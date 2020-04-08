Hunt's New E_Enduro Wheelset - Pond Beaver 2020

With a motor helping and an extra 15 pounds of metal under you, e-bikes are said to be especially hard on their components. And it's your tires and wheels that are on the front line of that abuse, which is why many brands offer beefed-up versions of both. Hunt's new E_Enduro wheelset is exactly that, sporting a burly rim with e-bike-specific hubs in the center that adds up to 2,621-grams for a set of 29ers. The 27.5" version weighs 90-grams less, and both go for $539 USD.With a 37mm internal width, Hunt says that the e-specific rims will play nice with tires up to 3" wide, although it's best suited to the 2.5" to 2.8" rubber that comes stock on many e-bikes. Compared to their normal Enduro rim, there's apparently 25-percent more material in the sidewalls, and 41-percent more in the rim bed. More aluminum should mean more strength, of course.The rim's profile was also '''' so it should seal up easily, and it has the same 'H-Lock' bead that's intended to keep burps to a minimum.There is a set of "" at the center of each wheel, too, although the e-specific features would make sense on downhill and enduro bikes as well. You'll spot a finned section behind the rotor mounts on both hubs, with the idea being that the larger surface area created by the fins dissipates heat quicker than if that aluminum had just been scooped out as per usual. There's a set of 17mm axles inside, and the rear employs six pawls that shouldn't have any issues dealing with the added torque of an electric motor.Hunt has used thirty-two Pillar triple-butted (2.3-1.8-2.0mm) spokes to build the front wheel, while the rear gets thirty-six spokes.