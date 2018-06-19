Hucks, Skinsuits, Legends - Malverns Classic DH

The big senders were going huge for the croud The big senders were going huge for the croud

Tight to the tape was the name of the game

A worrying affair for the riders, racing on wet grass with v-brakes was at least entertaining to watch!

Emyr Davies, the triple crown champion of the weekend, laying it all down on his race run

Sunday at the GT Malverns Classic was always going to be the grand finale, with the Schwalbe Classic DH taking place which included the iconic MBUK Legends category, it was what many had been waiting for.With a wide array of entrants, it was both a throwback to the formative years of racing and a sample of what the current and future racers have to offer. The course was a true Malvern’s Classic and used many parts from the original course 20 years ago. The track ducked and weaved down the grass field before dropping into the infamous bomb hole huck, before tightening towards the bottom, across the road and finishing with a sprint finish into the arena.The weather overnight had spiced things up a tad however, the stiff daytime breeze did a god job at drying out the course in time for race runs. Speeds were pinned and on the lockstop, front wheel tucks and washes were plentiful and the notorious bomb hole claimed a few, not much had really changed in 20 years, other than the apparel. That said, many of the legends still donned their lycra race suits, many of which posted some super fast times - will we be witnessing the return of skin suits? Time will tell!The Legends category was fiercely contested and Ed Mosely, Andrew Titley and Jonny Cheetham battled it out for the top spot. Ed was looking so fast all day in practice and his raw pace prevailed as he took the top spot.The Elite boys were also flying, cutting speeds faster than thought possible on flat grassy corners - how do they find the grip? Emyr Davies had been on absolute brawler all weekend having won the Dual Slalom and the Quad Eliminator. Jo Breeden however, had other ideas as he pushed and pushed Emyr to the ragged edge. Despite Jo’s obvious talent, Emyr sprinted across the line to claim another win, only a hundredth ahead of Jo who was also only less than a second ahead of Jono Jones.In the Legend Ladies cat, their attire was equally as loud as their riding was, most memorably was Kelly Salone’s phschadelic, technicolour skin suit and vintage Proflex xp-x Weapon. When the flag dropped, Petra Wiltshire took the win quite convincingly from Kerry Bason who was followed by loud and proud, Kelly - well done ladies!As the race concluded, hundreds of spectators descended from the hill signifying an end to not just a great race, but a truly awesome trip down memory lane.Full results here