Video: Huckfest 2023 Highlights

Sep 13, 2023
by Fest Series  
(We have no idea what Makken is saying in Norwegian, but it sounds cool. -Ed.)


Words & Video: Fest Series

Here is the first Huckfest highlights in a few years. The event has been going on in the meantime, but due to corona and other effects the video output has been lacking. 2023 is the ten year anniversary for the line and the start of Fest series.

This year we had crazy storms leading to big floods and the festival being pushed back a week. Big thank you to all the riders staying a extra week rebuilding the line and keeping the festival alive.

For riders, by riders
FestSeries

1 Comment
  • 4 0
 Yuck... media coverage. LAME





