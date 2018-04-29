VIDEOS

"I Almost Hit A Deer!" Reece Wallace Sends It At The Kamloops Bike Ranch

Apr 29, 2018
by Brian Park  

Thankfully this wasn't a Red Hartebees situation.

Mentions: @reecewallace


18 Comments

  • + 9
 deer god please stop these puns
  • + 9
 And then we are told WE can win $20,000 with the GoPro contest...LMAO
  • + 6
 @reecewallace was this whole thing choreographed for more views? Were there animal wranglers just off camera? #conspiracy #lookintoit
  • + 1
 @brianpark: Pinkbike, fake news.
  • + 7
 I've no I deer what I just watched
  • + 4
 Still manages to send a 360 on the next jump..
  • + 4
 Damn, that was veal-ly close.
  • + 3
 Hyped up world due to social media. Wasn't even close to hitting a deer.
  • + 3
 Wtf are you on about?
  • + 1
 Thought it looked pretty close considering the speed he was going .Just speaking on the hoof here...
  • + 1
 That deer was sending it!! Huck Yeah.
  • + 1
 Buck yeah?
  • + 2
 Oh deer lord!
  • + 1
 Sorry, what was that deer?
  • + 1
 Deer walks past
  • - 2
 that wasnt even close to hitting the deer
  • + 12
 I think if an animal is on the landing of a jump while you're in the air it counts as close.
  • + 1
 @brianpark: The truth is the landing was probably build at deer home Wink

