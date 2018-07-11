Hungry Work: Strava Releases Food Data

Fridays are all about beer and pizza. Beer is the most popular item of food or drink on Strava with a whopping 14,972 beers drunk by Strava athletes over the course of the week. Our British community live up to their reputation when it comes to beer: per athlete, they drank twice the number of beers as the next highest country, Germany. Anyone for a pint?



Pizza is the second most popular food on Strava, squeezing in between cake and burgers on the leaderboard. Over 1,000 pizzas are eaten each week on Strava, with Friday taking the pizza consumption KOM. It seems pizza and beer really are a match made in heaven. — Strava