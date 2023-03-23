Hugo Frixtalon, Thomas Estaque & Matteo Iniguez Join the Commencal IC Studio Team

Press Release: Commencal IC Studio Team
It’s a new start in 2023 for Thomas Estaque, Hugo Frixtalon and Matteo Iniguez with the launch of the Commencal IC Studio Team.
Behind the handlebars of their Commencal Supreme DH V5s, you’ll find the trio at the start of DH World Cups and French Championship races. Matteo also intends to take revenge on his return to Red Bull Hardline this year. He will be accompanied by Thomas on this occasion.
Matteo Iniguez and Thomas Estaque by Gaetan Clary
A particular insight into team life, the whole group live together in shared accommodation in Saint-Girons, Ariège. Team Manager, Gaëtan Clary explains, “It makes life easier for us in terms of infrastructure and it allows healthy motivation and competition between the riders when it’s time to train in the gym or on the bike. It also helps with reactivity when organising a photo/video shoot.”
At the same time, the riders will work on product development with their new partners but above all, they hope to inspire the next generation!
Moto one foot by Hugo Frixtalon
“When we were young, we loved meeting our favourite pro riders. So, we wanted to make this possible to people too! We bought a bus, and we plan to organise mini festivals in a few resorts in July and August. The idea is to hang-out, meet people, listen to some bangers, and have a good time. And we’ll have the team mechanic on board with us, who will be responsible for giving advice to those who want it.
” - Gaëtan Clary
To get the season off to a good start, Thomas Estaque, Hugo Frixtalon and Matteo Iniguez invite you to Brioude on 1-2 April for the 2023 DH CUP.
They're also happy to support their own satellite team Commencal / IC Process with Siel Van Der Velden and Raphael Iniguez who manage this team.
The Commencal IC Studio Team Team thank their partners for the 2023 season:COMMENCAL, VITTORIA, 100%, E13, RENTHAL, FIZIK, KIND SHOCK, RACER, ODI, SLICY, TRP, FOX, CANE CREEK, RACE COMPANY, X1 RACING, GOLIATH, UNIOR, CRANK BROTHERS.
5 Comments