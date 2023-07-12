Hunt Announces 1254g XC Wheelset with Carbon Spokes

PRESS RELEASE: Hunt
Introducing Hunt Proven Carbon Race XC UD
, the ultimate lightweight, performance-oriented cross-country race wheelset, precision engineered in West Sussex, UK and built from the highest-performance components. Taking inspiration from our race-winning road wheels designed for modern world cup tracks, Hunt engineers have taken the Proven platform to the limit. Developed using computer modelling, laboratory testing and extensive rider input, the Hunt Proven Carbon Race XC UD offers modern 30mm internal rims with front and rear-specific layups, paired with UD carbon spokes and an all-new, 2-degree engagement hub system, redefining what’s possible for lightweight and responsiveness in a ride-tuned, fully serviceable wheelset.
Hunt Proven Carbon Race XC UD weighs just 1254g. Key Features:
- 1254 g 29” XC Race wheelset with modern 30mm internal rim width.
- Front & Rear-specific carbon layups (21g difference between rims).
- Taperlock UD carbon spokes offer 30% less extension under load, making the wheel very responsive to rider acceleration inputs, while only weighing 2.7g a spoke and being trueable and easily replaceable.
- New S_RapidEngage hub set offers 2-degree engagement angle.
- Free H_Care lifetime crash replacement included.
Carbon UD spoke technology. Industry-Leading UD Carbon Spoke Technology
The extremely low weight was achieved in part through the use of high-strength, low-weight, Taperlock UD spokes are 30% stronger than, a comparable steel racing spoke at just 2.7 g per spoke allowing us to reduce the spoke count further to achieve a significantly lighter system. The TaperLock construction method has enabled us to develop carbon spokes that are as user friendly as steel spoke wheelsets. At the hub end of the spoke, an aluminum mandrel is placed around the spoke during the curing process, and then pulled tight against the (tapered) head of the spoke.
The rim end of the spoke is similarly fitted with a threaded steel mandrel, allowing the wheel to be trued using a spoke key on a nut, accessed through the spoke holes from within the rim bed. The steel mandrel features a standard square outer shape allowing the spoke to be held straight while adjustments are made to the internal nipple. The rider benefits from the low weight, improved vibration and responsiveness qualities of carbon spokes, without the drawbacks of unserviceable carbon spoke wheels that use resin or adhesive. Purpose Built Front and Rear Carbon Rims
Minimizing rotational weight while retaining impact resistance and agility were key considerations while developing the Proven Carbon Race XC UD. Each hand-built wheelset features a redesigned carbon rim profile with a shallow 22mm depth a modern 30mm internal rim width elite racers demand. The spoke count has been strategically reduced to just 20h for the front wheel and 24h on the rear, made possible by the increased strength offered by the UD carbon spokes. The front and rear-specific carbon rim layup refines the ride quality even further, with a front rim layup tuned for compliance and traction in corners, paired with a rear rim tuned for responsiveness, acceleration, and durability (21-gram differential between layups).
S_RapidEngage uses a larger 90t ratchet and 6x2 pawl system for a 2-degree engagement.2-degree S_RapidEngage Hubset, Super smooth, lightning-fast bearings
Weight shaving isn't the only consideration when building a durable and fast race wheel. A higher engagement freehub and fast bearings also contribute to the responsiveness and acceleration attributes of this wheelset. Working from our head office in the UK, our engineers completely redesigned our freehub system to achieve nearly instant engagement.
The all-new, race-ready S_RapidEngage freehub features 6 pawls with 2 teeth per pawl, transferring power in an alternating pattern to our new 90-tooth ratchet ring to provide an almost instant 2-degree engagement for improved responsiveness to pedal input. Racers navigating increasingly technical climbs in modern high-level XC courses demand fast, reliable engagement.
We have furnished the new hubs with precision EZO bearings, complete with dual full-contact seals to properly protect against dirt, mud and water while retaining a low drag action.
Other race-ready features include center-lock disc mounts, lightweight 15mm 7075 axles, and featherweight alloy nipples. All wheelsets arrive pre-taped with valves, ready for tubeless mounting.
Lucy Allsop and Huw Buck race on Proven Carbon Race XC UD wheels. Photo: Nick Bentley. Hunt H_Care - Lifetime crash replacement
For peace of mind, all Proven carbon wheelsets ship with Hunt's lifetime crash replacement warranty, ensuring peace of mind through free repair or replacement if the worst happens. H_Care is offered to the original purchaser only and covers you against accidents and mishaps. For more information about H_Care visit our website. HUNT Proven Carbon Race XC UD Specifications
- 30mm internal rim width, optimized for modern XC tyres.
- Raced and tested throughout the 2021-2022 UCI XC World Cup seasons, including a senior World Championship XC podium.
- Built to achieve incredibly low system weight, responsiveness, and acceleration.
- Front and Rear-specific carbon rim layup, front rim layup tuned for compliance and traction, rear rim tuned for responsiveness and durability (21g differential between layups).
- 20h front, 24h rear spoke count.
- Taperlock Carbon UD spokes. Only 2.7g per spoke and yet can withstand a maximum tensile load of 405 Kgf per spoke. Serviceable and replaceable.
- New S_RapidEngage freehub with 6X double-tooth pawls and 90t ratchet, providing 2-degree engagement.
- CNC machined alloy hubs featuring precision EZO dual seal bearings.
- Ships pre-taped with valves and spare spokes.
- Boost/29” only
- Just 1254 g a pair
- Pricing: £1349| $1699 | €1749 Availability
The race-tuned Hunt Proven Carbon Race XC UD is now available to pre-order at Huntbikewheels.com.