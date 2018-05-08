Hunt Launches A Range Of Three MTB Wheelsets

PRESS RELEASE: Hunt Bike Wheels
Designed with purpose and a drive to create the best riding experience possible is the philosophy behind Hunt Bike Wheels. With a total of three hard-hitting wheels designed to be used where you ride and how you ride, our aim is to create a series of wheelsets tailored for real-world riders. Leaving no detail left alone, the result is the XCWide, TrailWide and EnduroWide.
Behind every Hunt wheel is a design based on the core values of durability and serviceability. Every possible detail has been considered such as the High tensile strength 6069-T6 alloy rims (+69% tensile strength at 490 MPa vs 6061-T6 at 290 MPa) to produce wheelsets which leave you with only one thing to do… go ride your bike!Details across the range:
• Wider rims have been chosen to give increased tyre support during hard cornering and better tracking when the trail turns rough.
• H-Lock bead seat designed to provide extra tyre security during aggressive riding. The raised bead locks on either side
of the channel running through the centre of the rim, lock your
tyre in place to prevent tyres burping or unseating.
• Higher Spoke counts increasing stiffness and overall durability. Using Pillar triple butted spokes creates a stronger wheel, but one which does not add a weight penalty.
• RapidEngage 4.3 Hubs (4.3-degree engagement) with six multi-tooth pawls have been specced to more immediately respond to your accelerations.
• TrailWide and EnduroWide available in both 27.5 and 29". XCWide as 29" only.
• Axle Width: Non-boost 100/142 and boost 110/148 compatible.
• Available for delivery June Week 2. Wheels shipped directly to riders.
EnduroWide 27.5/29 | 1994/2064g | 33Wide | 32F/36R Spoke | £369 / US$519
Extra thick sidewalls and high impact strength:
Based on our own rim design, the EnduroWide includes details which are high on the durability factor to make sure you finish every ride or stage. The 6069-T6 series alloy rim (+69% tensile strength vs 6061-T6) sticks with the wider-is-better mantra. Optimised for 2.35”-2.6” tyres but will work very well with 2.3" - 3.0" options. It's a no-nonsense wheelset made to match the demands of modern enduro riding.
EnduroWide Tech Specs
• Rim: 6069-T6 welded construction (+69% tensile strength vs 6061-T6), 33.4mm wide (internal), peened finish, 27.5" or 29" options.
• Hubs: 4.3-degree engagement with six multi-tooth pawls, 142/148 (Rear) and 100/110 (Front) standards, Double Sealed bearings.
• Spokes: 32F/36R Spoke counts increasing stiffness and overall durability.
• Axles: Oversized 7075-T6 heat-treated aluminum alloy axles.
• Available: for delivery June Week 2
• Price: £369 / US$519
TrailWide 27.5/29 | 1757/1823g | 29Wide | 28F/32R Spoke | £339 / US$479
Our most versitile wheel. Ride without boundaries:
The TrailWide is the answer to your weekends at the trail centre; back-country epics; days spent smashing through your local woods and late afternoon sessions on the piece of trail still being bedded in - so pretty much a wheelset which can do it all! The 4.3 degree engaging hubs are laced using the triple butted Pillar spokes to the 29mm internal 6069-T6 alloy rim to perfectly match your trail bike. Designed for 2.3”-2.5” tyres but also work very well with 2.25”-2.8”.
TrailWide Tech Specs
• Rim: 6069-T6 welded construction (+69% tensile strength vs 6061-T6), 29mm wide (internal), peened finish, 27.5" or 29" options.
• Hubs: 4.3-degree engagement with six multi-tooth pawls, 142/148 (Rear) and 100/110 (Front) standards, Double Sealed bearings.
• Spokes: 28F/32R Spoke counts increasing stiffness and overall durability.
• Axles: Oversized 7075-T6 heat-treated aluminium alloy axles.
• Available: for delivery June Week 2
• Price: £339 / US$479
XCWide 29 | 1647g | 25Wide | 28F/28R Spoke | £319 / US$449
Wheels for going fast no matter if the trail points up or down:
The XCWide is our strong but light race xc > flow singletrack wheelset. The XCWide will have you grinning from ear to ear as you fly up and down the trail. It's the fastest day-in-and-day-out wheelset as you put in the miles or head off on an adventure across varied terrain. The no-nonsense 25mm wide is designed to work with the latest breed of fun, aggressive 100-130mm travel hardtails and full sus 29ers. Optimised for 2.1”-2.35” tyres but suitable with 2.0”-2.5”.
XCWide Tech Specs
• Rim: 6066-T6 welded construction (+34% tensile strength vs 6061-T6), 25mm wide (internal), peened finish, 29" options.
• Hubs: 4.3-degree engagement with six multi-tooth pawls, 142/148 (Rear) and 100/110 (Front) standards, Double Sealed bearings.
• Spokes: 28F/28R Spoke counts increasing stiffness and overall durability.
• Axles: Oversized 7075-T6 heat-treated aluminium alloy axles.
• Available: for delivery June Week 2
• Price: £319 / US$449
Hunt Bike Wheels exists to create cutting-edge performance wheel products for devoted riders. Operating from the UK, all wheels are dispatched from where we are based in the south of England and shipped direct.
