Hugo Frixtalon, Thomas Estaque & Matteo Iniguez Join the Commencal IC Studio Team

Mar 23, 2023
by COMMENCALICSTUDIO  

Press Release: Commencal IC Studio Team

It’s a new start in 2023 for Thomas Estaque, Hugo Frixtalon and Matteo Iniguez with the launch of the Commencal IC Studio Team.

Behind the handlebars of their Commencal Supreme DH V5s, you’ll find the trio at the start of DH World Cups and French Championship races. Matteo also intends to take revenge on his return to Red Bull Hardline this year. He will be accompanied by Thomas on this occasion.

Matteo Iniguez and Thomas Estaque by Gaetan Clary

A particular insight into team life, the whole group live together in shared accommodation in Saint-Girons, Ariège. Team Manager, Gaëtan Clary explains, “It makes life easier for us in terms of infrastructure and it allows healthy motivation and competition between the riders when it’s time to train in the gym or on the bike. It also helps with reactivity when organising a photo/video shoot.”

At the same time, the riders will work on product development with their new partners but above all, they hope to inspire the next generation!

Moto one foot by Hugo Frixtalon

When we were young, we loved meeting our favourite pro riders. So, we wanted to make this possible to people too! We bought a bus, and we plan to organise mini festivals in a few resorts in July and August. The idea is to hang-out, meet people, listen to some bangers, and have a good time. And we’ll have the team mechanic on board with us, who will be responsible for giving advice to those who want it.” - Gaëtan Clary

To get the season off to a good start, Thomas Estaque, Hugo Frixtalon and Matteo Iniguez invite you to Brioude on 1-2 April for the 2023 DH CUP.


They're also happy to support their own satellite team Commencal / IC Process with Siel Van Der Velden and Raphael Iniguez who manage this team.


The Commencal IC Studio Team Team thank their partners for the 2023 season:

COMMENCAL, VITTORIA, 100%, E13, RENTHAL, FIZIK, KIND SHOCK, RACER, ODI, SLICY, TRP, FOX, CANE CREEK, RACE COMPANY, X1 RACING, GOLIATH, UNIOR, CRANK BROTHERS.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Press Releases Racing Rumours Hugo Frixtalon Matteo Iniguez Thomas Estaque


Must Read This Week
Review: 1,000 Miles on SRAM's New Eagle Transmission
187546 views
First Ride: TRP's New 12-Speed Mechanical Drivetrain
96982 views
Commencal Reveals 2023 Enduro Project Team Bikes
89596 views
SRAM Releases Stealth Brake Lineup
85467 views
Development Story: SRAM's New Eagle Transmission
80649 views
First Ride: 2023 Canyon Neuron
64317 views
Annie Ford Sets World Record for Descending the Most Vertical on a Bicycle
62420 views
First Look: Angeles' Spade Prototype Was Designed by a 19-Year-Old
57031 views

5 Comments

  • 6 0
 Ever since the Tempo video I am a fully paid up member of the Hugo fan club
  • 2 0
 Stoked on this! Another quality video from this crew, great stuff.
  • 1 0
 Frix is without a doubt 15% of the reason I own a Commencal. Big love for the guy.
  • 1 0
 I have rung the bell for every notification of Commencal IC Studio Team edits......twice.
  • 1 0
 The moustache trio !





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.033377
Mobile Version of Website