HSBC UK National Downhill Series, Round 3, Rhyd-Y-Felin – Sunday Racing









The sun shone brightly as it rose over North Wales yesterday. The weather turned up the heat on a dusty track, which was enjoyed by all participants at the Round three of the HSBC UK National Downhill Series presented by GT Bicycles at Rhyd-Y-Felin. The weather was, for once, kind to the riders offering them continuity in conditions throughout the weekend. The track remained bone dry, and as it dried further plenty of dust was flying!



The day ran seamlessly with minimal interruption. The sunshine brought with it a good crowd of spectators, providing a supportive family atmosphere, with the sounds of the finish arena dispersed into the warm air along with the scent of BBQ’s.



With riders practiced and seeded the day swiftly wound its way onto race runs. The packed out start list provided some thrilling battles for the hot seat. Elite newcomer Intense UK’s Charlie Hatton would scoop the win in the Elite Men, aged 19, managing to roost down in just 03:03:754 setting the fastest time of the day. Jack Reading of One Vision Global racing came in second 3.094s back. Madison Saracen’s Matt Simmonds followed taking 3rd, with Hope Technology’s Adam Brayton in 4th and Jay Williamson of Steve Pete Syndicate taking 5th.



FDM Racing’s Tahnee Seagrave dominated the Schwalbe Elite Women’s category with a 29.801s margin on her closest challenger, Wideopen’s Veronique Sandler. Followed up by Meg Whyte, Aston Tutt, and Rebecca Kennedy.



Perhaps the best performance of the day came in the Juniors Men’s category sponsored by Spank. Madison Saracen’s Matt Walker took the win laying down an incredible 03:04:449, second fastest time of the day putting him less than 1 second off the number 1 spot in the elites. He was followed by Intense Racing UK’s Joe Breeden in second place with a time that would have also put him on the Elite Men’s Podium. There is certainly lots of up-and-coming talent being bred at these National events.





Marc Beaumont makes sure his ride is tip top before the day begins. Marc Beaumont makes sure his ride is tip top before the day begins.





Mudd, it's even got his name on it! Mudd, it's even got his name on it!





The uplift crews worked hard all weekend to keep riders moving. The uplift crews worked hard all weekend to keep riders moving.





Quaint country lanes.. Quaint country lanes..





The death star gets sized up by a passing aircraft. The death star gets sized up by a passing aircraft.





Charlie Hatton warms up in morning practice, little did he know he'd be standing on the top step. Charlie Hatton warms up in morning practice, little did he know he'd be standing on the top step.





Joe Parfitt early in the morning's practice, was he expecting to make the podium here?! Joe Parfitt early in the morning's practice, was he expecting to make the podium here?!





Kade Edwards isn't just about the speed. Kade Edwards isn't just about the speed.





Graeme Mudd wasn't far behind on the big wheels. Graeme Mudd wasn't far behind on the big wheels.





Matt Simmonds takes a cheeky low line avoiding the big hit and the risk it ensues. It clearly worked well for him! Matt Simmonds takes a cheeky low line avoiding the big hit and the risk it ensues. It clearly worked well for him!





Henry Kerr chose to keep it low, driving him into third place. Henry Kerr chose to keep it low, driving him into third place.





Joe Breeden somehow rode away from this encounter with one of the guardians of the gap. Joe Breeden somehow rode away from this encounter with one of the guardians of the gap.





Will Weston narrowly survives a brutal buck from the root. Will Weston narrowly survives a brutal buck from the root.





Adam Brayton reminds us why he is nicknamed the Keswick Kestrel as he soars over the stump gap with finesse. Adam Brayton reminds us why he is nicknamed the Keswick Kestrel as he soars over the stump gap with finesse.





Jamie Edmondson en route to a win in the youth category. Jamie Edmondson en route to a win in the youth category.





Millie Johnset was hot on Megan's heels, however, the future of women's racing will be volatile. Millie Johnset was hot on Megan's heels, however, the future of women's racing will be volatile.





Megan James on course for a win, she will be making mentor T-mo proud! Megan James on course for a win, she will be making mentor T-mo proud!





Matt Walker charges down through the final field at warp speed, whatever that is, enough to land him second fastest time of the day! Matt Walker charges down through the final field at warp speed, whatever that is, enough to land him second fastest time of the day!





Jay Williamson's back end steps out as he nears the finish, not that it slowed him down. Jay Williamson's back end steps out as he nears the finish, not that it slowed him down.





Jack Reading charges around the last chicane avoiding the local wildlife which was adamant to get in on the racing. Jack Reading charges around the last chicane avoiding the local wildlife which was adamant to get in on the racing.





Charlie Hatton charges into the finish arena on his winning run. Charlie Hatton charges into the finish arena on his winning run.





Charlie Hatton is congratulated after snatching the hot seat from Jack Reading. Charlie Hatton is congratulated after snatching the hot seat from Jack Reading.





Charlie Hatton shares the tale behind his fastest time of the day. Charlie Hatton shares the tale behind his fastest time of the day.





Si grabs a quick chat with Elite Women's Winner Tahnee Seagrave. Si grabs a quick chat with Elite Women's Winner Tahnee Seagrave.





Junior Men's Podium, left to right: Kade Edwards, Joe Breeden, Matt Walker, Henry Kerr, Joe Parfitt. Junior Men's Podium, left to right: Kade Edwards, Joe Breeden, Matt Walker, Henry Kerr, Joe Parfitt.





Women's Elite Podium, left to right: Aston Tutt, Veronique Sandler, Tahnee Seagrave, Meg Whyte, Rebecca Kennedy. Women's Elite Podium, left to right: Aston Tutt, Veronique Sandler, Tahnee Seagrave, Meg Whyte, Rebecca Kennedy.





Men's Elite Podium, left to right: Adam Brayton, Jack Reading, Charlie Hatton, Matt Simmonds, Jay Williamson. Men's Elite Podium, left to right: Adam Brayton, Jack Reading, Charlie Hatton, Matt Simmonds, Jay Williamson.





Poor Jay Williamson, this is what a podium gets you. Poor Jay Williamson, this is what a podium gets you.