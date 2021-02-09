Huhn Cycles Unveils Additive Manufactured Steel '4X/Enduro' Hardtail

Feb 9, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  
Photos: Madeleine Burkhardt

Ralf Holleis and his Huhn Cycles brand shot to prominence last year when he built his 3D printed Moorhuhn frames for the European Bike Challenge. Using additive manufacturing, he connected steel (and later titanium) tubes with 3-D printed lugs to create full-suspension frames with silhouettes simply not possible with traditional tubes-joined-to-tubes construction.

His work picked up plenty of fans and one of them has now commissioned him to design a custom hardtail that combines additive manufacturing with traditional bike building methods.
Details

Frame Material: steel (Reynolds 853/ 316L)
Intended Use: 4X/Enduro
Travel: 130mm
Wheelsize: 27.5"
Head Tube Angle:64° (static)
Seat Tube Angle: 72° (static)
Size: Custom
Price: €2,400 (custom geo plus 2 colour paint)
More info: huhncycles.com


The result is La Fleche (The Arrow) a short travel, hardcore hardtail that is designed for trails, pumptracks and bike park riding - we'd call it hardcountry or downcore but we can't decide which portmanteau is more painful so we'll stick with the wordier description for now.

Ralf had been hoping to build a hardtail for a while so was delighted when the former 4X racer customer contacted him. The wheel size and travel were set by the customer and then Ralf sat down with him to discuss the geometry that would best fit his specification. They settled on a 64° head tube angle, 72° seat tube angle and reach of 453mm. Of course, this is at static and the bike will steepen up when it is sagged

Whereas most of the joints were 3D printed on Ralf's other projects, on this bike only the seatube junction and headtube use that method, the rest of the bike is fillet brazed. Ralf says that these two areas make the biggest difference in terms of strength and they allow him to create a more swoopy aesthetic.

The lugs on this bike sit at the seat tube junction and for the head tube for strength and aesthetic reasons.

For the full build, the customer fitted the bike with a 130mm RockShox Pike, a SRAM XX1 groupset and a Magura Vyron wireless seatpost.

The Huhn feather graphics return on this hardtail frame

Ralf is taking more custom orders at the moment although there is currently a five-month waiting list for a frame. The frame with custom geometry and 2 colour paint comes in at €2,400 with an €800 deposit.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Moorhuhn


Must Read This Week
First Ride: 2021 Forbidden Dreadnought - Ready for Anything
66476 views
YT Launches Limited Edition Izzo Blaze With Longer Fork & No Grip Shift
56677 views
Review: 5 Indoor Cycling Trainers Ridden & Rated
49506 views
Slack Randoms: Universal Grip Heaters, Viral Tattoos & Chaotic Council Meetings
45471 views
Dangerholm's Back With Another Wild Build - The Hyper Spark Project
44230 views
Specialized UK Headquarters Gutted by Fire
41840 views
Bike Check: Ben Hildred's Santa Cruz Tallboy
41408 views
Review: Kavenz VHP 16 - The Traction Master
40689 views

27 Comments

  • 15 0
 Sooooo can someone explain to me why they would use additive manufacturing here instead of just welding the steel tubes together for reasons other than aesthetics and getting to claim that they used additive manufacturing?
  • 2 0
 I think you just explained it yourself. It sounds and looks cool. Also it could save production costs in the long run and reduce wasted material.
  • 1 0
 AM is a hot ticket to win office bingo in many companies
  • 1 0
 Because inventing new ways of doing things is the mark of a species that evolve. If it wasn't for invention we'd still be unwashed, unshaven, and using a club to the head to get the ladies back to our cave.
  • 13 0
 hardcountry, downcore, you know its getting good when bikes sound like niche music genres
  • 3 0
 This bike is perfect for a good trail mosh or gnar dive.
  • 8 0
 I'm an XC nerd, but man, that is the best looking bicycle I have ever seen on Pinkbike. Well done, Mr. Holleis.
  • 5 0
 Do we need another enduro hardtail? Not sure. Do we need more 4x? Heck yes!
  • 3 0
 Damn, only $3692.60 Canadian for a steel frame. I think I found out where my Reynolds 853 tubing went. Lol. To the highest bidder.
  • 4 0
 Does Huhn mean chicken?
Nice bike.
  • 2 0
 Yes, in German.
  • 2 0
 Mmmmmmm a tasty looking segment of frame.

+1 for use of the word portmanteau, which itself, is a portmanteau; like Orgasm.
  • 1 0
 How come they didn't dry the water off, I mean, at least finish the detailing ... Nice looking frame, but the price, wowza!
  • 2 0
 Making a 4X bike when 4X is dead, bold strategy Cotton.
  • 1 0
 Is it? Quite a big 4x scene round my neck of the woods.
  • 2 0
 Looks kinda like a DJ
  • 1 0
 What the hell is that lil turkey chilling on the headstem for?
  • 4 0
 It's tired. let it rest.
  • 1 0
 Sexy AF. Looks amazing, Mr. Holleis! Beutiful color, too...
  • 1 0
 Why wouldn't you want full suspension on a enduro bike
  • 1 0
 In germany we say Tiefeinstieg and it‘s for elderly. Nice bike though
  • 1 2
 Hey PB, the hardtails constantly show travel in the details, but shouldn't that be based on your inseam?
  • 1 0
 I don't understand why fork travel should be based on inseam. one person can have a 100mm hardtail for XC rides and then a 140 hardtail for trail rides. They list the fork travel when discussing frame details so you have a reference point for geo, i.e. if the geo chart says 65 deg head angle, it means the bike has a 65 deg HA when it has a 130mm fork on it and the reader can infer that the angle would be more or less steep if the reader instead installed a shorter or longer fork. .... I feel like you must mean something different when you say "travel".
  • 1 0
 @freestyIAM: Whoosh
  • 1 3
 Taking the piss with the price.
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008926
Mobile Version of Website