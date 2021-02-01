Huck Norris Releases Three New Tire Inserts with the MegaNorris Range

Feb 1, 2021
by Henry Quinney  
Three new flavours of Norris

Back in 2016, many of us enjoyed similar tubeless technologies that we do today save for one notable exception - the tire insert. The idea of an insert has proven very popular and the current landscape is awash with a slew of options, but we now see a revitalised version of one of the originals with the MegaNorris.

The insert claims to further reduce the risk of punctures by now using a variety of different foam compounds as well as further refinement to the shape. Much like its predecessor, the MegaNorris is built around the idea of the insert 'floating' within the tire and it does not rely on hugging to the well of the rim, as you may well find in other inserts. They claim this enables it to ride as if there is no insert while still giving the benefits of protection and stability.

It's been the undergoing development with the Pole Enduro Race Team and they even a puncture-free season in 2019 whilst using the Hamburger insert

The new shape covers a wider area of the rim and the differing densities of foam are claimed to not only reduce the chance of damaging your wheel or tire but also increase ride quality. The softer of the compounds is there to give small bump compliance whereas the harder compound layer has a greater emphasis on protection.

The MegaNorris range is available in three distinct models with different weights, suggested uses and benefits.

Toast - The lightest option and made solely of the soft compound. It is best suited to XC or trail riding. In full 29" length its weight starts at 125g in the 55mm width option.

Sandwich - The Sandwich uses both compounds. The hard layer sits right on the rim, preventing the hardest of impacts whereas the softer compound is there to smooth out the small bumps. It's slightly burlier than the Toast option, around 80g heavier for the same width, and is suggested for harder trail riding or enduro.

Hamburger - This is the burliest of the three options and uses two hard layers on either side of a soft compound middle. This model is suggested for e-bikes as well as downhill bikes. Weights start at 250g.


Huck Norris also outline other benefits including extra support for the tire during cornering loads, removing the necessity to run higher pressures as well as easier tubeless installation.

More information about MegaNorris, please visit their website.

12 Comments

  • 10 0
 Never buying from these guys again. Had a couple and all fell apart quickly and the last one lasted a month. Reached out to them for a warranty - never replied. Tried another couple of times. Heard nothing. Sorry mate - lots of other better alternatives - I'll be spending my money elsewhere
  • 3 0
 Seems a bit useless when you see other inserts like cushcore, rimpact, octamousse, etc that actually help with damping... These seem like their only advantage is rim protection, and the one time I did use the first gen huck norris insert my rim still suffered some major damage (at the correct pressure might I add) Smile Sure the other ones are more expensive, but definitely worth the money for their ride quality!
  • 5 0
 Is there going to be a cheeseburger edition with tire sealant capsules that release when squished?
  • 5 0
 Holding out for Thick Norris in the rear.
  • 5 0
 Wait...where did the edit button go?!
  • 2 0
 The Freudian Slip-Angle of tires with Huck Norris installed is alarming =P
  • 2 0
 Sandwiches normally have a filling too?
  • 1 0
 Rimpact's dual density design would like a word...
  • 1 0
 Rimpact certainly saved a race run for me, but jeez they're a pig to fit...
  • 1 0
 Where's the Pinkbike Insert Field Tiest
  • 2 2
 When do we get a GigaNorris?
  • 2 2
 Holding out for the GigaNorris.

