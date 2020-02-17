Hunt Wheels Announces 2020 Mountain Athletes

Press Release: Hunt

Matt Stuttard "Last season I set my goals on a Top 20 overall World finish. From the word go we set out pretty well, bringing in some good consistent results, I was super happy to come away confident. Bring on 2020!"

@mattstuttard46



I’ve been training really hard this off-season to make myself fighting fit as the women’s field is so strong at the moment!

Let’s go!!!"

@chloetaylor_84



Matt Simmonds "For 2020 I'll be taking a step away from World Cup racing to focus on my new venture ProLine MTB coaching. However I won't be completely moving away from racing, still plan to be competitive at British Downhill and Enduro races, plus other select events."

@mattsimmondsdh



@becciskelly



Jamie Edmondson "I'm excited to be taking on my first year in Elite DH, racing a full World cup program. Not only that, I'll be out at some of the European rounds of the EWS."

@jamie_edmondson



@rob_williamsmtb



Sophie Tyas "After a break from racing, for 2019 I was back between the tape and excited to take the BC DH Cup overall. This season I am going to ride my bicycles for pure bliss - be it racing, riding or content creation."

@sophietyas



@thesaint1985



Will Easey "This year is more about having fun and creating content. Although I'll still be doing the odd Welsh enduro or National round along with a big trip to the Alps in the summer, possibly with some racing involved."

@will.easey



@christophsutcliffe



Kerry Wilson "Being based out in Morzine for the majority of the year, the IXS European Downhill series is my main goal. From that I'm also hoping to score enough points to be able to race a World Cup round"

@kerrywilson39



@dylanlayzell



Oli McKenna "I stepped away from racing last season to raise my family but now I am chomping at the bit to get back racing. My main focus for this season is the British Enduro series"

@ollie_mckeeno



With another Whistler summer to look forward to, I want to continue focusing my time there, pushing my riding, the content I create and my career."

@dknight10



2020 is set to be the biggest and most exciting year yet. The Hunt Mountain wheel range only launched in May 2018, yet we're humbled to be able to support such a variety of incredible individuals. Our established family welcomes three new members in Chloe Taylor, Matt Simmonds and Jamie Edmondson.From National Downhill Champions to Top 20 EWS racers, full time athletes and those splitting time between commitments, we couldn't do what we do without them. Throughout the year they'll provide us with a constant stream of feedback and suggestions, to ensure we stand by our promise to provide the best products for devoted riders like you.