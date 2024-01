Hubless eBikes, AI Integration, & More - The MTB-Adjacent Tech From the CES Show is... Interesting?

Topsecret hubless e-bike

A Hubless E-Bikes are built with a futuristic, sophisticated design, high-quality materials, and stability. In particular, it is an urban E-Bike designed and manufactured with a high-strength, ultra-light aircraft aluminum frame and titanium material components, including innovative and stable parts with a spoke-less structure inside the E-bike wheel.

This smart system sets a new benchmark in anti-theft protection, significantly mitigating the risk of bike theft while enhancing the likelihood of successful recovery in the event of theft," says Vanpowers.

Momentum Sport's heart rate data connects and integrates seamlessly with many popular sport devices and apps, such as Apple Watch/Health, Garmin Watch/Connect, Strava, Peloton and more.



For the first time ever in a non-Polar product, users will be able to enjoy full access to Polar's elite biosensing capabilities and data analytics—including Body Temperature—offering real-time insights during training and deeper offline analysis via the Polar Flow app ecosystem.

Urtopia's ChatGPT eBike

