Hunt Launches A Range Of Three MTB Wheelsets



• Wider rims have been chosen to give increased tyre support during hard cornering and better tracking when the trail turns rough.



• H-Lock bead seat designed to provide extra tyre security during aggressive riding. The raised bead locks on either side

of the channel running through the centre of the rim, lock your

tyre in place to prevent tyres burping or unseating.



• Higher Spoke counts increasing stiffness and overall durability. Using Pillar triple butted spokes creates a stronger wheel, but one which does not add a weight penalty.





• RapidEngage 4.3 Hubs (4.3-degree engagement) with six multi-tooth pawls have been specced to more immediately respond to your accelerations.



• TrailWide and EnduroWide available in both 27.5 and 29". XCWide as 29" only.



• Axle Width: Non-boost 100/142 and boost 110/148 compatible.



• Available for delivery June Week 2. Wheels shipped directly to riders.

