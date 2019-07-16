HUNT Announces 3 New Wheelsets with the Carbon All-Mountain, DH Privateer & Race XC

I've been using the V2 All-Mountain carbon rims for racing and riding; trail, enduro and even downhill for over a year now with over 3,000 miles logged. I was told by the guys at Hunt to give them a hard time and challenge them as much as possible - I've been doing exactly that and they've stood up to every challenge.



They are lightweight, stiff, responsive and strong and I would have no hesitations in recommending them. — Tom Makin- Steve Peat Syndicate Racing