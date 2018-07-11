INDUSTRY INSIDER

Hungry Work: Strava Releases Food Data

Jul 11, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  

Live to ride to eat. That's how it goes, right? Strava gathered self-reported data on the food and drink that athletes are consuming, and put together a week's worth of info.

bigquotesPerhaps unsurprisingly, beer is the most popular item of food or drink on Strava with a whopping 14,972 beers put in titles by Strava athletes over the course of the week. And - even less shocking - the British Strava community live up to the reputation when it comes to beer: per athlete, they mentioned beer twice as often as the next highest country, Germany.Strava



bigquotesPastries lag behind cake in terms of popularity, but Strava athletes still munched their way through 274 croissants and pastries. Canadian athletes put their French counterparts to shame – they ate almost 50% more croissants, pastries and ‘pâtisseries’ per activity than French athletes.Strava


bigquotesMonday was the least popular day for nearly every food and drink we looked at except for coffee, wine and donuts. We bet "Morning Run" and "Morning Ride" were really popular titles though.Strava


bigquotesAlthough cyclists outperform runners when it comes to mentioning food and drink in their activity titles, runners are almost 25% more likely to complain about being hungry than cyclists.Strava


bigquotesBananas are every athlete's best friend. In a single week, Strava athletes munched their way through 619 bananas.

Saturdays are the most popular banana-eating day, but when it comes to the work week, Wednesdays take the crown. We estimate by midweek, 80% of those bananas are starting to look a bit brown!Strava




bigquotesFridays are all about beer and pizza. Beer is the most popular item of food or drink on Strava with a whopping 14,972 beers drunk by Strava athletes over the course of the week. Our British community live up to their reputation when it comes to beer: per athlete, they drank twice the number of beers as the next highest country, Germany. Anyone for a pint?

Pizza is the second most popular food on Strava, squeezing in between cake and burgers on the leaderboard. Over 1,000 pizzas are eaten each week on Strava, with Friday taking the pizza consumption KOM. It seems pizza and beer really are a match made in heaven.Strava



bigquotesCyclists love coffee! They are more than 7x more likely to mention coffee in their activity title than runners.Strava

Data compiled from public activities recorded between April 16th and April 23rd 2018. Images & info provided by Strava.

96 Comments

  • + 61
 this planet is just weird
  • + 34
 It’s safe to say that no sane person would share the food they eat on Strava. Heeey I drunk beer on the ride and talked about being cool and girls asses, ahahahah, buddies and beer and ride, yeah like me now, kudos I mean, give me kudos mohahHa, oh and earlier in the day we rode road in Rapha shirts and we had a crosissant and a coffee, look what a great time we are having, ooooh what a great time. Here’s my Croissant #deserved oh wait I will also post this hashtag: #Watts I am sooo coool

Please Die....
  • + 26
 you gotta remember, it never happened if you don't tell people on the internet what you did. did you forget to facebook check-in to the toilet at the trailhead? insecurities need validation through internet stroke jobs. posting that i drank a beer on my ride would be like saying i wore pants and brought my bike. by the way, i will only feel better about myself today if you guys upvote my comment because i'm sad.
  • + 7
 @rocky-mtn-gman: I could however respect someone who says he was eating pussy during a ride, that’s fkng... bravo, yeah, slow clap, kudos and all, you’ve made it man. You did it.
  • + 2
 @rocky-mtn-gman: Here's your upvote...feel better!
  • + 1
 But first, lemme take a selfie.
#BroingSoHard
  • + 3
 And this folks, is your data being used, shared and sold. You may not think it's a big deal - but that's why facebook and google are a billion dollar entities and You are not.
  • + 0
 @NYShred: so you’re saying my parents are wrong and it’s not cause i’m “worthless?”
  • + 2
 @NYShred: hence the lack of membership fee/subscriptions.
Majority of people want to be ruled.
  • + 1
 @jrocksdh: Huh. Weird. I don't see a "plus" by your name.
  • + 1
 @WAKIdesigns: would it count if it was on a tandem e -cycle?
  • + 1
 Have I been using this app wrong this whole time?!
  • + 1
 Black Mirror - Nosedive
  • + 19
 Been using Strava for 6 years,can't remenber mentioning food or drink in my ride titles...I guess my rides aren't boring enough.
  • + 12
 Would have been a massive spike in the data for Fat Tony's and Misty Mountain pizza slices over the last 2 weeks after a trip to Whistler. Tbh when people start Strava'ing food it starts getting a little more elitist than it already is
  • + 11
 at least Strava found something to do!
  • + 21
 Yeah this seems productive instead of improving their UI, adding skateboarding/mountain biking/etc. as activity types, adding Yearly KOM's, and countless other features to improve the overall user experience.
  • + 20
 They need to add ride cropping to the app.
  • + 5
 @Kitejumping: they do and it's horrible to use, utter rubbish
  • + 4
 @Grmasterd: mobile app doesn't have it, have to log into the desktop version of the website.
  • + 2
 For downhill trails Trace Snow has some great features, even if it for skiing
  • + 17
 They need to add a shuttle/chairlift mode! It is annoying to have shuttles appear as climbing!
  • + 5
 @OliChando: This. And it annoys people as shuttles count towards climbing challenges.
  • + 5
 @Kitejumping: and the ability to keep track of how many k you get out of parts ie... Drivetrain tires ect.
  • + 1
 @Kitejumping: Drives me nuts, mobile devices are more powerful than desktops 5 years ago. How hard is it to conceive this day and age many people don't have any "desktop" devices. So many companies miss the boat on this.
  • + 1
 @stevil-1: yeah that would be awesome. Maybe even popup reminders like it's been 500 miles since you serviced your fork.
  • + 2
 @OliChando: This!! That´s annoying as hell.
  • + 3
 ...or the ability to mark the start and end of a segment IN the app while riding, so you don't have to spend half an hour squinting at the GPS track on your desktop and end up guessing blindly where your trail starts and ends...
  • + 1
 @ryetoast: no doubt ... So frustrating
  • + 3
 Wtf is strava?
  • + 6
 Could this be the culmination of all the data collected by Strava? Was this the entire point of the app to begin with? Have I been using it all wrong for all these years? Is it possible that Strava was created by genius advertisers bent on finding out what kinds of food and drink "athletes" are talking about, and indeed, consuming? I'm curious to see how deep the metrics go. I want to know how many cups of coffee and how many croissants are consumed by the highest wattage output riders, not to mention all the data regarding average heart rates and croissants. Bravo, Strava, for giving us exactly what we've been pining for!
  • + 8
 Lets just put everything we do all the time into apps that can generate data.
  • + 6
 I just had a poo. Oh, wait, did you mean put everything here or somewhere else?

Awkward..
  • + 2
 @w0dge: www.instagram.com/p/Bk3Ln4yhx_B/?taken-by=daniel103076 just sayin
  • + 1
 @w0dge: pooping into the internet could greatly simplify sewage treatment and waste disposal!
  • + 8
 I don't wanna brag but...I'm the QOM of gelato...
  • + 5
 I love when motorcyclists use strava and show themselves riding on mtb trails. Just gives me this warm fuzzy feeling inside, which some people call rage.
  • + 4
 Croissants (pain au chocolate if you are picky about it) are pretty much a must have for me post-ride on weekends. Got out this morning and had one before work even. #thoroughlycanadian
  • + 0
 I actually like to grab one before my ride on the way up to the mountain to eat with my banana and coffee. Then after, a stop at a donut shop Smile
  • + 6
 I suspect coffee makes runners have poop emergencies -- but cyclists can handle it!
  • + 3
 I can't.... One sock ride?
  • + 1
 PRD
  • + 1
 @weirc - it’s probably due to many runners being on non carb diet. They eat so much fats that their system is overly lubricated.
  • + 6
 11 beers in 33 miles? Sounds like a party.
  • + 4
 Good to see Strava users keeping British in the top spot of the thing we probably do best: DRINKING! Good work lads and ladies.
  • + 1
 Cause there's nothing better to do than drink and shop.
  • + 2
 Coffee doesn't work the same way for running. You just can not stop mid run, have a coffee and continue - it will just make you sick and regret all the things you've done that day
  • + 1
 Id be interested in some pure science, to answer the argument if having a chuff makes you faster on the downs, more able to handle endurance, climb better, etc. Can we get some KOM and PB data on that please. Dead serious, there is a PhD in that, and would help understand the marketing. #whatsintheSWATBox #stuff #makeridesfunagain Please Strava, data mining on that.
  • + 2
 I named a ride "From Here To Beerternity" and recently rode with a ham&cheese croissant taped to my frame. I'm pretty sure I have won.
  • + 4
 Great use of engineering resources, Strava. Keep it up.
  • + 2
 I heard about this data a few weeks ago and have been adding the words "peanut butter" randomly into my ride names to skew their numbers.
  • + 2
 I don't get it. They took the data from people's ride titles and descriptions??
  • + 3
 yep. Algorithms are funny like that. Write a script that scrapes key words like beer or pizza and produce a data visualization of the outcome. THIS is why Facebook and Google are worth billions of dollars. NOT because theyre curing cancer or selling actual physical products - but because they know what you eat, when you ate it, where you ate it, and when you had to poo...
  • + 2
 I'd like to be able to Strava my dueces so I can compare size, shape and consistency with other riders in my quest for KOM!
  • + 2
 KOTB king of the toilet bowl. You show that turd who’s boss!
  • + 1
 Was this the price paid by Pinkbike to merge Trailforks and Strava? Just print us one nonsense clickbait article about bananas and you can use our data.
  • + 1
 likely, yeah...
  • + 2
 So STRAVA is gathering "data" on what it's users type and sharing it?

And all STRAVA users agreed to these T&Cs.
  • + 2
 they just took it from the titles it seems
  • + 3
 Can also upload the metrics of my poops to Strava?
  • + 2
 Very cool! I wonder what it's like for mountain bikers specifically and then how many of those beers are shotgunned.
  • + 3
 100% sure I'll get the KOM of cheese!
  • + 1
 i'll just make sure i don't ride behind you...
  • + 2
 honestly, who gives a f**k?
  • + 1
 Does this stuff really get some people’s d!cks hard? Just ride your d@mn bike! Nobody gives a berms dirt what your ate.
  • + 1
 No mention of burritos? I swear when I lived in California a ride was always capped with a burrito.
  • + 2
 Are donuts the preferred fuel for down-country rides?
  • + 1
 Still trying to work out whether humanity is heading towards Brave New World, 1984 or Idiocracy.
  • + 1
 if people posted pre, during and or post weed consumption pretty sure US would win (or maybe Jamaica)
  • + 2
 How about Strava fix their continuous app crashing issue...
  • + 1
 It's probably your phone... Mine never crashes
  • + 2
 Tim Horton's must have some darn good croissants.
  • + 1
 Gag.
  • + 1
 They maybe did 15 years ago or more. It's all factory food now.
  • + 2
 What am I supposed to do with this information?
  • + 2
 That is a question asked way too rarely on Pinkbike... like the article on Fox Live suspension. I mean it only makes me stressed about how can I express well enough how much I do not give a f&#k.
  • + 2
 Realize that all "apps" are is data miners that are sold to the highest bidder.
  • + 2
 I partake in my fair share of Strava bashing, but this is definitely fun.
  • + 2
 Strangely satisfying info. Now back to my croissant & coffee...
  • + 1
 Never have used it. Blew up way too many non mapped trails.
  • + 2
 Bourbon?
  • + 2
 Why thank you! And a great choice of biscuit my across the pond friend, if you don't mind my say so.
  • + 1
 Kate Jayden, will you marry me? =P
  • + 1
 Finally, Strava gives us some believable data.
  • + 1
 Rice please?!
Someone stood up.
  • + 2
 Is it April already?
  • + 1
 Infographics art style is a blatant Kurzgesagt rip off
  • + 1
 These aren't infographics. An infographic tells a story (like the famous one of Napoleon's invasion of Russia). These are just charts with a background.
  • + 1
 Also called one "Blood, Sweat, and Beers".
  • + 0
 Infographic overload. Skip, skip, skip.
