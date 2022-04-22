I Stitched a Gash in My Tire - Trailside Bike Repair

Apr 22, 2022
by Ryan Palmer  
https://www.betamtb.com/technique/diy-repair/i-stitched-a-gash-in-my-tire-trailside-bike-repair/

Posted In:
Beta MTB


Must Read This Week
Video: Welcome to the 2022 Value Bike Field Test - Reasonably Priced Full-Suspension and Hardtails
110338 views
First Ride: 2022 Santa Cruz Megatower - Build It Bigger
78763 views
Tech Briefing: Brand New DH Bikes, Dropper Posts, Knee Pads, & More - April 2022
57237 views
Review: The 2022 Canyon Strive is Longer, Slacker, & Still Has a Shapeshifter
57231 views
Review: Last Tarvo - A Sub-30-Pound Enduro Bike
45236 views
Video: Aaron Gwin's Massive Crash from the Lourdes DH World Cup 2022
41176 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win a Fox 36 Fork
37377 views
Another Spectator has Caused a Crash in a Major Road Race
36290 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007133
Mobile Version of Website