PRESS RELEASE: HT Components

HT Components proudly welcomes Brett Rheeder to our pedal family! Brett has been riding the Supreme AN10 pedals for wheel over a year and we took notice of this in 2017. We sat down with Brett at Crankworx Whistler last year and talked to about working with him in 2018 and beyond. Brett has continued to win on HT Pedals and most recently at Crankworx Rotorua in New Zealand and we are excited to add Brett to the team!