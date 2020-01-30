Hustle Bike Labs Takes a Stab at Magnetic Pedals With the REM

First it was MagLOCK
. And then it was Magped
. And now a Colorado upstart company called Hustle Bike Labs is having a crack at magnetic platform pedals. The idea has always seemed to have some merit, but up until now, the products have never caught on. Maybe this time will be different.
Or maybe it won’t.
The idea of magnetic platform pedals is that they can provide the security of traditional clipless pedals, but with far easier engagement, along with the freedom of movement — and the ability to more easily eject yourself — that comes with platforms.
Hustle’s REM pedals follows a familiar formula, with a powerful neodymium magnets embedded in the middle of both sides of the pedal body, surrounded by an array of traditional thread-in pins. And like those other magnetic pedals, the cleat is basically just a steel plate that fills the pocket of standard clipless-compatible shoes. But there are also a couple of key differences.
Whereas the magnets on the MagLOCK and Magped pedals are fixed in place, the REM’s magnets are mounted in a block that can pivot slightly about the axle, which supposedly allows for a more natural feeling on your feet, and also helps your shoe adjust to the shape of the pedal. Currently, the block is machined from Delrin plastic, but production units will be made of aluminum and filled with roller bearings.
The REM also uses much stronger magnets than anything else to date, with just over 65lb of pull force per pedal as compared to about 35lb for the MagLOCK and 45lb for the Magped. According to Hustle Bike Labs founder Craig Payne, this provides a connection that’s akin to a clipless pedal, but still with much more freedom of movement since your feet can still easily slide across the surface of the platform.
The REM pedal design is still being finalized, but Payne has some ambitious performance targets in mind. This includes a 600g weight per set without cleats (when fitted with titanium axles — chromoly ones will come standard), as well as a sub-US$200 retail price. Payne is hoping to have the pedals ready for a more formal launch by Sea Otter in April.hustlebikelabs.com
I would think regular XC shoes would probably be fine, since the lugs on the sole usually protrude more than the cleat.
I would buy a pair if the price was closer to $120 than $200.
Remember the 4Ps (product, price, place, promotion), and don't think you'll get much meaningful feedback from the Pinkbike trolls. From Pinkbike, yes; trolls, no.
Am I missing something?
#stillflatsforlife
Now 15+ years later, I occasionally swap between platforms and clipless on my FS trail bike. The platform rides force me to maintain certain skills and habits, and are safer for jumping, but I still find that I have much more confidence and control in the rougher stuff on clipless pedals.
and you get way more control in the rough stuff being clipped in.
And what bad habits are they teaching? I think your technique has to be better in clips because you can't just easily drop your foot to catch yourself from bad cornering technique.
If you're generally not a flexible person in the hips/pelvis/glutes, maybe flats would be better.
1) A good set of pedals (they don't have to be expensive, just good. Raceface chesters are fine)
2) A good pair of sticky shoes like five tens or ride concepts. If you don't have these, you're missing out on what flat pedals can really do
3) Proper foot position on the pedal. From what I seen on the trail almost daily, most people ride with their foot too far back on the pedal. (I think we have road biking to thank for that). For mountain biking, the ball of your foot should sit AHEAD of the pedal spindle, not behind it.
Proper foot placement, coupled with sticky shoes and solid pedals should result in zero slipped pedals, no matter how chunky the terrain is. How is Sam Hill able to ride the world's roughest tracks at the fastest speeds without his feet bouncing off the pedals? Proper equipment and technique.
For the record, I also ride cliplesls pedals. I think both have their merits, but I don't feel like clipless pedals are ever required for keeping my feet on the pedals.
I do agree that clipless does allow you to float over rough stuff a bit more naturally, but it still can be done in flat pedals with practice.
