is. Your Elite Men's podium. You'll probably see some of those faces on the podium in a few weeks time, but what we do know is it's going to be an amazing race.

Next round of the BDS will be in Rhyd y Felin on the 17th–18th of June. Hope to see you all there.

Photos by Yasmeen Green
Film by Taylor Smith

2 Comments

  • + 1
 A great edit and soundtrack! cheers Smile
  • + 1
 fantastic edit

Post a Comment



