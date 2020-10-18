Hugo Frixtalon Out of Racing in Maribor with a Broken Wrist

Hugo Frixtalon has announced on social media that he will be missing the rest of the racing in Maribor after a nasty crash yesterday which has resulted in a broken wrist.
The crash happened while practicing the huge triple gap which riders have been hitting on the revised Round 2 course. After misjudging the estimated 40-foot gap, Hugo walked away with what is suspected to be a broken wrist.
|Out of the game! Broke my wrist on this one today! Wait to back home to do more exam! Thanks to my team to all they do for us these past 2 weeks and I will be back soon.— Hugo Frixtalon - Instagram
We're wishing Hugo a speedy recovery and hope to see him back riding and racing soon.
