Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Home
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
TRAILFORKS
SHOP
VIDEOS
"I Almost Hit A Deer!" Reece Wallace Sends It At The Kamloops Bike Ranch
Apr 29, 2018
by
Brian Park
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Thankfully this wasn't a
Red Hartebees
situation.
Mentions:
@reecewallace
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Must Watch: Fabio Wibmer Absolutely Sends It in 'Fabiolous Escape 2' - Video
72460 views
Sunday Randoms - Sea Otter 2018
62111 views
Rocky Horror Show Finals Photo Epic - Lošinj DH World Cup 2018
47603 views
YT Tues - First Look
47253 views
New Wide Range Drivetrain, Manitou Dirt Jump Fork, and a Dirt Cheap DH Bike - Sea Otter 2018
45593 views
5 Cross-Country Bike Checks - Sea Otter 2018
44769 views
Cube Stereo 150 TM - First Ride
40763 views
Must Watch: DreamRide III - Video & Photo Epic
39725 views
18 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 9
I-want-your-bike
(1 hours ago)
deer god please stop these puns
[Reply]
+ 9
RedBurn
(1 hours ago)
And then we are told WE can win $20,000 with the GoPro contest...LMAO
[Reply]
+ 6
brianpark
Mod
Plus
(1 hours ago)
@reecewallace
was this whole thing choreographed for more views? Were there animal wranglers just off camera?
#conspiracy
#lookintoit
[Reply]
+ 1
BIKE-TROLL
(33 mins ago)
@brianpark
: Pinkbike, fake news.
[Reply]
+ 7
ompete
(1 hours ago)
I've no I deer what I just watched
[Reply]
+ 4
tmadison12
(34 mins ago)
Still manages to send a 360 on the next jump..
[Reply]
+ 4
jamesdunford
(1 hours ago)
Damn, that was veal-ly close.
[Reply]
+ 3
steveski
(1 hours ago)
Hyped up world due to social media. Wasn't even close to hitting a deer.
[Reply]
+ 3
mollow
(1 hours ago)
Wtf are you on about?
[Reply]
+ 1
jimoxbox
(0 mins ago)
Thought it looked pretty close considering the speed he was going .Just speaking on the hoof here...
[Reply]
+ 1
BIKE-TROLL
(34 mins ago)
That deer was sending it!! Huck Yeah.
[Reply]
+ 1
mi-bike
(14 mins ago)
Buck yeah?
[Reply]
+ 2
rc3kartusa
(1 hours ago)
Oh deer lord!
[Reply]
+ 1
b4uwereborn
(1 hours ago)
Sorry, what was that deer?
[Reply]
+ 1
Bombscarebaird
(2 hours ago)
Deer walks past
[Reply]
- 2
soulless
(2 hours ago)
that wasnt even close to hitting the deer
[Reply]
+ 12
brianpark
Mod
Plus
(1 hours ago)
I think if an animal is on the landing of a jump while you're in the air it counts as close.
[Reply]
+ 1
wuadeq
(2 mins ago)
@brianpark
: The truth is the landing was probably build at deer home
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Pinkbike Daily
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.040093
Mobile Version of Website
18 Comments
Post a Comment