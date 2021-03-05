Husqvarna to Join EWS-E With Alex Fayolle as Rider

Husqvarna will be entering the EWS-E series next year with World Cup downhill winner Alex Fayolle as the sole rider.

Husqvarna is a Swedish power tools brand but will be most famous in the mountain bike world for its motorcycle division that was spun off in 1987 and now operates under KTM. 25-year-old Fayolle announced his retirement from World Cup downhill racing on October 17 2020 after racing as a privateer that year. Fayolle spent 10 years racing downhill and his career highlight came at Lourdes in 2017 when he came away with the win in a rain-affected event.


2021 will be Alex's first time racing enduro and he will be tackling the four-round series on Husqvarna's Mountain Cross 7 bike that was released last year. The 150mm frame uses Shimano’s EP8 motor with a 630Wh integrated battery and rolls on mullet wheels. Additional team sponsors include Kenny Racing, Sunlight, Crankbrothers, Sixpack, Vee Tire Co, Galfer and Monkey’s Sauce.


bigquotesI’m really excited to share the news that I’ll race the EWS-E with Husqvarna E-Bicycles. I’ve been bursting to tell everyone for a while now, so it’s cool to make it official. This move to enduro, on an eMTB, is just what I need. I’ve found something again that I’d lost with downhill, that’s having fun on my bike.

Now I just want to get out there to ride and race and enjoy it all. Everything about this move is new for me, but I’m ready to give my best. I actually owned a Husqvarna E-Bicycles last year as a training bike but jumping on the new Mountain Cross 7 is impressive. With the mullet wheel size it surprises me every time I ride - it’s fast for sure. For EWS-E, I feel like I’ve got a great team behind me. We’re a small, but tight, crew and in racing that’s what works best.

Of course, enduro is a new world for me - I know there will be a lot to learn - but I think enduro is more of what I’m looking for in my future. I can’t wait to get started with Husqvarna E-Bicycles Racing, we’re going to have a lot of fun.Alexandre Fayolle


10 Comments

 Good luck Alex; nice looking bike.

But why do most eBs come specced inline shocks, or small piggybacks instead of straight up X2s, SDs, etc.?

I like my husqy chainsaw...
 I have often wondered the same thing about the rear shock choices on many EBikes. I have blown out multiple IL shocks on my current gen Stumpy. I'd be going thru 1 a week on an EBike.
 @cassonwd: the entire bike’s part spec seems weird. It has XT brakes but with a Deore drivetrain, it has rekon tires on an enduro bike.
 not buying one unless the motor has chainsaw mode
 So is this just a re-badged KTM ebike?
 I think the mother company is called pexco and they label their frames for KTM, Husqvarna, Ducati and Raymon. Boomers love it when they have the same brand bike and chainsaw.
 @KalkhoffKiller: aren't raymon basically repainted Mondrakers? I saw some small times insta influenza dude in my targeted ads and his bike just looked like a Superfoxy with a different paint job.
 If husqy has a e bike, does Honda have one
