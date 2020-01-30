Hustle Bike Labs Takes a Stab at Magnetic Pedals With the REM

Jan 30, 2020
by James Huang  
Mag pedals

First it was MagLOCK. And then it was Magped. And now a Colorado upstart company called Hustle Bike Labs is having a crack at magnetic platform pedals. The idea has always seemed to have some merit, but up until now, the products have never caught on. Maybe this time will be different.

Or maybe it won’t.

The idea of magnetic platform pedals is that they can provide the security of traditional clipless pedals, but with far easier engagement, along with the freedom of movement — and the ability to more easily eject yourself — that comes with platforms.

Hustle’s REM pedals follows a familiar formula, with a powerful neodymium magnets embedded in the middle of both sides of the pedal body, surrounded by an array of traditional thread-in pins. And like those other magnetic pedals, the cleat is basically just a steel plate that fills the pocket of standard clipless-compatible shoes. But there are also a couple of key differences.


Mag pedals

Whereas the magnets on the MagLOCK and Magped pedals are fixed in place, the REM’s magnets are mounted in a block that can pivot slightly about the axle, which supposedly allows for a more natural feeling on your feet, and also helps your shoe adjust to the shape of the pedal. Currently, the block is machined from Delrin plastic, but production units will be made of aluminum and filled with roller bearings.

The REM also uses much stronger magnets than anything else to date, with just over 65lb of pull force per pedal as compared to about 35lb for the MagLOCK and 45lb for the Magped. According to Hustle Bike Labs founder Craig Payne, this provides a connection that’s akin to a clipless pedal, but still with much more freedom of movement since your feet can still easily slide across the surface of the platform.

Mag pedals

The REM pedal design is still being finalized, but Payne has some ambitious performance targets in mind. This includes a 600g weight per set without cleats (when fitted with titanium axles — chromoly ones will come standard), as well as a sub-US$200 retail price. Payne is hoping to have the pedals ready for a more formal launch by Sea Otter in April.


hustlebikelabs.com

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Pedals


57 Comments

  • 27 3
 These magnetic systems are degauss-ting.
  • 9 1
 I am attracted to the concept
  • 12 0
 @onemind123: I expect this product will polarize opinions
  • 8 0
 @onemind123: I'm repelled by it
  • 3 0
 @NorCalNomad: well opposites attract so it should be perfect for you Wink
  • 4 3
 Not sure why we all don't just go back to toe clips and have the worst of both worlds. LOL
  • 1 1
 I know its a polarizing subject, but still... I'd put a pair on a Pole. Would make it more attractive, or just more repulsive... Im still not sure yet.
  • 16 0
 im gonna make a lightweight one with adjustable force that uses an electromagnet that requires DI2 power source....
  • 1 0
 Make it super powerful and reverse the polarity. Then you can just lightly hover your feet over the pedals to make them go round and round.
  • 13 0
 Heavy and expensive. Just what I am looking for in my next pedal.
  • 1 0
 Yeah and I"m not counting on sub $200 with a ti axle
  • 7 0
 For me the benefit of these type of pedals would only be of the magnet would be internally placed in the shoe allowing full use of a flat pedal shoe on a flat pedal with the added magnetism. Using an SpD show , replacing the cleat with a magnet and then using a flat pedal is just stupid
  • 4 2
 Just don’t walk on a steel plate
  • 2 0
 I'm blaming you for the new shoe standard that comes out of this.
  • 2 0
 @scferg: My buddy with the Mag Lock pedals says this is the biggest downside of them. That steel plate is in the wrong spot for scrambling over any kind of terrain when you're using shoes like the ones shown.

I would think regular XC shoes would probably be fine, since the lugs on the sole usually protrude more than the cleat.
  • 1 0
 The folks over on The Expanse would like a word....
  • 7 0
 Yes please I want something large and heavy AF so I can get the marginal efficiency gains of clipless without learning a super simple skill.
  • 6 0
 Will they get the all important Michael Stipe endorsement for these pedals?
  • 7 0
 Velcro please!
  • 5 0
 Surely somebody would have thought that any magnetic material in gravel/stones would get stuck to the magnetic platform
  • 6 0
 An expensive way to hold crayon artwork to your fridge.
  • 6 0
 And they cure your arthritis at the same time. Awesome!
  • 5 3
 The main reason I run SPDs is so I don't shred my shins, so I don't exactly get this. It's not like a pair of good flat pedals combined with five tens isn't grippy enough already...
  • 1 0
 I think you're on the right path, but look at a lower-priced resin and steel axle model first. I have tinkered with mag/flats over the years, and you definitely want the mags on the pedals and not the shoes because of the brittleness.

I would buy a pair if the price was closer to $120 than $200.

Remember the 4Ps (product, price, place, promotion), and don't think you'll get much meaningful feedback from the Pinkbike trolls. From Pinkbike, yes; trolls, no.
  • 4 0
 Screw these weight adding ideas and work on a vacuum system instead
  • 3 0
 Magnetic pedals? There cant be any positive? Only negatives attract. Hope they done charge a new-tonne.
  • 2 0
 Magnets=heavy. I propose glue instead. Or velcro. Or duck tape wrapped around the pedal backwards. I'm off to the patent office...
  • 4 0
 But why?
  • 3 4
 Clipless is a pain to unclip and clip sometimes.
  • 1 0
 I ride flats only because an ankle injury from years ago makes it so I can’t twist out of spd’s easily. I wouldn’t mind giving something like this a shot.
  • 1 1
 ONE BIG PROBLEM WITH THESE PEDALS: No body that rides flats puts the ball of their foot on the pedal like clip-ins. Flat pedal riders always put the middle or more back of their foot on the pedal.
  • 6 4
 I could be attracted, to that.....
  • 5 2
 Could be polarizing though...
  • 4 2
 I am having a negative pull to it.
  • 1 4
 Sounds about as attractive as a 65lb drug addict, you'll surely pull out
  • 2 1
 @ReformedRoadie: idk, he sounds a little bipolar
  • 2 1
 @jgainey: Tell us more about your experiences raw dogging 65lb drug addicts
  • 1 0
 Perfect complement to the current-ly rising e-bike trend. The faster your pedals rotate, the better your ride fields.
  • 1 0
 Too complicated. I'm going back to toeclips. So when you slam, your bike goes with you.
  • 1 0
 I want to try this. Something halfway between clipped in and flats....could work, who knows until you test it?
  • 7 10
 The ONLY reason I would ever run "clipped in" is to be able to pull up on my pedal during tech climbs. I see 0 benefit to a magnet that would maybe have the strength to help an unskilled rider bunnyhop their bike. More products that teach riders bad habits in riding.
Am I missing something?
#stillflatsforlife
  • 7 1
 Back in the early 2000s, my broke student ass slapped together a hardtail to race the hardtail class of the Ontario Cup DH Circuit. I was new to DH racing so I wanted to play it safe and ride platforms (even though I used clipless on my trail/xc bike). It was frustrating as hell. It was hard to carry speed into choppy/rocky stuff because I was so afraid of slipping a pedal as the bike and my body bounced through. Half way through the season, I switched to SPDs and suddenly I was cleaning runs with confidence, even through the bounciest sections.

Now 15+ years later, I occasionally swap between platforms and clipless on my FS trail bike. The platform rides force me to maintain certain skills and habits, and are safer for jumping, but I still find that I have much more confidence and control in the rougher stuff on clipless pedals.
  • 10 2
 you don't pull, you spin.

and you get way more control in the rough stuff being clipped in.

And what bad habits are they teaching? I think your technique has to be better in clips because you can't just easily drop your foot to catch yourself from bad cornering technique.

If you're generally not a flexible person in the hips/pelvis/glutes, maybe flats would be better.
  • 2 1
 Just bc you don't like clipless doesn't mean they're "teaching riders bad habits in riding." But it is pinkbike, where everyone lets you know that the product is trash if they disagree with something...
  • 1 0
 although I am totally done riding hardtail on rough terrain (50 years old), I do remember back in my hardtail days that I really appreciated being clipped in and not bouncing off my pedals when charging choppy conditions. And I guess enduro racers think clipping in gives them an edge. I'll never clip again. After a decade of use, I now climb tech better on flat pedals, and trail riding crashes are just less crazy when your feet are free. I don't need to be pulling the bike over my head when endoing.
  • 2 1
 I ride flats on my hardtail and my feet never bounce off the pedals, no matter how chunky the terrain. There are a few key requirements for flat-pedal traction:

1) A good set of pedals (they don't have to be expensive, just good. Raceface chesters are fine)
2) A good pair of sticky shoes like five tens or ride concepts. If you don't have these, you're missing out on what flat pedals can really do
3) Proper foot position on the pedal. From what I seen on the trail almost daily, most people ride with their foot too far back on the pedal. (I think we have road biking to thank for that). For mountain biking, the ball of your foot should sit AHEAD of the pedal spindle, not behind it.

Proper foot placement, coupled with sticky shoes and solid pedals should result in zero slipped pedals, no matter how chunky the terrain is. How is Sam Hill able to ride the world's roughest tracks at the fastest speeds without his feet bouncing off the pedals? Proper equipment and technique.

For the record, I also ride cliplesls pedals. I think both have their merits, but I don't feel like clipless pedals are ever required for keeping my feet on the pedals.
  • 1 0
 @rtclark: you should be able to go from jumping a bike with clipped pedals to flats and jump the same. I didn't when I switch to flats and had to relearn how to jump properly.
  • 1 0
 @big-red: Put your heels down in the rough stuff! You'll stick just fine.

I do agree that clipless does allow you to float over rough stuff a bit more naturally, but it still can be done in flat pedals with practice.
  • 2 1
 Can't compare these to clip in, they are poles apart.
  • 1 0
 Too heavy
  • 1 0
 Why No2
  • 1 0
 Charlie would approve...
  • 2 2
 These magnetic pedals are interesting, anybody used them?
  • 2 0
 there is another brand. Magped or something. that already sell magnetic pedals. These seems to be at prototype stage yet so I don't expect someone to have already tested them to give us feedback.
  • 1 1
 Yeah Bitch! Magnets!
  • 1 4
 I'm quite attracted to these.
  • 1 3
 That's a negative for me.

Post a Comment



