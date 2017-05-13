HSBC UK National Downhill Series Round 2, Fort William - Practice







HSBC UK National Downhill Series presented by GT Bicycles

Words and Photography // Tristan Tinn and Ross Bell Mixed skies suggest the weather could go either way. With no rainfall for a fortnight - only the last of the melting snow is keeping this stream going. Mixed skies suggest the weather could go either way. With no rainfall for a fortnight - only the last of the melting snow is keeping this stream going.





Round 2 of the HSBC UK National Downhill Series presented by GT Bicycles brings us to Fort William, in the Scottish Highlands. The track is notorious for its annual appearance in the UCI World Cup Downhill series, with the Round 2 taking place here in exactly three weeks.



Si Paton, race organiser, states that this weekend’s course will be 90% identical to the world cup track. The differences being a new section after the deer gate, the woods section, and the big road gap that will be closed off, exclusively for the world cup.



As such this weekend is the perfect opportunity for teams to get some valuable track time before the World Cup, and there are almost 100 seasoned elite world cup riders booked in for this event. The weekend's racing should prove interesting, to see how the elite male athletes stack up against each other following the deluge at the Lourdes WC.



Big names include British elites Danny Hart, Gee Atherton, Matt Simmonds, Rachel Atherton, Tahnee Seagrave and Manon Carpenter, along with some big names from overseas like Loic Bruni, Marcelo Gutiérrez, Rèmi Thirion Elliot Jackson, Finn Iles and Myriam Nicole.



In the buildup to the event, Scotland has been unusually warm - with very little rainfall over the past fortnight. The Nevis range crew have been busy working on the track, making alterations to the top section, smoothing some eroded sections and improving corners. Work has also been undertaken down lower on the jumps on the ‘motorway’, which are as daunting as ever. The dry weather combined with the maintenance work leaves the track extremely loose; with corners throughout catching out a lot of riders in today's practice. The day wrapped up with the arrival of some showers; so let’s see if the track settles down overnight.



The recent heat wave also seems to have encouraged the breeding of 29ers, which are rife on the scene here with bikes appearing from the likes of Mondraker, Trek, and Commencal.





It is almost that time of year again... prepare yourselves! It is almost that time of year again... prepare yourselves!





The media battle is real! The media battle is real!





Read the sign - this ain't no forest walk! Read the sign - this ain't no forest walk!





Looking out from the start hut, a view Danny has seen hundreds if not thousands of times, he is still hungry as ever. Looking out from the start hut, a view Danny has seen hundreds if not thousands of times, he is still hungry as ever.





Following recent maintenance the track is now looking much more sculpted with plenty of pop on those lips. Following recent maintenance the track is now looking much more sculpted with plenty of pop on those lips.





Smooth and fast is the aim of the game on the top section. Smooth and fast is the aim of the game on the top section.





Oisin O'Callaghan pops it onto the boardwalk. The boardwalks break up the hardpack in the top section and allow the track to traverse boggy ground. Oisin O'Callaghan pops it onto the boardwalk. The boardwalks break up the hardpack in the top section and allow the track to traverse boggy ground.





Luke Williamson of the Atherton Academy keeps it low. Luke Williamson of the Atherton Academy keeps it low.





Laurie Greenland tears out of the rocks into a loose right-hander. Laurie Greenland tears out of the rocks into a loose right-hander.





Roger Vieira goes light over the rocks keeping his eyes on the task at hand. Roger Vieira goes light over the rocks keeping his eyes on the task at hand.



Rémi Thirion isn't fooling anyone with that number board. Commencal unleashed the 29ers for this weekend's race.





Danny Hart keeps it tight to stay on line. Danny Hart keeps it tight to stay on line.





Samuel Wardle not daring to take the rough rut on the inside, which might just be the fastest line here! Samuel Wardle not daring to take the rough rut on the inside, which might just be the fastest line here!





Tahnee Seagrave was trying her best to keep a prototype carbon Transition under wraps today. Here she sails it through the rocks. Tahnee Seagrave was trying her best to keep a prototype carbon Transition under wraps today. Here she sails it through the rocks.





Gee Atherton putting his prototype 29" session through its paces, fully rigged up in telemetry gear. Gee Atherton putting his prototype 29" session through its paces, fully rigged up in telemetry gear.





Jack Reading doesn't give a huck as he heads into one of the roughest sections up top. Jack Reading doesn't give a huck as he heads into one of the roughest sections up top.





Stefan Garlicki kicking up some Scotch dust as he fires around this left hander. Stefan Garlicki kicking up some Scotch dust as he fires around this left hander.





Scott Mears, another northeastern rider. Scott hails from the same corner of the country as our current World Champion. Scott Mears, another northeastern rider. Scott hails from the same corner of the country as our current World Champion.





Finn Iles may be long way from home, but he certainly didn't look out of place on the track today. Finn Iles may be long way from home, but he certainly didn't look out of place on the track today.





Loic and Faustin talk like choice during a course hold. Loic and Faustin talk like choice during a course hold.





Rachel Atherton keeps in control over the slabs of bedrock. But will she keep control of her winning streak? Rachel Atherton keeps in control over the slabs of bedrock. But will she keep control of her winning streak?





Gee putting the big wheels through their paces in the rocks today. Gee putting the big wheels through their paces in the rocks today.





Danny's 29" Summum gobbles up the rocks and holds him steady in this outside line. Danny's 29" Summum gobbles up the rocks and holds him steady in this outside line.





Matt Simonds defending his no 1 plate as the series gains momentum. Matt Simonds defending his no 1 plate as the series gains momentum.





Adam Brayton lives up to his gas2flat reputation. Adam Brayton lives up to his gas2flat reputation.



Frazer McCubbing kicks up some hero dirt in the short wooded section. Frazer McCubbing kicks up some hero dirt in the short wooded section.





Kaos Seagrave lays the table for lunch. Kaos Seagrave lays the table for lunch.





I did say the dry conditions were catching riders out... somehow he managed to escape this one on his feet! I did say the dry conditions were catching riders out... somehow he managed to escape this one on his feet!





Kai Bremner shows us why he's part of Ben Cathro's 'Sick Skills Race Team'. Kai Bremner shows us why he's part of Ben Cathro's 'Sick Skills Race Team'.





Martin Ashe chases down a fellow rider through the woods. Martin Ashe chases down a fellow rider through the woods.





Kade Edwards is one to watch after his strong result in Lourdes, here he keeps it low and pinned past the wallride. Kade Edwards is one to watch after his strong result in Lourdes, here he keeps it low and pinned past the wallride.





Fresh off the back of his best ever World Cup finish in Lourdes ending up in 18th, Fraser McGlone will be feeling confident coming into the weekend. Fresh off the back of his best ever World Cup finish in Lourdes ending up in 18th, Fraser McGlone will be feeling confident coming into the weekend.









Some riders made it look all too easy. Some riders made it look all too easy.





Phil Atwill doesn't mess around when it comes to wallrides. Phil Atwill doesn't mess around when it comes to wallrides.





Rain was forecast for the afternoon and duly delivered. Rain was forecast for the afternoon and duly delivered.





Marc Cunningham still goes big despite the afternoon showers. Marc Cunningham still goes big despite the afternoon showers.





A wild Canyon Sender lives up to its name hanging around in the trees. A wild Canyon Sender lives up to its name hanging around in the trees.





James Hurt keeps it moto despite the rain. James Hurt keeps it moto despite the rain.





Roger Viera picking up some air miles on the freshly re-profiled motorway jumps. Roger Viera picking up some air miles on the freshly re-profiled motorway jumps.





The revised Tissot jump sends them skywards as they near the finish. The revised Tissot jump sends them skywards as they near the finish.



