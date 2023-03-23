Hugo Frixtalon, Thomas Estaque & Matteo Iniguez Join the Commencal IC Studio Team

Press Release: Commencal IC Studio Team

Matteo Iniguez and Thomas Estaque by Gaetan Clary

Moto one foot by Hugo Frixtalon

Gaëtan Clary

COMMENCAL, VITTORIA, 100%, E13, RENTHAL, FIZIK, KIND SHOCK, RACER, ODI, SLICY, TRP, FOX, CANE CREEK, RACE COMPANY, X1 RACING, GOLIATH, UNIOR, CRANK BROTHERS.

It’s a new start in 2023 for Thomas Estaque, Hugo Frixtalon and Matteo Iniguez with the launch of the Commencal IC Studio Team.Behind the handlebars of their Commencal Supreme DH V5s, you’ll find the trio at the start of DH World Cups and French Championship races. Matteo also intends to take revenge on his return to Red Bull Hardline this year. He will be accompanied by Thomas on this occasion.A particular insight into team life, the whole group live together in shared accommodation in Saint-Girons, Ariège. Team Manager, Gaëtan Clary explains, “It makes life easier for us in terms of infrastructure and it allows healthy motivation and competition between the riders when it’s time to train in the gym or on the bike. It also helps with reactivity when organising a photo/video shoot.”At the same time, the riders will work on product development with their new partners but above all, they hope to inspire the next generation!” -To get the season off to a good start, Thomas Estaque, Hugo Frixtalon and Matteo Iniguez invite you to Brioude on 1-2 April for the 2023 DH CUP.They're also happy to support their own satellite team Commencal / IC Process with Siel Van Der Velden and Raphael Iniguez who manage this team.The Commencal IC Studio Team Team thank their partners for the 2023 season: