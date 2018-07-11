Hungry Work: Strava Releases Food Data

Live to ride to eat. That's how it goes, right? Strava gathered self-reported data on the food and drink that athletes are consuming, and put together a week's worth of info.
|Perhaps unsurprisingly, beer is the most popular item of food or drink on Strava with a whopping 14,972 beers put in titles by Strava athletes over the course of the week. And - even less shocking - the British Strava community live up to the reputation when it comes to beer: per athlete, they mentioned beer twice as often as the next highest country, Germany.—Strava
|Pastries lag behind cake in terms of popularity, but Strava athletes still munched their way through 274 croissants and pastries. Canadian athletes put their French counterparts to shame – they ate almost 50% more croissants, pastries and ‘pâtisseries’ per activity than French athletes.—Strava
|Monday was the least popular day for nearly every food and drink we looked at except for coffee, wine and donuts. We bet "Morning Run" and "Morning Ride" were really popular titles though.—Strava
|Although cyclists outperform runners when it comes to mentioning food and drink in their activity titles, runners are almost 25% more likely to complain about being hungry than cyclists.—Strava
Fridays are all about beer and pizza.
Pizza is the second most popular food on Strava, squeezing in between cake and burgers on the leaderboard. Over 1,000 pizzas are eaten each week on Strava, with Friday taking the pizza consumption KOM. It seems pizza and beer really are a match made in heaven.—Strava
Data compiled from public activities recorded between April 16th and April 23rd 2018. Images & info provided by Strava.
|Cyclists love coffee! They are more than 7x more likely to mention coffee in their activity title than runners.—Strava
