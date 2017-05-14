HSBC UK National Downhill Series Round Two – Finals







On day two of the HSBC UK National Downhill Series presented by GT Bicycles we were greeted with much fresher conditions than those of Saturday's practice. The night was accompanied by some much-needed rain, which made the loose layer covering much of the track more stable. By the start of morning practice, the heavens cleared delivering blue skies and broken clouds. The sun made an appearance later in the day, which dried off any slabs of bedrock and roots left slick from the downfall.



Yesterday's practice was ‘won’ by current World Champion Danny Hart with a 04:49:637, he was followed closely by Gee Atherton then a two-second gap to Greg Williamson sitting in third. To add more fuel to the blazing wheel size fire; both these riders were piloting a new pedigree of 29” bikes. In the elite women’s timed practice Tahnee Seagrave landed the quickest run with a 05:22:950, the other women appeared to be laying off the throttle on Saturday with Manon Carpenter in second with a 07:09:516.



Sunday’s race results didn’t follow suit and plenty of drama ensued. In brief: Gee Atherton had a big crash and DNF despite being last man down (healing vibes to Gee), Rachel Atherton didn’t put down a seeding or race run – it is not known the reason for this, Loïc Bruni had a big off in seeding and went to hospital for stitches before returning to race and placing second, a 15-16yo French boy by the name of Thibaut Daprella laid down a 04:52:744 – putting himself 10s+ out of reach of his contenders.



Rob Brown the Hopetech mechanic tweaks some anodized goodness ready for race day! Rob Brown the Hopetech mechanic tweaks some anodized goodness ready for race day!





Danny heading up for his first practice run this morning. Danny heading up for his first practice run this morning.





Brage Vestavik was over from Norway to get some track time in before the World Cup. Brage Vestavik was over from Norway to get some track time in before the World Cup.





Do track backdrops get much better than this!? Epic.. Do track backdrops get much better than this!? Epic..



Taylor charges some boardwalk with the town in the distance. Taylor charges some boardwalk with the town in the distance.





Remi Thirion pushes some wagon wheels through the rocks. Remi Thirion pushes some wagon wheels through the rocks.





Gee flying tight on the inside during Sunday morning's practice. Despite looking pinned on the prototype 29er all weekend it wasn't to be his day. Gee flying tight on the inside during Sunday morning's practice. Despite looking pinned on the prototype 29er all weekend it wasn't to be his day.





Nor would it be Rachel's, she only placed two practice runs on Sunday morning but didn't start a seeding or race run. Nor would it be Rachel's, she only placed two practice runs on Sunday morning but didn't start a seeding or race run.





Tahnee Seagrave has obviously been putting in the work over winter and is looking silky smooth on track. Unfortunately for her, the top step was seized by Manon Carpenter. Tahnee Seagrave has obviously been putting in the work over winter and is looking silky smooth on track. Unfortunately for her, the top step was seized by Manon Carpenter.





The Atherton Academy's Mille Johnset rides with attacking poise and confidence of a much more experienced racer than her age would suggest. The Atherton Academy's Mille Johnset rides with attacking poise and confidence of a much more experienced racer than her age would suggest.





Spaniard Alex Trillo managed to land 10th place in the Men's Elite. Spaniard Alex Trillo managed to land 10th place in the Men's Elite.





Danny almost gets hung up in a 29" sized hole - note the wear on the seat of his race pants from scuffing the big wheels. Danny almost gets hung up in a 29" sized hole - note the wear on the seat of his race pants from scuffing the big wheels.





Frazer Maglone scandi flicks into a technical right-hander. Frazer Maglone scandi flicks into a technical right-hander.





James Elliot boosts the double before the large wall ride and takes 5th place in Youth. James Elliot boosts the double before the large wall ride and takes 5th place in Youth.





Despite looking pinned all weekend Kade Edwards DNF'd. The luck certainly wasn't on the side of the Atherton Academy this weekend. Despite looking pinned all weekend Kade Edwards DNF'd. The luck certainly wasn't on the side of the Atherton Academy this weekend.





Finn Isles shows some on-looking cyclists why he deserves the rainbow stripes on his way to take the win in Junior. Finn Isles shows some on-looking cyclists why he deserves the rainbow stripes on his way to take the win in Junior.





Greg Williamson of Cube Global Squad riding high to take 3rd place in Elite Men. Greg Williamson of Cube Global Squad riding high to take 3rd place in Elite Men.





Jamie Edmondson was pushing hard, but his best attempt was blown out the water by Frenchman Thibaut Daprela. Jamie Edmondson was pushing hard, but his best attempt was blown out the water by Frenchman Thibaut Daprela.





Thibaut Daprela stays low to crush the rest of Youth category with a 10-second lead Thibaut Daprela stays low to crush the rest of Youth category with a 10-second lead





Manon Carpenter shifts down the motorway to take the top step on the Elite Women's podium. Manon Carpenter shifts down the motorway to take the top step on the Elite Women's podium.





No 29er for Laurie this weekend and by the sounds of it that don't look to be changing anytime soon. No 29er for Laurie this weekend and by the sounds of it that don't look to be changing anytime soon.





Henry Kerr combines style with speed to take 4th spot on the podium in the Junior Men. Henry Kerr combines style with speed to take 4th spot on the podium in the Junior Men.





Nils Williams whips it wide for the crown on his race run. Nils Williams whips it wide for the crown on his race run.





Loic Bruni scrubs his way down towards second place. Shortly after a quick trip to the local hospital for some stitches in his ankle, from a crash in seeding! Loic Bruni scrubs his way down towards second place. Shortly after a quick trip to the local hospital for some stitches in his ankle, from a crash in seeding!











Danny Hart sails with style into first place - reminding us once again why he deserves the rainbow stripes irrespective of wheel size. Danny Hart sails with style into first place - reminding us once again why he deserves the rainbow stripes irrespective of wheel size.



Marcello Gutierrez flies into the finish to take fourth place. Marcello Gutierrez flies into the finish to take fourth place.





Adam Brayton aka the Keswick Kestrel swoops in to take fifth place Adam Brayton aka the Keswick Kestrel swoops in to take fifth place



Not all the 29ers made it down smoothly. Not all the 29ers made it down smoothly.





A close battle between these two ultimately seen Manon come out on top. A close battle between these two ultimately seen Manon come out on top.





Junior Men - Henry Kerr, Joe Bredden, Finn Iles, Kaos Seagrave, Conor Bate. Junior Men - Henry Kerr, Joe Bredden, Finn Iles, Kaos Seagrave, Conor Bate.





Elite Women - Sophia Paull, Tahnee Seagrave, Manon Carpenter, Lucy Drees, Elena Melton. Elite Women - Sophia Paull, Tahnee Seagrave, Manon Carpenter, Lucy Drees, Elena Melton.





Elite Men - Marcello Gutierrez, Loic Bruni, Danny Hart, Greg Williamson, Adam Brayton. Elite Men - Marcello Gutierrez, Loic Bruni, Danny Hart, Greg Williamson, Adam Brayton.



