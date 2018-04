Help Reece Wallace Raise Money for Cancer Research & Win

How to Win:

Donate $5 and you're entered to win. All donations above $5 give you additional chances to win.

$5 = 1 chance at winning

$20 = 4 chances at winning

$50 = 10 chances at winning

The more you donate, the more likely you are to win prizes! It's a lottery system and winners will be chosen at random. Winners will be annouced April 30th.

2 x Muc-Off prize pack 2 x Muc-Off prize pack

By 2018, I thought we would have had a cure for cancer. Unfortunately, it's still the leading cause of death in Canada, responsible for 30% of all deaths. 1 in 2 Canadians is expected to develop cancer during their lifetime, and 1 out of 4 Canadians is expected to die from cancer. It's about time we put an end to this disease.I've teamed up with my sponsors to raise money for the Western Canada Ocular Oncology Fund . 100% of all proceeds go directly towards improving patient care and ocular cancer research. There are zero admin fees.Currently, my mom is fighting her own battle with cancer. She suffers from choroidal uveal malignant melanoma; a rare form of cancer which affects about one in one-million, and has a mortality rate of 80% within five years of diagnosis. Over the last six years, she has undergone countless surgeries, radiation therapy, and almost every pharmaceutical drug imaginable. She has lost almost all her sight in her right eye and continues to struggle with balancing her life and treatments. My dad also won his fight with oesophageal cancer when I was a kid—my family has dealt with this enough.