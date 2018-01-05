VIDEOS

Humbled: Mike Levy vs Richie Rude in the Gym - Video

Jan 5, 2018
by Mike Levy  


The first episode of Humbled made it painfully obvious that, shock of shocks, Brendan Fairclough has a thing or two on me when it comes to bike handling skills. You know, Mr. Fairclough of World Cup racing fame, a handful of blistering movie appearances, and some Rampage absurdity... Okay, maybe no one was surprised. But I've always wondered how a normal guy like me - a guy who rides a lot but who doesn't do much more than the odd push-up or three - compares to a full-time professional racer when talking about strength. I mean, these guys are ordinary, average people who just happen to know how to ride a mountain bike really, really fast, aren't they?

If we're going to talk about strength, there's one dude that immediately comes to mind: Yeti's Richie Rude. He may only be twenty-three, but the American already has a Junior World Championship downhill victory and two Enduro World Series overall titles on his résumé. Oh, and arms bigger than my legs. And, legs bigger than my torso. Surely it's all just beach muscle, though.

Richie, along with Aaron Gwin and a few other fast names, has long worked with Todd Schumlick of PerformX Training for his off-the-bike grind. Schumlick covers everything from a bio-mechanic assessment, dynamic reflex exercises, nutrition and goal setting, and of course more traditional weight training and wattage work, but since I'm not aiming for World Cup or EWS wins (lucky for Richie), we focused on comparing the latter two talking points.

You'll have to watch the video to see how I fared against Richie at each test, but it's safe to say that the Yeti phenom has me covered and then some. Let's take a simplified look at the bike test that was done on a Concept2 BikeErg machine:

The maximum wattage test is a ramp-up effort rather than a simple all-out sprint, which would result in higher numbers. Richie threw down 571 watts (0.765 hp) while I managed to squeak out 407 (0.545 hp). That means that Richie was putting out a whopping 40-percent more power than I was able to - I could do squats and lunges every day for the rest of my life with Richie on my back and still not close that gap. Next, we took 90-percent of our max wattage numbers and held that figure for as long as possible; Richie could hold his 514 watts for 1 minute and 2 seconds, whereas I could hold 366 watts for just 49 seconds. So, not only is Richie putting out a lot more power, he's able to sustain it for 26-percent longer than I could manage.

Okay, let's find out what the difference would be in the real(ish) world. Assuming that Richie and I did the same 90-percent test (holding 90-percent of our maximum watts for as long as possible) on level ground, and taking into consideration each of our weights, and that we'd be riding the same 26.4lb bike, he'd manage to cover 805.4 meters or smash it out for 62 seconds at 12.99 meters/second. What about ol' lowly Levy? I'd be 267 meters behind Richie because I can only manage a distance of 567.4 meters at 11.58 meters/second for 49 seconds.

Better put, Richie would be just shy of two and a half football fields ahead of me. So much for my beach muscle theory, eh?
Richie vs Levy on the Concept2 BikeErg

Levy vs Rude

Filmed and edited by Peter Wojnar

135 Comments

  • + 114
 I liked the part where he did everything better than you, @mikelevy.
  • + 148
 We didn't do squats, though. I think I would have had him if we had done squats. Yeah.
  • + 15
 @mikelevy: Well, done, but man, watch trying to lift too much. I know when you were trying to lift Richie's weights, it was for effect, but I was worried about your back a couple times. Looks like you were under capable supervision, though.
  • + 1
 @mikelevy: No doubt.
  • + 4
 @mikelevy: I ride less and on cheaper bikes than you and I'd humble you... Big Grin 2019, coming to BC, You have 1,5 year! And drop some fat man. You're at least 20%.
  • + 6
 That dead lift part sent phantom pains through my back when I thought for a moment he was really gonna try and lift that !
  • + 6
 @mikelevy: Mike get on some good testosterone say 250mg a week.. A good bcaa with glutamine and creatine.. Eat 6 to 8 smaller meals a day with 1.5 gram per pound of body weight in protein... Shovel back carlsons fish oil and get on a good whey protein isolate shake.. Be committed 4-5 days a week in gym all while keeping up on your riding.. Watch yourself close the gap on Richie! Atleast in terms of strength!
  • + 2
 @WAKIdesigns: I'd love to see this!
  • + 3
 @mikelevy: You just need to get creative...maybe you could have taken him at thumb wrestling?
  • + 3
 @WAKIdesigns: @mikelevy I truly hope i can be there to watch that! I will bring the weigh scale for an allyoucaneat competition. My treat!!!
  • + 4
 @WAKIdesigns: i for one will watch this video of waki smoking the whole pinkbike staff
  • + 3
 @mikelevy would kill him in an XC race though. Also surprised Mike wasn't better at the ski machine. That up and down motion with something in each hand is his specialty. Perhaps he'd do better in a longer duration test. All kidding aside, keep this series coming. Mike is the perfect host.
  • + 1
 @bigburd: yep i thought he was doomed to blow out his back.
  • + 1
 holy crap, i was scared for mike on that dl attempt.
  • + 0
 @bohns1: I thought BCAA was tested to be a legit BS
  • + 5
 @WAKIdesigns: It's cold and that 20% is insulation.
  • + 3
 @bohns1: Nah, I'll stick to chili out of a can, energy drinks, and pepperoni. Now you all know my secret!
  • + 1
 @jbravo: His thumbs looked pretty beefy, too.
  • + 3
 @scott54: I just wasn't used to standing up while doing that motion.
  • + 1
 @mikelevy: this would be a great series, mike. just sayin..
  • + 1
 @mikelevy: The 'secret' to pre- and post-ride farts that will be in the car seat forever, that is.
  • + 1
 @fullbug: They'll be more for sure.
  • + 1
 hahaha you slightly older fuck.
  • + 37
 Richie, humble. Mike entertaining. Good stuff thanks for the laughs. And remember kids, if you can't make fun of your self, then you're not allowed to make fun of others. Keep these coming Mike!
  • + 31
 For all of you out there who say, "Screw training and conditioning... Just get out and ride!" That's the difference between you and Richie Rude.
  • + 40
 we also don't race professionally cross training is great, but if I have to choose between hitting the gym and going for a ride...well yeah, that's an easy one
  • + 14
 @nvranka: Yeah, for sure. I'm a middle-aged desk jockey. My days of ever hoping to be as good as Richie Rude are over, but guys on here talk like there's no benefit to lifting or doing conditioning, like it's all get on the bike and everything else will iron itself out. That's not the case. Even getting a couple times a week in the weight room for me helps tremendously with stability. I'm willing to sacrifice a couple hours of riding to make sure I'm in good enough condition and strong enough to ride properly.
  • + 11
 @nvranka: For sure, 100% agree. I do try to make time for training (although it doesn't show in the video) only because it means that I'll enjoy my riding time even more.
  • + 2
 @mikelevy: If I didn't get that point across above, that's it, exactly. Couple hours in the weight room, more fun on the bike.
  • + 1
 @mikelevy: no doubt, same
  • + 3
 this is why God invented Winter
  • + 1
 @nvranka - that's why we do gym in the winter and spring time, so that when we hit the trails around late March we are faster than those who were doing night riding, weekend warrioring and talking about how great 50/01 is and how gay e-bikes are.
  • - 2
 Except it isn't the weight room that makes you fast. Get out and ride your bike more, like a lot more. Like 5 days a week for 2 to 4hrs each time and then you will get seriously fast.
  • + 2
 @TheR Bs! Strength and conditioning has taken me to new heights on a bike I previously thought unattainable! And I'm old AF!
  • + 1
 @bohns1: train a bit more, eat a bit better and you'll sell your Eagle since you won't be using the biggest cog anymore
  • + 1
 @bohns1: What's BS? Seems we agree the weight room will make you faster. Do you mean being as fast as Richie Rude? I'm not going to tell anyone not to go for it if that's what they want to do, but I work around elite athletes and know what it takes to be the best in the world. If that's still your thing, go for it. Just make sure you have a clear understanding of what it takes. Most people have no clue. I'm happy keeping fit and riding to the best of my ability -- and that includes throwing the weights around.
  • + 1
 @WAKIdesigns: come on down to alberta Rockies on ur stop to bc and we'll go for a rip bud! I'll show Ya what training and eating well has done! Eagle is just cuz I can! Your a parent and a full time keyboard warrior Wacko! Highly doubt u have time to train like the big boys!
  • + 2
 @TheR: My bad dude.. I read it wrong and quickly from my phone at work.. Thought u said "screw training"! My bad! We are on the same page! No, I have no intention of trying to be the best.. My training has made me a better rider than I've ever been at almost 40..Training is an entirely separate addiction!
  • + 16
 BUT, does chugging an IPA during each test tilt the scales?
  • + 11
 no, butt chugging an IPA will get you the win though..
  • + 2
 Geoff Kabush sets the bar: www.youtube.com/watch?v=0yQZhJx_mZQ
  • + 8
 Would love to see the same video with a top XC rider to see how they stack up against the EWS folks. I'd bet a lot of people would be very surprised...
  • + 4
 I'm sure Absalon put out a video of his gym routine a couple of years ago. It was brutal
  • + 4
 Nino Schurter has some ridiculous gym training.
  • + 1
 I can 100% assure you that a top XC rider would destroy the wattage numbers and likely the deadlift as well, all at lower bodyweight. I haven't been on a powermeter in years, but when I raced my 1min power was around 600 watts at 150lbs. I was nothing special, pack filler in SoCal Cat 1/2/3 races.

My deadlift is only a little lower than his right now and a couple riders I lift with from time to time are equal or better. They're just random folks.

The guy is obviously super talented at riding and probably has a ton of room for improvement on S&C, but his strength and conditioning (from what we see here) is not impressive, especially given his size.
  • + 2
 @Kiotae: agree! I can do 700w for a minute and I suck at regional level. Not sure the description of these numbers makes any sense as I thought I had read Rude's max power was above 2000w. Was the 550+ watts a MAP ramp test?
  • + 3
 @SwintOrSlude: It's a ramp test, not an all-out sprint. I think that many average riders could easily top 1,000 watts in a normal sprint, but the ramp thing is very different, as you know. It sucks more haha
  • + 1
 @SwintOrSlude: Oh yeah, I'm sure his instantaneous max is over 2000w given his size. I was in the 1500 range at the end of crits and some BMX guys who raced with us for fun were waaaay over 2000.

I can't speak to the MAP ramp test as I'm not familiar with it, but I am familiar with zone based power (1sec, 5sec, 10sec, 1min, etc) and what those numbers look like for top level riders road/cross/xc riders.

I gotta say though, I was always blown away by how freakishly fast the BMX racers were and how broad their fitness was. Even though they were geared toward bursty stuff, they tended to have great endurance/stamina as well.
  • + 6
 Everything that you do off the bike impacts how you perform on the bike. Even for recreational riders, bodyweight training, weight training, yoga, and other exercise helps to improve your general strength and conditioning. As those two things increase, you can go longer, faster, and harder on the bike. Similarly, sitting on your ass eating chips and drinking soda when you are not on the bike will negatively impact your riding. Garbage in, garbage out.
  • + 5
 Jesus, Mike's form makes my bones ache. To anyone who might wanna try this, please research proper form before trying to lift anything remotely heavy. I read up a ton on deadlifts and still managed to tweak my back a lot when I was doing them, so I'm thinking it's best to learn the technique from a coach. Awesome video guys!
  • + 3
 YES!! Both of their DL techniques made me cringe a bit!!
  • + 1
 Hex bar DL is safer for beginners and those with bad form and some argue it is more biomechically relevant for athletes in running and jumping sports
  • + 1
 I tought it's YuraOlomouc specialization, not yours :-)
  • + 1
 @jasdo: Curious as to how you came up with a biomechanical advantage for certain athletes you mentioned. The hex bar is an advantage for people that lack mobility (hamstring and ankle). Changes the movement quite a bit, so it shouldn't be utilized unless it's necessary.
  • + 1
 @dualsuspensiondave: It’s different in two basic ways, the weight is balanced at your natural center of gravity rather than out front, and there is more power development later in the lift. Sorry for the Men’s Journal article, but there’s a good explanation for the why how it has been used by elite trainer Ryan Flaherty: www.mensfitness.com/sports/football/money-lift-how-top-flight-trainer-discovered-most-important-exercise-every-athlete. You can also find a bunch about comparisons to conventional deadlifts if you do a pub med search. I’m not saying it’s a hugely different lift but I don’t think conventional DL is better for my goals.
  • + 1
 www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/m/pubmed/26840440

“These results suggest that the barbells led to different patterns of muscle activation and that the hexagonal barbell may be more effective at developing maximal force, power, and velocity.”
  • + 1
 @cgjeff: I feel like Richies form was most likely correct its just camera angles ans the lighting. It looks night and day better than Mikes.
  • + 1
 @chillrider199: Richies form was bearable, but far from good. Look at how his hips shoot up on a simple working set, and it will only get worse with heavier weight.
  • + 2
 @chillrider199: Richie's form was definitely off. It's respectable enough, but his grip width is too wide, he doesn't take the slack out the bar (which is why it looks like he jerks the bar off the ground), and it's hard to tell from the video but his lockout was a little ugly. Kinda looked like he was hyperextending his lower back more than he was locking out his hips.

The most apparent flaw was him not taking the slack out of the bar. The bar should separate from the ground quite smoothly, instead of being ripped away from it.

Now obviously this is all from the desk of an armchair lifter, but I did used to be a powerlifting trainer. Here's an example of a world record DL. Note how slowly the bar comes off the ground: www.youtube.com/watch?v=U4AQlamvFzs
  • + 2
 I was just about to point out his form, really not the best, he could probably go heavier if he fixes some things.
  • + 1
 I know he was trying for max power and things get messy ,but as an ex rower Richie yanking through his curled back on the erg made me cringe.
  • + 4
 @chillrider199: My form isn't great. I haven't done any weight work in years and years even though it clearly looks like I'm a massive gym rat haha
  • + 1
 @mikelevy: Its most likely better than mine honestly. Just comparing. Im no specialist. In fact maybe the opposite? Im 19 with arthritis in my lower back... woohoo. Haha
  • + 5
 As mentioned form was subpar on those lifts.

Clean and jerk would be better than clean and press for performance imo and regardless the clean portion of that lift should be much more dynamic. Dead lift pull slack out of the bar and focus on hip drive not hyper extension of the low back. Bar should just clear the knees and track close to the body.

Wasn’t terrible but definitely needs to be tweaked for efficiency as well as to prevent injury.

And before someone says it I’m not an armchair QB. I have a BS in exercise physiology, am a former lifter, and have trained D1 level collegiate athletes some of which went on to the pros, so this is one area I know pretty well.

Regardless fun video and enjoyed watching it.

Keep smashing it Richie!!!!
  • + 7
 I'm pretty sure at minute 4:48 Mike shits his shorts.
  • + 23
 Only a small amount, though.
  • + 1
 @mikelevy: #shart
  • + 2
 @mikelevy Great series! I missed the first episode (just watched, excellent 1st ep.) and wondered why Pinkbike doesn't add a SERIES or PLAYLISTS tab to the nav bar with direct links to series you've done (Humbled, Abi's yoga vids, course previews, RAW) and more generic (XC, DH, fitness). Cheers - Thanks for the excellent content!
  • + 3
 To compare this to road cycling: Oliviero Troia at the Tour De Flanders in 2017 pulled 401 watts on average over 14:30 in a sprint with a max output of 1370 watts.

Not that most people on here care about road cycling...
  • + 1
 Or doping...
  • + 3
 I care. The numbers those guys can put down and, even more impressive, hold for crazy lengths of time, is amazing. Cyclingtips had a killer piece on watts last year that was eye opening.
  • + 1
 @mikelevy: I'll look up the Cyclingtips piece. Oh, and I already knew your crazy power. I was your workout partner at one of Ricky's training sessions. Oh so impressive...
  • + 0
 i would really like to see a way to quantify the effort level of a WC DH run, or EWS stage... i imagine that the intensity overall is quite similar...
  • + 2
 @mikelevy What a bait and switch- the photo header makes it seem like you guys were gonna throw some weights around and see who won in the squat rack and padded area. Booooooooo.
  • + 4
 Did anyone notice that there is a bony budge sticking out on Riche's left forearm at around 2:50? What is it?
  • + 1
 Nice idea for a vid, terrible technique on the lifts & ergo, injuries waiting to happen, this guy seriously being paid as his trainer!? RR is a talent but could be even stronger if he lifted properly. Guess it doesn't matter when he's so talented on 2 wheels...
  • + 1
 How about that heart rates?and that power bar lifting was ,and I never thought that there are so many wanna be’s pro ,just give a bike and let me ride ,I leave the gym for the “pros”. Nice these humble series ,keep it coming.
  • + 1
 I mean you picked an absolute beast of a guy to go against, so you did pretty good! @mikelevy and I appreciate those lifting tips as well, I'm always wondering what I should do in the gym in the off season and this just game me some great ideas.
  • + 1
 @mikelevy how much did your back hurt after that deadlift attempt. That trainer should be ashamed of himself for letting you try to pull that weight with that form!! Ps. Richie is stronger than me too.
  • + 2
 Great video! Richie would have made an amazing running back or linebacker! Mike's rowing technique was awful, someone should have coached him a bit beforehand.
  • + 3
 Don't feel pressured just because I do it better than you
  • + 1
 Richie is a stud, but I hope he doesn’t pack on too much muscle. All that lactic acid will take longer to be eliminated, especially as he ages.
  • + 1
 did three, four year old children hold @mikelevy down and draw all over him with permanent marker?
Dam you got some tats boi!
  • + 7
 It was only two four-year-olds but they were really strong.
  • + 2
 Rowing is very technique based and improved technique (by both people) would change those numbers.
  • + 1
 is it the angle or does Richie have limited right leg extension compared to left, see rowing machine 1:35 did he have an old knee injury?.
  • + 2
 Cue all the "my back really hurts guys, what could be wrong?" threads after watching this video
  • + 2
 I once deadlifted . . . now I don't even have a back. Thanks a lot , M I K E
  • + 2
 @Jack-McLovin: Sorry
  • + 2
 Yay! I'm stronger than Richie. Safe to say that'll be the only time I ever beat him at anything ????
  • + 1
 yea, same, but that's about it! 450 is a half decent deadlift but his presses are legit. How it all comes together is what makes us slow. haha.
  • + 6
 I think strength is probably not the only factor in his performance. My guess is that Rude can probably beat most normal weekend warriors on XC course, do the nastiest lines at your local bikepark faster, manual longer than 99% of the riding population, and he can do all of that without being a arrogant dick. That last part is important.
  • + 1
 @PHeller: tell that to lopes! lol.

But yes, we know full well it's not the only factor. I don't have a rainbow jersey and I'm pretty damn strong. It means nothing. lol.
  • + 1
 What do you guys deadlift?
  • + 2
 @antigit: Large pizzas mostly.
  • + 2
 @PHeller: Check out Jesse Melamed's results at last year's BC Bike Race. I think he was in the top 10 overall, and he's not a small guy either; plenty of muscle on him. Most of these guys are all around monsters, which is super impressive, more so than being a one-trick pony.
  • + 3
 Who needs a super car when Mike Levy can put out 545 hp! Braaaaaap!
  • + 8
 Your decimal point is in the wrong place...
  • + 1
 These are great pieces and we enjoy watching the work. thx. Good luck in your season.
  • + 1
 Oh Mike, you´re a hero, but how did you even dare? :-D That beast would eat you like a pre-race snack
  • + 2
 I'm loving these, Mike! Keep 'em coming!
  • + 2
 @mikelevy - you would however totally win the "Lone Wolf" tat comp.
  • + 2
 I'm not sure that should count as winning, though.
  • + 1
 Who needs to workout to ride when you can get an E-Bike, drink IPA, and smoke....E-duro all day!
  • + 1
 lol at going up against Richie Rude in the gym..... F**k that! Guy is a beast!
  • + 1
 @mikelevy i cringed when you went for that deadlift... be careful bro...
  • + 0
 What duration was peak power measured over? I would have bet both Rude and Levy can push out more than that.
  • + 1
 Next up- Mike Levy is going to swap punches with Mike Tyson
  • + 2
 That'd be an honor. Huge Mike Tyson fan.
  • + 1
 Mike has a real potty-mouth
  • + 1
 @mikelevy I love this series, man! Looking forward to more!
  • + 1
 How'd Mike feel the next day though?
  • + 4
 A mix of shame and pride, really. Same as most mornings.
  • + 1
 good shit @mikelevy ...Richie is a beast!
  • + 1
 Just out of interest, do you know how much Richie weighs? Great video.
  • + 1
 i've read somewhere around 90 kilos some months ago.
  • + 3
 He weighs around 95kg, this was our reference: www.pinkbike.com/news/yeti-and-norco-factory-racing-ews-rotorua-team-bike-checks.html
  • + 2
 I guess mike could get away with having less power if he weighs less, though extra weight can help with free speed going downhill
  • + 1
 You wouldn't use a bench press motion biking?!
  • + 1
 Richie - Seattle Seahawks need you at running back. PLEASE
  • + 1
 Richie is a monster. I bet Richie is around 200ish.
  • + 1
 sam hill is better
  • + 1
 Richie is a unit eh
  • + 1
 A freakin' Ape oO
  • + 1
 weight gap between two.
  • + 1
 Hips and Nips!
  • + 1
 Love this kind of video!
  • + 1
 Nice content.
  • - 2
 I've always wondered what a powerful rider like Richie deadlifts. Good to know that I'm powerful enough, but he's in another dimension when it comes to riding a bike.
  • + 1
 Richies a fucking beast
  • - 3
 My 12 year old who loves biking is gonna have to wait 4 years to watch this....... Frown
  • + 1
 Quads.
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



