Husqvarna to Join EWS-E With Alex Fayolle as Rider

Husqvarna will be entering the EWS-E series next year with World Cup downhill winner Alex Fayolle as the sole rider.
Husqvarna is a Swedish power tools brand but will be most famous in the mountain bike world for its motorcycle division that was spun off in 1987 and now operates under KTM. 25-year-old Fayolle announced his retirement from World Cup downhill racing on October 17 2020
after racing as a privateer that year. Fayolle spent 10 years racing downhill and his career highlight came at Lourdes in 2017 when he came away with the win in a rain-affected event.
2021 will be Alex's first time racing enduro and he will be tackling the four-round series on Husqvarna's Mountain Cross 7
bike that was released last year. The 150mm frame uses Shimano’s EP8 motor with a 630Wh integrated battery and rolls on mullet wheels. Additional team sponsors include Kenny Racing, Sunlight, Crankbrothers, Sixpack, Vee Tire Co, Galfer and Monkey’s Sauce.
|I’m really excited to share the news that I’ll race the EWS-E with Husqvarna E-Bicycles. I’ve been bursting to tell everyone for a while now, so it’s cool to make it official. This move to enduro, on an eMTB, is just what I need. I’ve found something again that I’d lost with downhill, that’s having fun on my bike.
Now I just want to get out there to ride and race and enjoy it all. Everything about this move is new for me, but I’m ready to give my best. I actually owned a Husqvarna E-Bicycles last year as a training bike but jumping on the new Mountain Cross 7 is impressive. With the mullet wheel size it surprises me every time I ride - it’s fast for sure. For EWS-E, I feel like I’ve got a great team behind me. We’re a small, but tight, crew and in racing that’s what works best.
Of course, enduro is a new world for me - I know there will be a lot to learn - but I think enduro is more of what I’m looking for in my future. I can’t wait to get started with Husqvarna E-Bicycles Racing, we’re going to have a lot of fun.—Alexandre Fayolle
