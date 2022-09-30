Hunt Releases New 'Proven' XC & Enduro Carbon Wheels

Isla Short at the Lenzerheide world cup.Photo by @Attentionbuilders

Proven Carbon Race XC



For any XC wheelset, low weight is going to be high on the list of demands. At 1469g, it's certainly relatively light. There are lighter wheels out there, for instance something like the Roval Control range. The SL, whilst weighing a mere 1240g and boasting a 29mm width rim, also costs a not inconsiderable $2650. The Control wheelset, which is the cheaper model in the range and whose weight is essentially on par with Hunt's Proven XC wheels, comes in cheaper at $1350.

Proven Carbon Race XC Details

• 30mm internal rim width

• 22mm rim depth

• For cross country riding and racing

• 5-degree hub engagement

• 1469g a pair

• £899 / $1099 USD / €1169 per wheelset

• Pre-sale begins 30th September 2022



The slimmed down hubs are Centerlock only, which probably won't put off the dedicated XC crowd too much.

The kitchen scales are a welcome addition to a press release.

Proven Carbon Race XC Competitor Impact Testing

Hunt's athletes have been on the wheels for two seasons. Photo by @Jamesvincent

Proven Carbon Race Enduro

While the XC wheels have a uniform rim front and rear, the Proven Carbon Race Enduro wheels have different front and rear rims and spoke gauges. I know this might seem a bit intimidating if you're somebody who's worried about cross-compatibility or the ease of finding spares, but this approach does make a certain amount of sense. I imagine we'll see more brands doing this in the future - there are some that already do.



Proven Carbon Race Enduro Details

• 30mm internal rim width

• Front & rear specific layups

• Oversized 7075 T6 rear axle

• 5-degree hub engagement

• 1920g a pair (29")

• £899 / $1099 USD / €1169 per wheelset

• Pre-sale begins 30th September 2022



30mm rims and an oversized rear axle aims to keep enduro riders happy.

Proven Carbon Race Enduro Competitor Impact Testing