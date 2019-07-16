HUNT Announces 3 New Wheelsets with the Carbon All-Mountain, DH Privateer & Race XC

PRESS RELEASE: Hunt Mountain
HUNT All-Mountain Carbon H_Impact
Responsive, compliant and incredibly strong.
27.5/29" | 28 Wide Int. | 1810/1878G
- LIFETIME CRASH REPLACEMENT -
£789 / $799 USD / $1049 CADTHE PURPOSE
The purpose of this wheelset is to have front and rear-specific wheels. The front is optimized for compliance and the back is optimized for strength.
Working with Downhill riders Becci Skelton (Rocky Mountain UK Enduro and DH) and Tom Makin (Steve Peat Syndicate Racing), the H_IMPACTs were ruly put through the ringer. Although not designed for the demands of Downhill, sitting instead between our Trail and Enduro Wide options, we wanted to ensure they were more than tough enough to handle anything an alpine trail can throw at you.
The V1 rims survived months of North Wales finest rocky tracks, until Tom finally cracked them at Ard Rock 2018. Although he’s no lightweight, it highlighted that we needed to try harder. So, Pete and Luisa, with advice from John*, looked closely at competitor's carbon options, then tested a further three ideas in the fiber schedule and material choices. The V4 prototypes which resulted were 21% stronger in our laboratory impact tests for the same weight and dimensions whilst also using compliant low-temperature V:Absorb resin. Tom is still trying to break them, unsuccessfully.
*Luisa Grappone, Masters Aerospace Engineering, Hunt Engineering Product Manager.
|I've been using the V2 All-Mountain carbon rims for racing and riding; trail, enduro and even downhill for over a year now with over 3,000 miles logged. I was told by the guys at Hunt to give them a hard time and challenge them as much as possible - I've been doing exactly that and they've stood up to every challenge.
They are lightweight, stiff, responsive and strong and I would have no hesitations in recommending them.—Tom Makin- Steve Peat Syndicate Racing
Peter Marchment, Natural Sciences MSc from Cambridge University, HUNT Co-Founder.
John Marchment, Chartered Materials Engineer.H_IMPACT DEVELOPMENT
Not only did we get the wheels out under riders for real-world testing, but we also lab tested them to ensure they were as tough as possible. We dropped 15KG from increasing height onto a bare rim (no tires/tubes/inserts etc) until they cracked. We had the benchmark set by a market-leading impact tested carbon Enduro rim in our sights.
Not happy with the V1's, we tested further until satisfied with the results. The V2 was a step in the right direction, but still, it was below our expectations, so V3 was born. A little closer, but not close enough, the team once again examined other rims and worked with engineers to alter the type and orientation of layers, thickness of the bead and resins used.
With the V4 we achieved our goals of a consistently high impact strength wheel, ready to take on the abuse of any mountain. FRONT AND REAR SPECIFIC LAY-UPS
Front rim weight 460g (27.5) – Excellent handling and vibration absorption due to the lower material density lay-up, matched to 28 triple-butted spoke count to improve compliance and grip where it’s needed most.
Rear rim weight 530g (27.5)– High impact lay-up with extra material matched to the higher 32 spoke count. Greater impact strength, better stability, and more precise tracking at speed.V:ABSORB RESIN
We put a huge emphasis on durability for the All-MTN rim - Unidirectional T24/30 with 3K weave reinforced spoke holes, Extra thick sidewalls for impact protection and V:Asborb resin to reduce vibration.
V:Absorb resin blends in the carbon layering which cures at a lower temperature. Lower temperature resins are less brittle meaning they have greater resistance to impacts and dampen vibration more effectively.HUBS AND SPOKES
The hubs on the All-Mountain wheels have been chosen to increase stiffness, bearing durability and overall strength of your wheelset.
On the rear, the RapidEngage MTB hubs with a superfast 3° engagement, means you'll be able to put the power down straight out of the corners.
Often overlooked, spokes play a key role so we use cold drawn J-Bend Pillar spokes, made from Sandvik T302 Stainless Steel. Triple butted 2.0-1.6-2.0, then 2.2 at the head for patented Pillar Spoke Re-Enforcement (PSR).
HUNT Downhill Privateer Wheelset
Fit and forget performance for those who have bigger things to focus on.
27.5/29" | 26 Wide Int. | 2136/2220G
£359 / $429 USD / $569 CAD
The purpose of his wheelset is to be a no-nonsense, super-tough DH wheelset.
This is the wheelset for those who sacrifice home comforts to chase the clock. When living and wrenching from a van, eating noodles and stretching budgets, the last thing you need to worry about is your wheels.
Whilst testing them at national and international level racing, the DH Privateers have already taken podiums under UK's Becci Skelton and Whistler-based Kiwi Sophie Tyas. They were Becci's wheel of choice when going toe to toe with the notoriously tough Fort William downhill track, meanwhile, Sophie has been punishing them with BC Cups and daily park laps.
Surviving everything the pair could throw at them, the super tough 6069-T6 aluminum and thick sidewalls help ward off nasty rock strikes whilst the 32/36 spoke count spread the load from impacts or the occasional knuckling of a jump.
|The wheels are holding up amazingly, I did hit a few rocks at high speed but they are still in mint condition. I have been riding them most days since the park opened, I even took them in to get trued as I thought I landed pretty sideways on them, but they didn't need anything done!
Extremely sturdy and am very impressed.—Sophie Tyas- HUNT Athlete
PROPERLY TOUGH
Smashing Whistler park laps with Sophie.
Taking the next step from our Enduro Wides by using the same 6069-T6 (+69% tensile strength vs 6061-T6) but with thicker sidewalls and more material, the Privateer's are ready for a fight.
A 26mm internal rim helps to keep stiffness up and weight down while remaining compatible with the wide range of tires in your shed.DRIVING FORWARD
Using super quick RapidEngage hubs with 3° engagement will let riders get more power down between features, no matter how short the gap. The 6 double teeth pawls (2 sets, 3 pawls engaging at a time) means 6 pawl teeth remain engaged when driving for added durability.
Once again using Triple butted J-Bend Pillar spokes, made from Sandvik T302 Stainless Steel, but for extra strength, we've gone to 1.8 mm central butting spokes instead of 1.6 (2.0-1.8-2.0, then 2.2 at the head for patented Pillar Spoke Re-Enforcement).
SIMPLE SERVICING
Becci providing some all-weather testing during a run down Fort William
The details matter on HUNT wheels- the DH Privateer is no exception. No proprietary parts keeps servicing simple.
Using brass nipples for when durability matters most and weight is a secondary concern. Let's face it nobody's climbing hills on these! Although built tough, all wheels need a bit of love and brass will hold up better during a season of pre-race fettling.
HUNT's Graphic Designer Dom Knight sending the Downhill Privateers across the infamous Pemberton Train Gap.
HUNT Race XC Wide
Built for the demands of modern technical cross country racing.
29" | 24 Wide Int. | 1517G
£399 / $469 USD / $619 CAD
The purpose of these wheels is to build on everything we learned with the XC Wide. The race version takes things even further. Saving 150g while not sacrificing any strength, this is the perfect choice for when you're attacking both the ups and downs at race pace.
With 24mm internal 6069-T6 alloy (+69% tensile strength vs 6061-T6) rims, they are no flexy featherweights - built to handle the demands of today’s fast and technical World Cup XC racecourses or be fitted to the new breed of long-legged “downcountry” bikes.
With 5° RapidEngage Hubs and excellent torsional strength from Pillar's PSR Straight Pull Spokes, they'll make every pedal stroke count when it's needed most.
RIMS
The Race XC Wide rim strikes the perfect balance between durability and performance making sure every ride is better than the last. The 6069-T6 alloy (welded) rim features a 24mm internal width to provide support during hard cornering or when throttling through techy sections. Optimized for 2.1"-2.35" tyres.
It may be light but the Race XC Wide won't hold you back.
H_CERAMIK
Durability is a theme for HUNT as we believe time and money you spend fixing is time and money you cannot spend riding or upgrading your bikes.
As a result, we've developed the H_CERAMIK freehub coating to provide excellent durability and protect against cassette sprocket damage often seen on standard alloy freehub bodies.
