Hubless eBikes, AI Integration, & More - The MTB-Adjacent Tech From the CES Show is... Interesting?

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is back for 2024 and with it comes the usual mix of wacky and wonderful tech. With the rise of electric vehicles, we've started to see mountain bikes represented at the Las Vegas event
in recent years, so we normally check-in for interesting stuff.
Topsecret hubless e-bike
Topsecret's eBike uses a very unique design with hubless wheels to deliver a max torque of 140Nm with a 750w MID-drive motor. The futuristic-looking eBike doesn't save any weight by not having hubs with it hitting the scales at a claimed 26kg/58lb.
The hubless design isn't the only futuristic choice on the bike as Topsecret has opted for airless tires which the company claims have "characteristics such as non-inflating, non-rupturing, bulletproof, explosion-proof, flame retardant, anti-slip, reduced heat generation, easy handling, and exchangeability."
|A Hubless E-Bikes are built with a futuristic, sophisticated design, high-quality materials, and stability. In particular, it is an urban E-Bike designed and manufactured with a high-strength, ultra-light aircraft aluminum frame and titanium material components, including innovative and stable parts with a spoke-less structure inside the E-bike wheel.—Topsecret
Vanpowers eMTB
Vanpowers unveiled its eMTB built with a 130Nm motor with a range claimed to be 110 miles (when fitted with an extra power pack alongside the 692Wh battery). The model featured was equipped with a 120mm suspension fork and is rated to carry a load of 180kg.
The new range of eBikes from Vanpowers also features a range of integrated safety features with hub motor locks, vibration detection, GPS tracking and more.
|This smart system sets a new benchmark in anti-theft protection, significantly mitigating the risk of bike theft while enhancing the likelihood of successful recovery in the event of theft,” says Vanpowers.— Vanpowers
Sennheiser's Momentum Sport Heartrate Tracking Earbuds
While not directly cycling-related Sennheiser has announced a new set of earbuds containing a photoplethysmography heart rate sensor. Sennheiser claims the earbuds have a six-hour battery life with the case being able to recharge the device up to three times. The earbuds will be available soon for $300.
|Momentum Sport’s heart rate data connects and integrates seamlessly with many popular sport devices and apps, such as Apple Watch/Health, Garmin Watch/Connect, Strava, Peloton and more.
For the first time ever in a non-Polar product, users will be able to enjoy full access to Polar’s elite biosensing capabilities and data analytics—including Body Temperature—offering real-time insights during training and deeper offline analysis via the Polar Flow app ecosystem.—Sennheiser
LifeSpan's Ampera Under Desk Bike
Under desk bikes seem to be a big thing for CES as following Acer's take last year LifeSpan has revealed their version that can power your laptop and phone by generating 60wh of electricity if you're pedalling a cadence of 60rpm.
NuraLogix's Anura MagicMirror
Another not-quite-cycling product shown off at this year's CES was the Anura Magic Mirror by AI company Nuralogix.
The tabletop smart mirror uses the company's cloud-based Affective AI to analyse facial blood flow information to conduct physical and mental health assessments. It is claimed that the device can track:
Blood Pressure
Cardiac Workload
Pulse Rate
Breathing Rate
Irregular Heart Rate
Heart Rate Variability
BMI
Body Shape Index
Waist-to-Height Ratio
Facial Skin Age
T2 Diabetes Risk Assessment
Cardiovascular Disease Risk (10 yr)
Heart Attack Risk (10 yr)
Stroke Risk (10 yr)
Hypertension Risk
Hypercholesterolemia
Hypertriglyceridemia
Fatty Liver Disease
Morning Fasting Blood Glucose
Hemoglobin A1C
Mental Stress
Depression Health Risk
Anxiety Health Risk
Urtopia's ChatGPT eBike
Urtopia's Fusion eBike has been revealed to be fully integrated with ChatGPT AI allowing it to help riders “explore new routes, get real-time information, and even engage in entertaining conversations.”
Aside from its AI integration, the Fusion uses two hub-drive motors to power both wheels with two onboard batteries allowing for a range of 120km or 200km if an additional 360W battery is used.
All this tech doesn't come cheap with a base model price of €3,999.