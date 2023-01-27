I Crashed Hard - A Post-Injury Update from Alicia

Jan 27, 2023
by Alicia Leggett  
I don't remember this at all, but my dad (also pictured) tells me those elementary-looking puzzles were pretty hard for me.

Hello everyone,

It's been a while since I've written on here, so I'm just dropping in to say hi and give an update. You haven't heard from me much lately and probably won't hear from me much for a while, because my main priority right now is brain injury recovery.

I crashed a mountain bike September 30, 2022, and have been working through a severe traumatic brain injury (TBI) since then.

To start, the fact that I’ve recovered as much as I have makes me feel very thankful. A doctor a few days ago called my recovery "miraculous." I feel simultaneously both very unlucky to be in this situation in the first place and very lucky that my recovery has gone about as well as it could have, mainly because I've had excellent care, I'm 27 years old so my brain is still malleable, and my family has been able to help take care of and advocate for me. I spent the first several days after my crash in a coma, then the next time period in something pretty similar to a coma from which I could be woken forcibly but not easily. It was exciting for those around me when I began sleeping only 22 hours each day, rather than my previous 24. A priest was brought in the first night to perform the last rites because I wasn’t expected to live, but then I did. (I'm not remotely religious so it's hard to know what my last rites would have included, but the hospital was working on solving some bigger problems at that time.)

What actually happened, I don't exactly know. I know that I was riding the biggest jumps of my life – Bellingham’s Blue Steel line – and I heard I'd successfully sessioned the set-up jumps but crashed on one of the first big ones (which is a little disappointing to hear, to be honest, since I wish I could ride those without wrecking myself). A nurse who happened to be on-scene helped evacuate me, and I was fortunate to have an ambulance at the ready as part of the jumps event I was doing. Then, I was moved to my local hospital, where I spent about three weeks in the ICU. After that, I was moved to a hospital in the Denver area that specializes in treating brain injuries. My memory restarts roughly mid-November during my stay there. Finally, I was moved to an outpatient therapy clinic in Portland, Oregon, where I continued the intensive all-day every-day therapy before finally being released to go home.

I've been really thankful for the people in my life during this time period. You all are the highlights of an otherwise pretty grim phase. I shared an update on Instagram that received a surprising amount of kindness and well-wishes. My friend Chelsea Kimball (check out her riding if you haven't - she's an incredible ripper) started a GoFundMe campaign where she shared updates on my progress and collected funds to put toward my recovery. I'm very glad that everyone around me has stepped up in the ways that they have.

I'm also absurdly thankful for my job and coworkers, who have shown more than ever before that they have my back. Everyone I work with, both near and far, has checked in consistently, been willing to work with me on my now-necessary time off, is helping to preserve my job for when I can come back to it, and so much more. None of that was necessary, all of it has been because they're kind, caring people, and when I think about all the jobs I've had in years past, there's no job situation that could possibly have been as helpful as this one throughout this injury. Pinkbike and Outside, you all are amazing and I am so, so thankful to have you in my life.

I hope you finish all your rides looking, uh, not like this.

While of course this injury has made me reassess my risk-taking, I’m thankful that my injury is a sort of predictable outcome of hitting big jumps. While in the hospital, I met many fellow patients who had been victimized by entirely unpredictable circumstances – things like being hit by a car while walking on a sidewalk. I think I’d be having a much harder time right now making sense of my current condition if my injury were something random and unexpected, but the fact that I intentionally made choices that I’ve always known could lead here makes it somewhat bearable.

Now, I’m mostly back. I’m missing hearing in one ear, which isn't expected to come back, missing some peripheral vision, which may or may not come back, and my balance, memory, and processing speed are worse than they used to be. I'm not working right now, largely to prioritize my (now very frequent) doctor's appointments and because stress is definitively bad for my brain, but I’m hoping to come back before too long. I miss my job, my coworkers, the feeling of familiarity... all of it, more than I ever would have expected.

It's funny how our perspectives can change so quickly. Before my crash, I remember feeling exhausted because I habitually sign myself up for too much. I'd just spent a month in Utah paragliding and competing in a weeklong paragliding race, then began the most recent Field Test in Whistler. Despite paragliding and Field Tests being two of my favorite ways to spend time, I just wanted to rest. Now that I've spent the last three months forced to rest, being tired from doing my sports sounds pretty nice. I'm now back living in Bellingham, which feels like a great move toward recovery.

My next steps are a little hazy. Depending on the frequency of my doctor's appointments and how antsy I feel (very, as of right now), I'm hoping to start moving back into my job before too long. I'm not riding bikes right now, but I do expect to get back on a bike in the next few months. (I'm not right now mainly because my balance is worse than it used to be and I really, really need to avoid hitting my head again, since I'm now at risk of a more serious re-injury.)

Tired. I'm still tired, but not like this.

All of this is a long-winded way of saying I'm kind of not okay and kind of okay at the same time, and that I'll be back. One of my first projects once I start working again will be to write a review of the helmet I was wearing when I crashed, which, honestly, I'm excited to write. That helmet did its part to save my life.

Until then, please take care, everyone. Stay safe and have as much fun as possible.

Alicia


I can't wait to get back here. Photo: Tom Richards.


47 Comments

  • 71 0
 Smile
  • 17 0
 Good to see you posting here again, Alicia! I'd been keeping an eye on the GoFundMe page to see updates, and wasn't expecting to see anything from you here any time soon. I hope your recovery continues to go well and you can get back out there having fun ASAP.
  • 15 0
 This is the update we have all been waiting for! Thank goodness you're on a path to recovery. The grey thing in your head is no joke and it's the only one we get. So very happy to hear you're doing considerably better then you where. Shout out to all the medical staff and support networks you have to be with you on this path.
  • 7 0
 Damn, I've been waiting to see your first words back on here. I remember when the news of your crash broke, hearing the details was scary. I'm thankful that the community has stepped up for you, and thankful that you're doing, "Okay, but sort of not okay," enough to put some words down.

Rest up, and I look forward to hearing you on the podcasts again in the future!
  • 7 0
 Wow, inspiring to hear you talk about your choices to take risk and not feeling like a victim! With your attitude and strength you will come back stronger than ever. Keep up the hard work!
  • 9 0
 You are a trooper Alicia! We're all rooting for you Smile
  • 5 0
 I find it very brave to share such a no-holds-barred update. Including those gnarly pictures, it must be so difficult seeing those without remembering anything. Respect, and keep on healing up. Also, respect to Pinkbike and Outside for offering support.
  • 6 0
 So happy to hear a positive update to a terrible situation. Thanks for sharing and much love for your continued healing journey. You got this!!
  • 4 0
 The lady inspires some real self-evaluation here. From judging my charity for others, through my skill level and the risk-taking I'm familiar with. As for her return to the workforce, she could model those products in that shot in front of the mountains. Somehow even makes the bandages look right.
  • 7 0
 All I can write is... I am so glad to see you writing this.
  • 7 0
 Happy to read that Alicia. Wishing all the best for your recovery.
  • 3 0
 Looks like I picked the perfect time to chop onions.

I reckon this is the update that 99% of visitors to this site were waiting for. It’s so so good to hear of the progress being made and better still that you’re changing at the bit to get back to work. I think the majority of us would say that it can’t happen too soon - you’ve most definitely been missed!
  • 5 0
 Good to hear it from your perspective, glad to hear you’ll be back. Insane story.
  • 5 0
 We’re all so happy to have you here. On this planet, on this site, and in our community.
  • 4 0
 Not going to lie, got a bit emotional reading all of that. Good to hear you are doing well with your recovery, all the best Alicia!
  • 2 0
 I’m sorry to hear about your injury. I hope you fully heal and can return to full activities. Don’t rush things.

In 2018 I landed on my face, got life flighted. I fractured my face, broke my elbow, and don’t remember a few days or anything from that ride. Couldn’t drive or work for 6 weeks, then spent the next 6 months taking daily naps and avoiding groups. Fortunately my wife, kids, extended family, and my work supported me during my recovery. Today I’m fully recovered. Am able to ride hard without hesitation. But I do wear a full face helmet for the most basic rides.
  • 2 0
 great to get an update on this very very scary accident Alicia, very best of luck to you and a speedy recovery. looking forward to reading your articles and seeing photos/videos of you riding in the future.
  • 2 0
 Glad to see you're on what looks to be the path to a speedy recovery. Your contributions to pinkbike have been missed the past few months, I'm looking forward to reading them once again.
  • 1 0
 Jeez, it's good to finally hear from you. I think I speak for a lot of us when I say you were very missed. So good to hear you are recovering from such a trauma. That is some scary stuff I think a lot of us can relate with, although maybe not at that level.
  • 1 0
 This is a really positive story, amazing attitude and spirit from you. The second-to-last photo, the one with you sleeping and still displaying remnants of your accident, made me weep a little. It made me wonder how I'd feel as a parent, if I ever had to see my own daughter in such a fragile position. My own daughter is young - under 10; she has an adventurous spirit, which I hope does not dilute as she gets older. Get well soon.
  • 5 0
 Godspeed!
  • 3 0
 Such a scary situation. It's great to read about your recovery and the amazing support system around you.
  • 3 0
 So great to hear from Alicia again! Keep making those strides in recovery!
  • 2 0
 first, thank you for writing this and really glad you are making progress. I can't wait to see you back on a bike (and read that helmet review !)
  • 2 0
 This brings a very human image to the risks we take as mountain bikers. I do not know Alicia but I wish her the best in her recovery.
  • 3 0
 Miss you Alicia !! Thank you for this update , looking forward to your videos and stories again !
  • 2 0
 Glad to hear you pulled through the worst of it Alicia and you're the road back to health. As long as that road may be, keep on keeping on, we're all rooting for you!
  • 3 1
 Good to know that you're doing better! You've been in our thoughts and prayers.
  • 3 0
 We're all rooting for you!
  • 3 0
 Great to see you back, best wishes for a continued good recovery.
  • 3 0
 So glad to get an update on your health here Alicia!
  • 2 0
 We missed you very much and are looking forward to your return in the MTB community. Take care and heal well.
  • 2 0
 So so happy to read this. Your recovery sounds truly miraculous. Looks forward to your future articles.
  • 2 0
 Take care Alicia -- a lot of folks are pulling for your recovery and return!
  • 1 0
 So happy to hear you are on the road to recovery. You are a ray of positivity in a media world that can sometimes be pretty negative. Smile
  • 1 0
 Damn glad to see her and her situation acknowledge on PB (not just the Gram) and all the good vibes your way Alicia!!!
  • 2 0
 Holy Jeeebus, take care of yourself!
  • 2 0
 You got this Alicia!!! Stay strong!
  • 1 0
 whish you a full recovery! all the best, take your time to step bach where you was just before this. stay strong!
  • 1 0
 Believe me, paragliding is less dangerous than mtbiking !!!! i recommand you try !!!! Big Grin
  • 1 0
 Thanks for sharing your story. Best wishes for a healthy and (relatively)speedy recovery!
  • 1 0
 Missed your witty and thoughtful writing, that seems to be intact! Heal soon!!
  • 1 0
 You got this dude, everyone in bham is pulling for you!
  • 1 0
 
  • 1 0
 ❤️
  • 1 0
 Heal up!
  • 1 0
 Glad to hear from you !!





