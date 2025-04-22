Hundreds of ARI Bikes Stolen in Transit from LA to Utah

Ari Bicycles is asking for the public’s help after hundreds of bikes were stolen from a transport truck en route from the Los Angeles area to the brand’s Utah warehouse.
According to a statement posted on Ari’s Instagram, the truck’s last known location was in Santa Clarita, California, before the entire shipment vanished. The brand is urging riders, shops, and industry members to keep an eye out for Ari bikes being sold secondhand, particularly in the Southern California region.
If you spot anything suspicious or have any information, you’re encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Ari is hoping to recover as much of the stolen inventory as possible and is asking the community to share the news to increase visibility.
We’ll update this story as more details become available.
If they were new bikes makes no sense or if they had a flaw and knew about it after production that would effect a majority then I could see this
Truckload = large job, someone knew
There's just so much to this that unless they're planning on claiming bankruptcy, cutting and running, it would hurt even worse.
Wishing Ari bikes success, recovery of their product, catching of the thieves, and prosecution of the criminals.
I’ve seen first hand a ton of fraud in the trucking industry so, unfortunately, the way this theft occurred doesn’t surprise me.
Francis says 337 bikes worth $1.7M. That's an average cost (not sale price) of $5044 per box... that's way too high. That has to be including the 145% duty fees... without it would be $2058 per box which is reasonable.
google "container theft los angeles" and get back to us.
This comment section is full of ignorant fools who think this is funny or suspicious. What we know is that our fellow commenters are plainly not fraudsters or criminals. You'd all definitely get caught! So thats great news.
Way to cite a paid-for "whitepaper" that mainly addresses fraudulent use of services and IP.
The justification from the shop owner was that trade barriers and bureaucratic burden made it difficult or impossible for him to sell high end bikes (as a legit dealer) to his customers, and he thought his suppliers were buying legally purchased bikes in the USA to resell to him.
This begs the question - we're now so focused on the all the illegal stuff coming into the country, but what about the illegal stuff leaving the country?
Sad news from the world of semi-ethically-marketed bicycles: a shipment of Ari bikes has gone missing. Industry insiders are hoping the thieves will do what many original customers never could — ride the bikes and leave a genuine review.
“This thing pedals great, especially when fleeing a felony,” one might write. Another might chime in: “Customer service didn’t answer when I called from the back of a moving van, but still better than what I got before.”
But maybe this is actually a good thing for Ari? The insurance payout is going to be nice and they can recoup all their money without having to sell bikes in this current market.
The theft was likely done while the trailer was being stored, or was immobile.
Sucks to see this happen but also kinda weird that more safety nets weren’t in place for this to happen in the first place. Could have at least put an air tag in a random bike.
How was the truck insured? Who is responsible for the cargo, the truck, the driver. !00% of the time, transparency is the best protection
Medium Core 4 build
"hundreds".... I'm sure they have record of the real number.
"bikes"..... which models? What tier? Colors? List of serial numbers?
"being shipped"..... what route, and by what shipping company? Description of the truck?
Also no details about whether the truck was stolen, or a truck was emptied.. all key information if someone were to be looking out.
I'm not saying this was shady business, but the information provided definitely shifts a lot of minds that way.
