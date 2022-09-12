"I Said I Won't Come Back if I Win" - 10 Rider Interviews from Red Bull Hardline 2022

Adam Brayton

Once the stress of Hardline Race Day was over and the autographs signed, we caught up with as many riders of Red Bull Hardline as we could for some quick three-minute interviews.

How have you found your Hardline experience?

You know what we've had a great week, some superb changes to the course and I've absolutely loved it. You know, despite what happened in finals, I can't really complain.

What has been the hardest feature for you?

For me, I was mostly concerned about the on-off. I don't know why, probably because you have to get it right. I know you do with the other features, but the big ones didn't bother me. It was just that on-off but anyway goosed it every time and yeah, it was sweet.

What feature did you enjoy the most?

It's just an insane week, you know, the craic and all the behind-the-scenes stuff. You wouldn't miss it for the world.

Did you make any changes to your bike setup for Hardline?

Yeah, we just went a little bit harder. To be honest it wasn't a lot of changes from Val di Sole, but my Val di Sole set-up was terrible! So it kind of worked out alright in the end.

Best Hardline moment?

Probably Brook MacDonald in my room at 2 am last night playing Party Boy.

Will you be back next year?





Jackson Goldstone



How have you found your Hardline experience?

So first time, that experience has been insane. Such a good weekend, hitting big jumps and round a really, really sick track. Yeah, can't ask for anything better.



Um, that's a good question. Some of the rocks in the wet were actually way harder than the jumps. I found, you know, the jumps are pretty straightforward to go faster and pull up whereas you have to be a bit more precise on the rocks. But you know, it's a technical course from top to bottom, so it's all pretty difficult.



Probably the two 90-foot jumps. It's definitely the jumps I enjoy the most. It's such a good feeling being in the air for that long.



Just a couple of changes to the bike, I just added a lot of pressure and went up a spring rate. Made the bike a bit stiffer for the heavy impacts and then up a bit of psi in the tyres too, but pretty much the same settings.

I'm gonna have to now because I said I won't come back if I win. And I was convinced I was going to win today and I didn't so I'm coming back.

Best Hardline moment?

I think the best Hardline moment is probably going to be tonight actually. You know, I've always heard the stories of a real good time out at the after-party.

Will you be back next year?

Brook MacDonald

Yeah, I'll be here until I retire.

How have you found your Hardline experience?

To be honest, been really good. I haven't been here since '16 and it's changed a lot. The features have gotten bigger, way gnarlier. I kind of forgot actually how gnarly it is here and how much stress you actually have to put on yourself to complete a full run and actually get through everything. So, yeah, it's been a really great week like, so stoked to just be here, ride bikes and hang out with mates.

What has been the hardest feature for you?

That Step-down after the metal ramp Step-up I struggled all week just figuring out what speed I should approach it and I was overshooting it and undershooting it so yeah, it definitely for me was the hardest one.

What feature did you enjoy the most?

Probably the On-Off into the 90-footers, that was sick. It's literally like two or three seconds in the air. It's so cool.

Best Hardline moment?

Probably just getting through the whole course and just ticking everything off.

Will you be back next year?



Joe Smith



How have you found your Hardline experience?

Scary. It's weird. I think I'm like, I've done it more than anyone else or as much as everyone else, but I'm probably more scared than ever.



It's all been pretty good this year. Like, let's take those new jumps, I was super nervous doing them. I had a few technical troubles the day when everyone started ticking them off so I didn't get that done that day. And then I went into the next day feeling like I was a bit behind. So I had to like, just step up and do it. So I'd only actually been through them like four times, but still good.



The last jump once you've done that, you know you're in the finish. I used to love them like waterfall jumps and stuff like they're a bit slower and you get some like nice style but either that or like the cannon out of the woods at the top, that's pretty cool.



Yeah, for sure.I didn't change too much no. I got a coil shock a couple of weeks ago so I didn't really know how that would work on the bike. Everyone said it would work really well. I did go 25 pound hardest spring but I probably would have anyway. A tiny bit harder in the tyres, like 2psi front and rear. Maybe an extra click of compression here and there but not much, not compared to how we first did when we first got here.

Best Hardline moment?

Again, just coming down after that final run into the finish and getting that full run in the bag.

Will you be back next year?

Charlie Hatton

Yeah I think so, I always seem to come back.

How have you found your Hardline experience?

It was pretty stressful, to be honest, with the new features. The old features I was pretty comfortable with, the new features I was like 'oh God'. No one had tried them, so I was like are these even going to work? Yeah, I was pretty scared to be honest.

What has been the hardest feature for you?

Hardest feature was probably the new ones, but just mentally getting over how big they are and how fast you have to go. In actual technical aspects they're probably not as hard as some of the other features but it's just the mentality to pedal up to a massive takeoff and pull up hard when you're going probably 45mph.

What feature did you enjoy the most?

I think when you link full runs together and you get through the line that's a feeling you can't describe.

Did you make any changes to your bike setup for Hardline?

Yeah, quite a lot of changes actually. I probably went 3-4psi harder in the fork, more low-speed compression and slightly slower rebound.

Best Hardline moment?

It's just such a cool atmosphere and after a practice day we went out on the trials bikes and yeah, rip them so that was good fun.

Will you be back next year?





Thibault Laly



How have you found your Hardline experience?

Hardline is always a very special moment in the year, like the atmosphere is pretty cool. It's always a bit scary just to send those big jumps but it's kind of fun as well. There is a very specific atmosphere with all the riders with pushing each other to send those big jumps even in the wind or dirty conditions. So it's pretty cool just to come after the season in general and just keep the challenge going.



I would say the hardest feature was the second double and the big jump on jump off. Jump on jump off was quite hard to manage the speed. You know, you don't want to be too far or too close to the first one. So just need to push but at the exact speed to jump on jump off and then the first one is pretty easy you just have to pedal as hard as you can and pull as hard as you can. But the second one is a bit more managed with the speed. So when I first hit it, I break in the middle and it was exactly the wrong thing to do. So yeah second double for sure. The others are pretty cool. And maybe also the metal ramp was hard for me because I crashed last year on it.



Yeah, for sure.

What feature did you enjoy the most?

I don't know exactly. I think the first double was quite enjoyable. You were just pedalling hard, arriving at like I don't know 60km/h and just pushing everything you have just to be sure you can pass and it's for sure the biggest jump I've ever done in my career. So it's pretty good.

Did you make any changes to your bike setup for Hardline?

Yes, a lot of big changes in general. My suspension settings were set differently. More closed lower speed compression, less rebound, tyre pressure and tyres.

Best Hardline moment?

The best moment for sure is just to finish it, crossing the finish line and realise you're still alive. You survived this weekend. You had an ok run, and just to know you're in one piece and ready to go again.

Will you be back next year?

Phil Atwill

I'll probably say yes.

How have you found your Hardline experience?

Yeah, gnarly but quite good. Survived. Buzzing.

You were pretty nervous when I spoke to you at Val di Sole about it. Did you get any easier when he got here?

No, not really. Day one I was terrified, didn't hit much. Day two got a lot better but then, had to pull out due to mechanical.

What has been the hardest feature for you?

It's all challenging. It's not just one feature, it's trying to link the run together. The wind as well, that's a huge factor.

What feature did you enjoy the most?

The bottom section from after the 90ft jumps to the bottom, the techy bit was good. I never hit the 90-footers.

Did you make any changes to your bike setup for Hardline?

Definitely, bit slower and a bit harder.

Best Hardline moment?

The relief to get all the features done, apart from the 90-footers, that was a huge box ticked.

Will you be back next year?

Taylor Vernon[/



What has been the hardest feature for you?

Honestly, after the first day walking it, seeing the new builds in the middle of the track, you've got the 90-foot doubles. I was like, wow. I didn't even think they were possible to start with and then Bernard went and hit it and had a huge one. The shape, the new lip, and then the boys started ticking them off. All weekend I just sat back and watched people do stuff and I was the very last person to do it. Then, as soon as I knew it safe, I do it, and then you know it's paid off, and I just put a bit of speed down at the end.



I think I like to Step-on, Step-off because I'm such a moto fan it's like the closest we'll ever get to being in a moto race.



No, not really. I run pretty stiff anyway. Compared to last weekend at Val di Sole, I was like three psi up on the fork and rear end four psi. Not too much just for those little bit heavier landings if they happen, just a bit of safety.



We'll see. We'll see, definitely thinking about it.

Best Hardline moment?

Honestly, just having craic with the boys. There's such a good vibe all weekend, like we've all been picking each other up and helping each other get over jumps and a few beers every night. It was pretty decent standing on the podium too.

Will you be back next year?





Chris Cumming



How have you found your Hardline experience?

I got invited at the last World Cup in Val Di Sole, Italy. I was a bit nervous when I found out the news that I got invited, but no I was keen. I wasn't too sure if I was going to hit all the features as they're just absolutely massive. But all the help from all the guys and the riders made it quite easy, well easy enough for me to ride. Definitely fun hanging out with all the boys and girls. Yeah, it was scary but some craic and fun.



First hit wise, the biggest one for me was the Road Gap, even though it's the easiest. It's just the thought of pushing your bike over a cliff edge, which is absolutely humongous. That was a very cool thing flying through the air on that.



The feature I found the most fun was probably the first 90-footer. It was massive and it was a very cool feeling just flying through the air.



Yeah, hopefully, if they invite me back. I was a wildcard guy I didn't get asked until last weekend, so I was a last-minute guy and showed up and smashed it.

Did you make any changes to your bike setup for Hardline?

Not really. My bike was set up for Val di Sole so it's already stiff and it was ready for a bloody battering. But no, just probably two clicks on high speed on my compression that's really it to my shock.

Best Hardline moment?

Oh, the craics unreal. Just hanging out with other boys. Also, getting down and completing a full lap was probably the most fun I've had whilst doing Hardline just hitting all the big jumps and doing it all together. It was fun. I really enjoyed that.

Will you be back next year?

Ronan Dunne

I'd love to be back, hopefully going to get an invite again next year because this week has been the highlight of the year for me so yeah, it was unreal.

How have you found your Hardline experience?

Yeah, it's pretty sick. Enjoyed it. So like there's great craic with the lads and then racing was savage. I came fourth with 0.2s off second with a dropped chain. So I was pretty frustrated about that but enjoy the whole experience.

What has been the hardest feature for you?

Probably that little rock garden before the Road Gap. I think all those techy bits, they're the tough ones, to be honest.

What feature did you enjoy the most?

Maybe the 90 Footers, I think they're the best.

Did you make any changes to your bike setup for Hardline?

Just stiffened up everything. I think I was like 100 psi in the forks like 260 in the shock or something. And then tyre pressure is actually the exact same.

Best Hardline moment?

I don't know, probably just the craic with the lads, even back at the hotel and around the pits. That's the main thing it was great fun.

Will you be back next year?

100%. Yeah, definitely. I'm coming back for my money.