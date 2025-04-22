Powered by Outside

Hundreds of ARI Bikes Stolen in Transit from LA to Utah

Apr 22, 2025
by Stephane Pelletier  
photo

Ari Bicycles is asking for the public’s help after hundreds of bikes were stolen from a transport truck en route from the Los Angeles area to the brand’s Utah warehouse.

According to a statement posted on Ari’s Instagram, the truck’s last known location was in Santa Clarita, California, before the entire shipment vanished. The brand is urging riders, shops, and industry members to keep an eye out for Ari bikes being sold secondhand, particularly in the Southern California region.

If you spot anything suspicious or have any information, you’re encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Ari is hoping to recover as much of the stolen inventory as possible and is asking the community to share the news to increase visibility.

We’ll update this story as more details become available.



Posted In:
Industry News Press Releases Ari


Author Info:
stephanepelletier avatar

Member since Sep 30, 2008
282 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
YT Industries USA Closing After Failing to Reach Agreement With YT Germany
66450 views
Adolf Silva's First Video Injury Update After Rampage Crash
52488 views
Rider Sues Specialized, Claims Turbo Levo Motor ‘Defect’ Caused Him to Crash
44493 views
Reichmann Teases Floating Front Brake Mount To Eliminate Brake Dive
44217 views
Check Out: Clean Water, Flat Pedals, a 3/4 Helmet & Fox Pads
37843 views
KrankE MTB Offers Analog Conversion Kits for Your eMTB
34426 views
Which DH Teams Will Get UCI World Series Team Status from Warner Bros. for 2026 & 2027?
28972 views
A Brief History of Gearbox Mountain Bikes
28717 views

264 Comments
  • 68399
 Imagine how bummed those thieves are gonna be when they crack open the boxes…
  • 306114
 Or maybe an inside job to get insurance money to pay their debt so they don't go under like Revel.
  • 8430
 I came to the comments for this, well done
  • 3337
flag bikesports (Apr 22, 2025 at 10:30) (Below Threshold)
 @abzillah: i thought same thing
  • 2235
flag seanfeezy FL (Apr 22, 2025 at 10:32) (Below Threshold)
 @bikesports: same
  • 1429
flag lapayita FL (Apr 22, 2025 at 10:43) (Below Threshold)
 @font style="vertical-align: inherit;">font style="vertical-align: inherit;">Abzillah/font>/font>: Not the first time in the mtb world....
  • 1324
flag Huck2Matt (Apr 22, 2025 at 10:58) (Below Threshold)
 @abzillah: exactly
  • 11712
 @abzillah: "You mailed that insurance check, right, Gob?"
  • 46
 @rickybobby19: lol
  • 40927
 Normally I'm all for a brutal comments section, but damn, even I feel bad for this one. Good chance this kind of thing could cost some people their livelihoods. Thieves absolutely suck.
  • 4621
 @brianpark: We all know it is tongue-in-cheek.
  • 3851
flag owl-X FL (Apr 22, 2025 at 11:41) (Below Threshold)
 @abzillah: definitely my first thought here too! FezzARI employee / members have shown themselves to be very willing to stick to the plan…inside job at least 4x more likely than a non-cult bike brand (which is already pretty high).
  • 1125
flag jal-1973 (Apr 22, 2025 at 11:44) (Below Threshold)
 Winner right here, No more comments needed!!
  • 201152
 @brianpark: None of these comments are even remotely funny. Hard working people were stolen from and yet the kool idiots in the PB comment section think it's funny..... bunch of ass hats.
  • 186
 @owl-X: This isn't a life insurance payout, it would only cover any debt of the cost to manufacture this set of stolen bikes.
  • 866
flag RadBartTaylor (Apr 22, 2025 at 12:04) (Below Threshold)
 @abzillah: I hate that is where my head goes - but it is. I see posts all the time about regular folk getting bikes "stolen", my hunch is 75% of them are "sold" to a friend way under market, claim insurance, get brand new bike, rinse and repeat only as much as you can get away with until premiums offset.
  • 73
 @FaahkEet: correct , clear up debt and you get new loan when old one is paid or satisfied...
If they were new bikes makes no sense or if they had a flaw and knew about it after production that would effect a majority then I could see this
  • 195
 @abzillah: That's one hell of a theory to just throw out there.
  • 141
 @rickybobby19: *reverses segway
  • 1820
 Ari is such a good company, my new bike I just ordered was probably just stolen....which means delays.
  • 64
 Boo
  • 220
 I bet it was these guys who did it:

www.youtube.com/watch?v=7I353MuzAwo
  • 23
 @abzillah: hmmmm
  • 745
 ARIvederci
  • 55
 @abzillah: gotta say it crossed my mind.
  • 1927
flag rzicc (Apr 22, 2025 at 14:52) (Below Threshold)
 @TStruckMTB: my God, stop being such a bit$h
  • 386
 @owl-X: Have you not seen all the videos of people stealing car loads of shit off trains in California? It’s not like this is an uncommon occurrence. I’d say it’s 4x more likely that a bunch of low life thieves broke the locks off train cars and stole everything than it is for a company to scheme up a plan that would cause them to go to prison if it didn’t work out.
  • 5911
 @brianpark: 100% agree. Brutal blow for a not very big business. I'm all for dark humor, but accusing people of an inside job with zero evidence outside of shitty economic conditions is weak.
  • 186
 "Send them back, the client asked for Fezzari bikes!"
  • 3416
 @brianpark: Couldn't agree with you more! That level of lose of inventory would hurt or destroy any business. Comments like this make me sad for humanity. Keyboard warriors should put themselves in the same situation and question if they'd be so disrespectful if it was happening to them.
  • 1815
 @Hamiltron, @brianpark : Page 7, "Major frauds perpetrated by insiders are potentially far more damaging than externally perpetrated crime and not just because the financial loss is likely to be higher. 43% of reported incidences resulting in losses of US$100 million or more were committed by insiders."

www.pwc.com/gx/en/forensics/gecs-2020/pdf/global-economic-crime-and-fraud-survey-2020.pdf

Truckload = large job, someone knew
  • 2017
 @abzillah: I don’t know why the downvotes. Something about this shell of a company gives a lot of us the impression that there is something fishy about a truck going missing. I doubt any of us thought the same about Fw.
  • 50
 @Rconroy: Haha I knew what was coming before I clicked the link
  • 20
 Why? Is it abt the bike quality? Or?
  • 270
 Man, the more replies I see in this thread, the more likely it seems that @abzillah did it.
  • 120
 @seanfeezy: Probably because it's an Underpants Gnome kind of plan. In every way it hurts Ari more. Only get the insurance on those bikes, then have to pay higher premiums and possibly lose that insurance provider, and then to order new bikes that have to be slotted into a manufacturing slot that may not exist for several months, and will likely cost more based on the completely fluid tariffs.

There's just so much to this that unless they're planning on claiming bankruptcy, cutting and running, it would hurt even worse.
  • 80
 More information:

www.youtube.com/watch?v=4t9eL_g4dcI


Wishing Ari bikes success, recovery of their product, catching of the thieves, and prosecution of the criminals.
  • 713
flag Thebdrill (Apr 23, 2025 at 13:42) (Below Threshold)
 @TStruckMTB: exactly right. I've never had a worse opinion of PB commenters than I do now. D-bags making jokes on one of the few companies we still have left. It goes to show, you can't fix stupid.
  • 91
 @abzillah: interesting. So basically Ari’s normal shipping company contracted the job out to another company that they weren’t very familiar with. That company then stole the bikes instead of shipping them.

I’ve seen first hand a ton of fraud in the trucking industry so, unfortunately, the way this theft occurred doesn’t surprise me.
  • 31
 @abzillah: Really interesting but Francis doesn't know what he's talking about regarding the tariffs. US tariffs are charged based on the date of entry to the U.S., not the date the container was shipped. Assuming this shipment originated from China, if it arrived after 04/10 it would have been charged 145% duty plus any additional pre-existing duties on bikes from China.
  • 51
 @abzillah: Apparently the average container dwell time at the port of LA is 6-8 days as of end of last year. Francis says the container was shipped end of last week right before the weekend. So working backward from there, the container probably arrived in LA 04/10~12. It's very likely to have been charged absurd duty rates.

Francis says 337 bikes worth $1.7M. That's an average cost (not sale price) of $5044 per box... that's way too high. That has to be including the 145% duty fees... without it would be $2058 per box which is reasonable.
  • 80
 Police have posted a pic of the vehicles used in the theft from the transport truck.
Pics are here> www.imcdb.org/v003716.html
  • 22
 @konafarker: I care more about not getting rick-rolled than helping find these bikes - no way I am clicking that.
  • 21
 @abzillah: Wow! A Real PI! I think youre solving this!

google "container theft los angeles" and get back to us.
This comment section is full of ignorant fools who think this is funny or suspicious. What we know is that our fellow commenters are plainly not fraudsters or criminals. You'd all definitely get caught! So thats great news.

Way to cite a paid-for "whitepaper" that mainly addresses fraudulent use of services and IP.
  • 11
 @abzillah: exactly 👍
  • 11
 @zmums: it's segue, not segway...I blame the PinkBike podcasters for this though, wanting to use foreign words and then mispronounce or misspell them...
  • 20
 @darkstar66: Best comment by far! Also: Grate handle! 😉
  • 20
 @serviceguy: I think they mean Segway here. Think Paul Blart.
  • 10
 @abzillah: Crazy that an unreleased DJ bike showed up in a local shop!
  • 10
 @owl-X: I think you're 100% right...I'm reversing segway right now!!!
  • 20
 @abzillah:
www.pinkbike.com/news/update-hundreds-of-stolen-ari-bikes-recovered.html
  • 3495
 Word on the street is Hector is going to be running three Honda Civics with Spoon engines. And on top of that, he just came into Harry's and he ordered three T66 turbos with NOS and a Motec system exhaust.
  • 157
 Fun fact: I went to high school with Hector. He was a really fun guy (I am sure he still is, just lost touch after the summer we graduated).
  • 201
 “I need NOS”
  • 3139
flag wolftwenty1 FL (Apr 22, 2025 at 11:33) (Below Threshold)
 Greatest movie series of all time.
  • 261
 Last seen in Santa Clarita, also where Paul Walker was last seen...
  • 2532
flag jal-1973 (Apr 22, 2025 at 11:45) (Below Threshold)
 @wolftwenty1: Said no one EVER!

Best comment I heard about that series was that "it's a car movie for people who know NOTHING about cars"
  • 300
 Ejecto Seato cuz!
  • 162
 @jal-1973: I'll defend the first 3 as good movies but I also watched them a lot around the age of 12ish. Such nostalgic memories crushing hard on Mia and thinking Brian was a legend! After Tokyo Drift they went to shit though.
  • 511
 I love how in the first one they are stealing home electronics, by the 10th they fly a car in space.
  • 46
 @26forlyfe: The dialogue in the first one was an absolute cringe fest though?

Haven't seen any of the others.
  • 41
 @jal-1973: wrong!
  • 74
 @crussell: like I said. Greatest movie series ever.
  • 42
 @boozed: I mean it was basically an indie low budget movie in the early 2000s so yea.
  • 40
 @drs140t: new old stock
  • 90
 I know there's no way you're paying for all the shit under the hood of those cars by doing tune ups and slinging groceries!!
  • 132
 @jal-1973: That's false mate. I've raced cars and karts for decades and am not such a self-righteous "car guy" that I can't enjoy the movie. It's a fun snapshot in time to a pretty special subculture of car people. Not always my cup of tea, but I can appreciate it.

At least the first 3, then it got real weird
  • 10
 @26forlyfe: Well said!
  • 40
 this is the comment i was waiting for.
  • 80
 @boozed: Don't bother Cuh
  • 90
 I’ll have the Tuna, No Crust…..
  • 180
 @wolftwenty1: A Universal Pictures production with a budget of $38m in 2001 is "indie low budget"?
  • 30
 @wolftwenty1: since when is being a low budget indie an excuse for bad dialogue? It's usually better dialogue in indie and more boom bang in the bigger productions....
  • 11
 @boozed: in the grand scheme of things…yes.
  • 30
 @rockandride6: Exactly. I've been around all manners of cars, crawlers, motos, etc and I'll still have some fun watching the latest F&F. It's one of the top grossing movie series ever, not to mention with such a diverse cast of characters.

Just think about the newer ones as Taken or John Wick with cars. It hasn't been about the cars in a long time, just action films with great stunts involving cars.
  • 10
 @boozed: Luckily I didn't care when I was 12!
  • 2333
 If I see anyone on an Ari, I’ll be sure to mess them up and call the cops.
  • 265
 You have to at least ask them for proof of purchase before you clothesline them off the bike.
  • 771
 @Struggleteam: This day in age I'm pretty sure you're supposed to act first and then ask questions later.
  • 334
 @Struggleteam: The (brutal) joke is that no one would buy an Ari so it must be stolen.
  • 40
 @DirtyRider13: oh I get it and yall are savages.
  • 10
 Mind the dog!
  • 60
 You mean call the Fuzz..ari.
  • 30
 @mmarkey21: So they may be on a boat to El Salvador.
  • 40
 @ReformedRoadie: you laugh, but a few years back there was a bike theft ring that led authorities to a bike shop in Mexico that was selling stolen bikes, and Bike Index suspected that the shop had potentially sold hundreds of stolen bikes.

The justification from the shop owner was that trade barriers and bureaucratic burden made it difficult or impossible for him to sell high end bikes (as a legit dealer) to his customers, and he thought his suppliers were buying legally purchased bikes in the USA to resell to him.

This begs the question - we're now so focused on the all the illegal stuff coming into the country, but what about the illegal stuff leaving the country?
  • 20
 @PHeller: not laughing...none of it, bikes stolen and shipped to Mexico or people sent to El Salvador are funny.
  • 16610
 Stolen Bikes May Soon Be Reviewed by People Who Actually Rode Them

Sad news from the world of semi-ethically-marketed bicycles: a shipment of Ari bikes has gone missing. Industry insiders are hoping the thieves will do what many original customers never could — ride the bikes and leave a genuine review.

“This thing pedals great, especially when fleeing a felony,” one might write. Another might chime in: “Customer service didn’t answer when I called from the back of a moving van, but still better than what I got before.”
  • 91
 Almost spit out my coffee. I feel bad for those at Ari, but dark humour still works.
  • 111
flag Thebdrill (Apr 23, 2025 at 13:46) (Below Threshold)
 says the guy who never rode one. keep talking so we can hear how dumb you sound.
  • 13631
 Nothing quite like a DTC brand asking bike shops for help
  • 700
 100s!?! holy crap!! There's that dude down in Mexico that sells all of the stolen bikes from California and Colorado I heard about on a podcast, has a facebook marketplace geofenced so you cant see it from this side of the border, but like EVERY nice bike from san diego to san fran ends up there....
  • 801
 interesting read for anyone who doesn't know the details www.wired.com/story/silicon-valleys-fanciest-stolen-bikes-trafficked-mastermind-jalisco-mexico
  • 121
 @VersusTires: Very interesting and instructive read, thank you!
  • 91
 @VersusTires: HOLY SHIT! My mind is kind of blown by this article, thank you for sharing.
  • 60
 Found the Darknet Diaries listener!
  • 140
 @VersusTires: @brianpark pinkbike should post this on the homepage
  • 21
 @VersusTires: Looks like the article is available only to subscribers. Am I wrong on that?
"The Big Story is exclusive to subscribers."
  • 50
 @VersusTires: Heres an link shared on a forum, article about "cargo theft" from a sandal company but gives an outline of what likely happened in this case as well www.outsideonline.com/culture/essays-culture/bedrock-sandals-stolen
  • 40
 @Bibico: Opening it in incognito mode worked for me.
  • 20
 Had a bike taken from Santa Rosa California and it ended up here. Another user found it for me. Nothing I could do tho :/ law enforcement couldn’t help.
  • 40
 @toast2266: Thanks for the tip. It worked for me, too. Earlier, though, I opened the Wired page, hit CTRL+A/CTRL+C right away, and pasted the article into a Google Docs document. It's obviously easier to just go incognito, though. Thanks again.
  • 61
 @Connerv6: darknetdiaries.com/episode/153
  • 10
 GCN (roadie YouTube channel) has a pretty good video about this. Definitely worth a watch
  • 10
 Was going to post same info if not already here. This is 100% where these bikes are going.
  • 20
 @fatfalcon: I was just looking up that same article!
  • 21
 @VersusTires: bro set up his own Freeport in a world of tariffs
  • 11
 How pathetic is U.S. law enforcement that it can't extradite Ricardo Estrada Zamora with all this evidence
  • 20
 @fatfalcon: hijacked through a dozen computer screens half a world away. Great links today!
  • 40
 @fatfalcon: Thanks for sharing. That's crazy. As a small business owner, I can't even imagine that. Definitely sounds like that happen to the Ari folks. Bummed for them.
This article says one of the "lost" DJ's ended up in a Santa Clarita shop, the guy ran out w/o the bike: www.singletracks.com/mtb-gear/hundreds-of-ari-bikes-were-stolen-in-california-shipping-fraud-case
  • 622
 In a years' time, we will see a shocking number of rad MTB videos coming out of Mexico where all of the riders are using Ari.
  • 231
 Yes the Freebike Fiesta will be poppin off this year.
  • 530
 What does the truck driver say?"

"He gave us the same M.O.: Three Honda Civics, precision driving... ...the same green neon glow from under the chassis. Lab says the skidmarks came back the same: Mashamoto ZX tires. So, we know it's somebody in the street-racing world.
  • 53
 This is the most underrated comment. I straight laughed out loud for a solid minute...
  • 30
 Username checks out
  • 381
 Does anyone know where Dom and the crew is??? Maybe TV/VCR combos aren’t paying the bills anymore….
  • 10
 I've heard they mostly operate abroad these days, last job was pretty crazy starting in Rome and ending on Antarctica...
  • 363
 I guess all of that astroturfing worked! Even the thieves can't get enough of them.
  • 367
 This sucks and I hate thieves.

But maybe this is actually a good thing for Ari? The insurance payout is going to be nice and they can recoup all their money without having to sell bikes in this current market.
  • 121
 Likely some unhappy customers since that's gonna be a delay till they get their bikes now.
  • 57
 One way to beat tariffs
  • 430
 Unfortunately this very likely is still a horrible thing for them. Containers are normally just insured for the cost of goods inside, and given the container had a few new models in it (and likely other models they'd hope to restock and sell), I'd assume they are devastated at the loss of top line revenue and profit. Sure, it's hard to sell bikes in this market, but there's no profit in just being paid back for what the bikes cost you to manufacture, not including all of the employee hours going into each model/production run/shipment that aren't paid back from raw product COGS insured. They need the profit from their newest models to run the business, not an insurance payout and a many months long wait for more bikes they already expected to have by now.
  • 300
 And their insurance premiums will skyrocket, and they likely have a hefty deductible too. Ari will lose out multiple ways on this. That’s why they say they’d rather have the bikes back.
  • 1017
flag cmb47 (Apr 22, 2025 at 14:18) (Below Threshold)
 @Spencermon: what customers?
  • 75
 @cmb47: ha ha ha(sarcasm just in case you missed it, but due to your clearly sophisticated sense of humor I’m sure you didn’t) Well, my wife’s coworker for one is gonna be sad to have to miss out on more of this riding season while he waits for his bike.
  • 914
flag cmb47 (Apr 22, 2025 at 14:59) (Below Threshold)
 @Spencermon: Everything will be okay. Being an Ari rider is only for true diehards with "sophisticated" taste, I'm sure he will bounce back to put tens of miles on by season's end. It's extremely difficult to find bikes for sale in this brutal bike market.
  • 291
 You're not gonna find these bikes in the US I'll tell you that much.
  • 92
 My thoughts exactly. Most likely Mexico.
  • 84
 How did they export them with all those tariff things and the wall Trumpy Wumpy has raised?
  • 7248
 Crazy people making fun of a situation like this.
  • 150
 LOL the world we live in. If we're all honest here these bikes aren't finding their way back
  • 454
 Yeah, that's scAri.
  • 122
 @letstossgrenades: They're already in Mexico for sure
  • 120
 Nobody died but it's basically gallows humour
  • 20
 @letstossgrenades: 10 seconds with a file and it's wraps lets be honest
  • 180
 Most of the container stealing operations are from organized crime groups and are insider jobs. My friend works with investigators for insurance companies. The Armenian gangs are particularly active here in SoCal in these types of thefts.
  • 170
 Domestic theft is all too common. Shameless plug, but I've written cargo insurance for over 15 years. If anyone reading would like to learn more about how to insure goods in transit, please message me. To the folks at ARI, this is an awful situation. I'm sorry this happened.
  • 234
 Lots of Ari's being ridden south of the border this summer.
  • 173
 Someone forgot to tell these scum that this is not 2020 anymore and bikes aint worth much these days.
  • 3716
 True. Entry level bikes are $2500. Who doesn't have that lying around? I just bought 10 today because I was bored. You have to be extremely poor to think bikes are worth a lot these days.
  • 10
 All they see are $100 dollar bills for each box. Not sure about "hundreds" though, was it more than 1 truckload?
  • 130
 I'm pretty sure Silvio planned this and Paulie isn't going to get a fair cut of the action.
  • 70
 Nah I heard it was Brandon and Chrissy . . . Junior is going to be pissed!
  • 40
 @Bertrude: hijack, bye jack
  • 173
 truly a shame, i feel bad for the guys who have to ride them
  • 120
 When asked about it the truck driver shrugged his shoulders and said "I dunno" with a blank expression on his face.
  • 1910
 So... where is the driver?

Bike company - Our entire truck vanished.

Cops - So you are concerned the driver has been hijacked?

Bike company - No, we need paperwork to file an insurance claim.

Cops - What about the driver?

Bike Company - Meh
  • 81
 You're not believing the Fast and Furious comments are you?

The theft was likely done while the trailer was being stored, or was immobile.
  • 132
 Jokes on the thieves....They're bikes and it's 2025. They'll have to discount them 50% to sell them.
  • 230
 well they cost them nothing, so they are good to go....
  • 270
 For what the thieves pay I think their margin is still good.
  • 157
 If this is insurance fraud, I love it. If its some fast and furious/highway men style robbery, I also love it. In the later case though, obviously a bummer it had to happen to a bike brand, but my brain cant stop creating and epic story of the heist.
  • 110
 So Sari that happened... Frown
  • 71
 These types of investigations can be very specialized. It would be wise for the folks at ARI to make sure to solicit help from TAPA (Transported Asset Protection Association). www.tapaonline.org. This group has a vast network of both private and LE members that are the best in the business for crimes like these. Good luck.
  • 40
 I live in Santa Clarita & will keep an eye out for new Ari bikes around the area. There’s only a handful of riders I know with a Ari .
Sucks to see this happen but also kinda weird that more safety nets weren’t in place for this to happen in the first place. Could have at least put an air tag in a random bike.
  • 80
 I imagine no bike companies are handling freight directly. It's all done third-party so some shipping company probably messed up big time
  • 50
 Remember when box components got a truck of stuff stolen? Like why wasnt the market flooded with those components. They get stolen then rot somewhere and its not even worth it for the thieves. So stupid
  • 80
 Probably because they were smart enough to not immediately put up 100s of derailleurs for sale at once.
  • 73
 Tyler and the crew at Ari are fantastic people who work incredibly hard. It sucks to see this happen to them especially when the bike industry is facing enough troubles already with tariffs, post covid inventory issues, etc. I'd hate for something like this to put another good company in a challenging financial spot. Let's help Ari find these bikes!!!
  • 91
 As someone who works in the industry this comment section bums me out
  • 10
 Even as a mountain biker who got his gravel bike stolen recently, it makes me sad to read it
  • 52
 also, it's a niche brand which doesn't have huge market penetration, these will be visible, unless they are fully stripped and the frames discarded, it should be fairly easy to track down once the bike start showing up in the buy/sell, on FB marketplace or craigslist (if that's a thing anymore).
  • 30
 Why don't they list the serial numbers? Aren't all trucks tracked by GPS these days? There are automated toll collections and highway cameras everywhere. It seems like there should be a lot of information that could help find where they ended up if the police really wanted to find them.
  • 53
 My understanding is most of these types of operations they will just part out the bikes and sell the un-serialized parts on the secondary market in other regions. Makes you wonder about some of the good deals i've gotten over the years on wheelsets or OEM tires Frown
  • 20
 I understand, there are some ironic/sarcastic comments but it would be nice to share more information. What happens to the truck, the driver, and what does it mean that the last location was Santa Clarita? How do we know that? How was it tracked?
How was the truck insured? Who is responsible for the cargo, the truck, the driver. !00% of the time, transparency is the best protection
  • 20
 The plot thickens... Apparently someone came into a shop with an unreleased 801 asking for it to be assembled, then when questioned ran out of the shop.
www.singletracks.com/mtb-gear/hundreds-of-ari-bikes-were-stolen-in-california-shipping-fraud-case
  • 10
 Santa Clarita is a big USPS shipping node in that region. Big Red Target for pirates. Also, slightly OT but poorly reflecting on Santa Clarita, bassist Bryan Beller (Deth Klok, Aristocrats, Satriani) had a s#!+-tonne of prime instruments and equipment heisted from a storage unit there. The Aristocrats - The Ballad Of Bonnie And Clyde: youtu.be/M6vxD4-L_IY?feature=shared
  • 71
 World is a mess 🫥
  • 40
 yep - just ask Frameworks.
  • 10
 @suspended-flesh: ?
  • 10
 @naptime: Bike theft in general.
  • 72
 I hope the thieves don't add a tariff when they try and resell them.
  • 105
 100s? Sounds like an insurance scam to me.
  • 94
 imagine stealing that and opening the boxes
  • 30
 A gang of black Honda civics with green ground effect lights high jacked this truck. Thought it was full of DVD players………
  • 20
 The truck has “Rodgers” on the side.
  • 30
 Video makes it sound like the entire truck was stolen? Seems odd that there was no tracking device on the truck, no comment from the trucking company or driver, etc…
  • 40
 It's strange, Santa Clarita isn't even on the path to get to Utah from Los Angeles...
  • 40
 Santa Clarita is considered LA when generally referring to the area. Especially out of state people.
  • 50
 And this on the heals of their Fezz being stolen…
  • 10
 Super depressing to read these comments from all the haters that hate for no other reason then to be negative and a tool. The mountain bike industry is supposed to be positive and uplifting. Support each other. Instead, I'm seeing a bunch of ass hats that are making a joke out of people's livelihoods. Props to Ari bikes for being out there and making cool bikes and building up the industry. Downvote to all the keyboard warriors working sitting at home working their sucky jobs and hating on other peoples success.
  • 30
 If they show up in Vegas they shouldn’t be too hard to spot. I’ve never seen one of these bikes before.
  • 31
 Just look for a Ferrari
  • 10
 Weird, because not far away you will see them all over in St. George. I have one in SoCal, and so does a friend of mine. Though mine is a road bike.
  • 10
 @JSTootell: That is weird. I'm always intrigued when I go someplace new to ride and see what brands are popular in that area.
  • 22
 This was quite the operation to pull off. This is not a low level player but a sophisticated team and they must have had inside information to know about it. One comment was correct. Place and air tag every so many bikes... Imagine the crew you need to quickly transport a hundred of more bikes?!? If they took off with the trailer, then the container should have had some type of tracking device too. My bet is that they will bust the players that pulled this off. So let's say 200 bikes were taken, at an average of 2500 in parts.... 250,000 job. Too big to be ignored.
  • 40
 So where's the driver? Are they missing too?
  • 40
 Man now we got a bunch of thieves with Glocks in their ARIs on the loose
  • 31
 Cargo theft is apparently a huge thing, it's not just a couple guys hijacking a truck: www.outsideonline.com/culture/essays-culture/bedrock-sandals-stolen
  • 40
 just scored an Ari DH bike for $1200
Medium Core 4 build
  • 20
 Wait, a whole truck vanished and no ones asking the driver what happened? I'm no detective, but driver might be suspect number one...
  • 51
 Any proof the bikes were ever loaded?
  • 140
 Or even ever made? How deep do you think goes?
  • 180
 @warmerdamj: bikes aren’t real!
  • 42
 @owl-X: even this website was created decades ago just to brainwash us! Bike industry is a fiction!
  • 116
 trumps fault
  • 40
 Head badges? We don't need no stinking head badges!
  • 55
 The reason a lot of people are thinking shady business is due to the lack of details that could have easily been provided.

"hundreds".... I'm sure they have record of the real number.
"bikes"..... which models? What tier? Colors? List of serial numbers?
"being shipped"..... what route, and by what shipping company? Description of the truck?

Also no details about whether the truck was stolen, or a truck was emptied.. all key information if someone were to be looking out.

I'm not saying this was shady business, but the information provided definitely shifts a lot of minds that way.
  • 10
 Odd- they were stolen from the truck or the truck was stolen with the bikes in it? The former would take a decent amount of time. the latter easier but including the make, model, and plate in the release might help.
  • 87
 Is it a ridiculous idea to place an airtag (or something more discreet) on every 10th bike or so and reuse them after delivery?
  • 10
 This sounds like „professional“ thieves, they will scan for air tags.
  • 89
 Can’t believe someone jacked a whole truck of Ari bikes. Probably saw their Insta and figured it was some weird performance art piece. Honestly, I wouldn’t put it past Ari to stage the whole thing as a metaphor for consumerism.
  • 30
 Man I want one of those 27.5 DJ bikes.
  • 21
 It has to be an inside job of some kind. I doubt it was orchestrated by the owners though. Boo - insurance companies win , yay !
  • 53
 I'm out of the loop, what's with the Ari hate? Not a brand I've heard much about.
  • 60
 I think lots of the hate is related to a post by Ari bikes here last year where they had a bunch of employees astroturfing in the comments and they got caught

www.pinkbike.com/news/fezzari-bicycles-rebrands-to-ari-and-announces-new-lightweight-all-mountain-emtb.html
  • 20
 Said it before, and it's been said by others: There is a special place in hell for bike thieves.
  • 30
 ....or maybe in ARIzona....
  • 10
 I read somewhere, I wish I could recall where, about other heists where trucks or truckload disappeared. It is well organized
  • 20
 Somebody better call Machete down in L.A.
  • 41
 sARI-ass thieves.
  • 54
 If thieves broke into my house I'd call my insurance plan, , not post an ad on Pinkbike. That's just me.
  • 11
 I’m imagining a Fast &Furious style heist with Dominic Toretto leaping onto the front of the truck and wrestling the driver into submission.
  • 20
 We Pinkbikers should form a vigilante group.
  • 20
 The Fezzeralis down in Mexico will get them
  • 10
 Their mistake, hopefully my fortune on a new LA Sal, Nebo or Timp Peak at a 1/6 discount from a street dealer!
  • 20
 united states of brazil
  • 10
 How much money are talking for a truck load of bikes
  • 20
 savages!
  • 10
 Back to the hideout and split up the loot you sidewinder!
  • 21
 Probably on their way to Mexico.
  • 31
 Don't piss off Kyle
  • 10
 video about a Mexico guy and an interview

youtu.be/lQEt-hSxusM
  • 10
 Zuck is a willing accomplice and should be arrested
  • 10
 Bike industry struggles to survive. No matters what...
  • 22
 Wait a minute, they were probably just frames because they assemble them when ordered in Utah...
  • 10
 Crack heads are getting smarter.
  • 21
 Stolen before anyone else got a chance to steal them.
  • 14
 I’m trying not to be blatantly offensive here but stolen bikes seem to be caused by idiots. My friends who always seem to have bikes stolen- Gee wonder why. 99% of cases aren’t organized and it’s always in front of a personal residence/ trolley stop etc. Tweakers out day and night guys come on
  • 42
 My money is on FEZZ.
  • 11
 seriously, do people ride these bikes? never seen one on the trail anywhere.
  • 10
 These bikes are probably in Mexico already....
  • 10
 Keep an eye on www.buystolencycle.com
  • 44
 I live in Mexico and will keep a lookout
  • 160
 Lalo and Tuco Salamanca may be involved.
  • 36
 - Let's make an advertisment!
- we have money for that?
- no but I can arrange something fot free!!!!

(10min latter....)

- not only will be FREE, but we'll receive money... insurance money!
  • 10
 more lost than stolen
  • 11
 So sAri to hear about your loss Ari...smell ya later.
  • 10
 this is trump fault
  • 25
 Seriously? You ship "100's" of bikes, and no employee from Ari was with the container? Fishy
  • 20
 The truck was stolen and the bikes were stolen “from the truck?”

this a wild one!
  • 131
 Do you understand how freight works?
  • 170
 @kmg0: are you suggesting it isn’t standard practice for every shipment to have an Ari employee hiding in one of the bike boxes wearing night vision goggles and carrying an AK47?
  • 11
 @kmg0: yes I do. Do you understand how businesses work? If you're shipping $1.7m of product that takes *only a day* to ship, you send someone to drive along with it. This is done for far cheaper cargos
  • 11
 @boopiejones: or just drive alongside it duhhhhhhh
Below threshold threads are hidden







Copyright © 2000 - 2025. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.455419
Mobile Version of Website