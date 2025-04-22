Hundreds of ARI Bikes Stolen in Transit from LA to Utah

Ari Bicycles is asking for the public’s help after hundreds of bikes were stolen from a transport truck en route from the Los Angeles area to the brand’s Utah warehouse.According to a statement posted on Ari’s Instagram, the truck’s last known location was in Santa Clarita, California, before the entire shipment vanished. The brand is urging riders, shops, and industry members to keep an eye out for Ari bikes being sold secondhand, particularly in the Southern California region.If you spot anything suspicious or have any information, you’re encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Ari is hoping to recover as much of the stolen inventory as possible and is asking the community to share the news to increase visibility.We’ll update this story as more details become available.