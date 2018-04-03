Help Reece Wallace Raise Money for Cancer Research & Win

By 2018, I thought we would have had a cure for cancer. Unfortunately, it's still the leading cause of death in Canada, responsible for 30% of all deaths. 1 in 2 Canadians is expected to develop cancer during their lifetime, and 1 out of 4 Canadians is expected to die from cancer. It's about time we put an end to this disease.
I've teamed up with my sponsors to raise money for the Western Canada Ocular Oncology Fund
. 100% of all proceeds go directly towards improving patient care and ocular cancer research. There are zero admin fees.
Currently, my mom is fighting her own battle with cancer. She suffers from choroidal uveal malignant melanoma; a rare form of cancer which affects about one in one-million, and has a mortality rate of 80% within five years of diagnosis. Over the last six years, she has undergone countless surgeries, radiation therapy, and almost every pharmaceutical drug imaginable. She has lost almost all her sight in her right eye and continues to struggle with balancing her life and treatments. My dad also won his fight with oesophageal cancer when I was a kid—my family has dealt with this enough.
How to Win:
Donate $5 and you're entered to win. All donations above $5 give you additional chances to win.
$5 = 1 chance at winning
$20 = 4 chances at winning
$50 = 10 chances at winning
The more you donate, the more likely you are to win prizes! It's a lottery system and winners will be chosen at random. Winners will be annouced April 30th.
Prizes
2018 Giant Reign Advanced 0 carbon frame, with RockShox Super Deluxe Coil RT
1 - Giant Reign Advanced 0 carbon frame with RockShox Super Deluxe Coil RT
2 - Muc-Off Ultimate Bicycle Valet kits
2 - $575 Industry Nine gift cards
1 - DVO rear shock of choice
1 - Shred Brain Box helmet
1 - Shred Amazify goggle
1 - Slytech NoShock knee pads
1 - Slytech NoShock elbow pads
1 - Shimano Saint Drivetrain
1 - Shimano Saint brakes
3 - Kenda HellKat Pro tires 27.5x2.4
3 - Kenda Nevagal 2 tires 27.5x2.4
1 - Chromag HiFi 35mm stem
1 - Chromag BZA 35mm bar
1 - Chromag Lynx DT saddle
12 - Dissentlabs socks
10 - Signed posters for the first 10 who donate
Big thanks to my sponsors for supporting this. Giant Bicycles
, Shred Optics
, Industry Nine
, DVO Suspension
, Shimano
, Chromag
, Kenda
, Muc-Off
, and Dissentlabs
.
- Reece Wallace
16 Comments
The best thing you can do to prevent cancer and heart disease is through a plant based diet. There is enough study’s that prove that now. I suggest alot of you check out www.nutritionfacts.org This is a doctor who has dedicated his life and career to reviewing nutrition study’s and giving information to the public. It is normally found in scientific journals that are hard to Read and you have to pay for.
Unfortunately there is a lot of corruption in meat and dairy as well as pharmaceutical companys.
So that being said there is technically a way to prevent most diseases and reverse some and it’s one touchy subject because no one likes to change. Especially when it comes to what they’re eating.
Props for doing this Reece. I respect what you are doing and I hope your mother gets better !
- Evan
