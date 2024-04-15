Hutchinson Releases New Python 3 & Python Race XC Tires

Apr 15, 2024
by Mike Kazimer  
photo

There's been no shortage of new XC bikes launching this season, and now it's time to get ready for the wave of new tires designed for those lighweight speed machines. Hutchinson are joining in with the third iteration of the classic Python tread pattern, plus a new Python Race that's designed specifically for, you guessed it, XC racing. The Olympics are in Hutchinson's home country this year, so there was extra incentive to create a potentially medal-winning tire option.

Cross-country tire and rim widths have been increasing, and now many racers are going with extremely low profile 2.4” tires mounted to 30mm internal width rims. The larger volume tires can be run at lower pressures, which makes the barely-there tread pattern much more effective – it would have been harder to get as much grip from such a low-profile tire on the old-school narrow rim / tire combo.


photo
Hutchinson Python Race.

Python Race

Developed in conjunction with the Decathlon Ford Racing Team, the 29 x 2.4” Python Race is claimed to weigh only 600 grams. It uses a 3-ply, 127 TPI casing, and Hutchinson's fast rolling RRXC compound, which uses a 50 durometer rubber for the tiny side knobs, and a harder, 60 durometer rubber for the center tread.

Price: £59.99 / €69.99

photo
Hutchinson Python 3

Python 3

The Python 3 was designed to be a versatile XC tire, one that's fast rolling while still retaining adequate puncture protection. That protection comes from Hutchinson's Hardskin layer, which runs from bead to bead underneath the tread. Underneath the Hardskin layer there are three 66 TPI layers.

The tread pattern hasn't deviated that far from the previous model, but the width of the center tread has been increased for improved braking performance. The space between the side knobs has been increased to improve the cornering grip and overall handling. Like the Python Race, the Python 3 uses Hutchinson's RRXC rubber compound.

The Python 3 will be available in black and tan wall versions, in either a 2.3” or 2.4” size. The claimed weights are 780 and 810 grams respectively. It's priced at £59.99 / €65.99

photo
The Python 3 uses a three-layer 66 TPI casing with a Hardskin puncture protection layer.

A non-Race Lab version of the Python 3 will be released in May. That version skips the Hardskin layer and uses Hutchinson's Sideskin reinforcement instead, which helps bring the price of the tubeless version down to £41.99/€45.99 .

photo
The Python Race in action.

More information: cycling.hutchinson.com/tires.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Tires Hutchinson Hutchinson Python


9 Comments
  • 5 0
 As long as I can pip install this looks good.
  • 2 1
 Also can I run an insert or do I need the sequel for that?
  • 1 0
 Hopefully they'll be no race XC conditions...
  • 3 0
 Too bad they deprecated the 2.7
  • 2 0
 I asked Hutchinson about Anaconda but they said only Mamba
  • 2 0
 I wonder if it'll take over half a decade for Hutchison to get people to move off Python 2?
  • 1 0
 Tire model names relabeled for sale on the north shore as "Terrifying 1 and 2"
  • 1 1
 My python has as much meat as this too
  • 1 0
 Nice gravel tires







