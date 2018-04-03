USER GENERATED

Help Reece Wallace Raise Money for Cancer Research & Win

Apr 3, 2018
by Reece Wallace  
By 2018, I thought we would have had a cure for cancer. Unfortunately, it's still the leading cause of death in Canada, responsible for 30% of all deaths. 1 in 2 Canadians is expected to develop cancer during their lifetime, and 1 out of 4 Canadians is expected to die from cancer. It's about time we put an end to this disease.

I've teamed up with my sponsors to raise money for the Western Canada Ocular Oncology Fund. 100% of all proceeds go directly towards improving patient care and ocular cancer research. There are zero admin fees.

Currently, my mom is fighting her own battle with cancer. She suffers from choroidal uveal malignant melanoma; a rare form of cancer which affects about one in one-million, and has a mortality rate of 80% within five years of diagnosis. Over the last six years, she has undergone countless surgeries, radiation therapy, and almost every pharmaceutical drug imaginable. She has lost almost all her sight in her right eye and continues to struggle with balancing her life and treatments. My dad also won his fight with oesophageal cancer when I was a kid—my family has dealt with this enough.

How to Win:

Donate $5 and you're entered to win. All donations above $5 give you additional chances to win.
$5 = 1 chance at winning
$20 = 4 chances at winning
$50 = 10 chances at winning


The more you donate, the more likely you are to win prizes! It's a lottery system and winners will be chosen at random. Winners will be annouced April 30th.

2 x Muc-Off prize pack

2 x Industry Nine $575 gift cards

6 x Kenda HellKat Pro & Nevegal 2 Pro

12 x Dissentlabs socks

Chromag OSX 35, HiFi 35, & Lynx DT

Full Shimano Saint group

Signed posters for the first 10 who donate

Shred Optics Brain Box Tundra, Amazify goggle, Slytech knee & elbow NoShock pads

DVO rear shock of choice

2018 Giant Reign Advanced 0 carbon frame, with RockShox Super Deluxe Coil RT

Big thanks to my sponsors for supporting this. Giant Bicycles, Shred Optics, Industry Nine, DVO Suspension, Shimano, Chromag, Kenda, Muc-Off, and Dissentlabs.

- Reece Wallace

16 Comments

  • + 6
 Awesome cause Reece and something that effects almost every one of us in some way. Lost a few close family friends to cancer this past year so it hits close to home. Hope my small donation can do some good! Keep it up and lets huck the shit out of cancer!
  • + 6
 Just send me some over, 2014 i won against my cancer after 1 hard year fighting it. good to see people working on things like this....keep going.
  • + 2
 Im really sorry to here that Reece, I lost my grandparents and my father to cancer.

The best thing you can do to prevent cancer and heart disease is through a plant based diet. There is enough study’s that prove that now. I suggest alot of you check out www.nutritionfacts.org This is a doctor who has dedicated his life and career to reviewing nutrition study’s and giving information to the public. It is normally found in scientific journals that are hard to Read and you have to pay for.

Unfortunately there is a lot of corruption in meat and dairy as well as pharmaceutical companys.

So that being said there is technically a way to prevent most diseases and reverse some and it’s one touchy subject because no one likes to change. Especially when it comes to what they’re eating.

Props for doing this Reece. I respect what you are doing and I hope your mother gets better !

- Evan
  • + 1
 Evan what about post ride burg and beers
  • + 4
 I'm in! Stoked to see you set all this up buddy!
  • + 3
 Research the cause., NOT the cure.
  • + 3
 good work on setting this up! Donated
  • + 1
 Donated, all the best to your family and everyone else suffering from cancer.
  • + 1
 last pic without the writing ? its sick !
  • + 2
 gonna donate for sure Wink
  • + 1
 Good cause Reece, very happy to help
  • + 2
 Hope it helps! Donated.
  • + 1
 Happy to donate.Thanks for doing this.
  • + 2
 Huck ya, I’ll donate.
  • + 1
 I'm in for a score. Good on ya Reese!
  • - 3
 Start using Cannabis. Stop using Pharmaceuticals.

Post a Comment



