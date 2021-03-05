Husqvarna to Join EWS-E With Alex Fayolle as Rider

I’m really excited to share the news that I’ll race the EWS-E with Husqvarna E-Bicycles. I’ve been bursting to tell everyone for a while now, so it’s cool to make it official. This move to enduro, on an eMTB, is just what I need. I’ve found something again that I’d lost with downhill, that’s having fun on my bike.



Now I just want to get out there to ride and race and enjoy it all. Everything about this move is new for me, but I’m ready to give my best. I actually owned a Husqvarna E-Bicycles last year as a training bike but jumping on the new Mountain Cross 7 is impressive. With the mullet wheel size it surprises me every time I ride - it’s fast for sure. For EWS-E, I feel like I’ve got a great team behind me. We’re a small, but tight, crew and in racing that’s what works best.



Of course, enduro is a new world for me - I know there will be a lot to learn - but I think enduro is more of what I’m looking for in my future. I can’t wait to get started with Husqvarna E-Bicycles Racing, we’re going to have a lot of fun. — Alexandre Fayolle