Iago Garay Breaks Elbow & Fractures Eye Socket in Indoor Bike Park Crash, Subsequently Tests Positive For Covid-19

The last three days have been quite the challenge. I was making my way back home to Spain from Austria and decided to make a stop in Lyon to ride a pretty cool indoor bike park. I was having a lot of fun between the airbag and the asphalt pumptrack when suddenly I woke up on the side of the track with the guys from the ambulance looking at me pretty worried. I can’t remember what happened, but what I have been able to put together is that I came short on a transfer and hit the deck super hard and fully K.O myself. They rushed me to the hospital and after some X-rays and an MRI they were able to tell I had a broken Elbow and fractured my eye socket in two spots.They left me in the hospital for the night so that I could have surgery on my elbow the next day but unfortunately, the next morning the results from my COVID 19 test came back and I had tested positive. Due to the bad state of Lyon’s pandemic the hospital rules is they will not perform surgery on people with Coronavirus unless its an emergency. The good thing is that my surgery isn’t very urgent, I just have to stay in the cast until they can perform it. The bad thing is that due to the positive I have to quarantine in Lyon for a minimum of 8 days until I can get back to Spain and see my doctor for the surgery.



Looking into the future things aren’t so bad. After my surgery in the elbow I won’t be needing to have cast anymore, so rehab will be able to start almost immediately. Doctors say it might take 2 months for me to be able to ride Mtb again, but I love to prove doctors wrong so I will be putting all I’ve got to get back in shape as soon as possible, which should be right in time for the pre season training! This is my first ever big injury in 18 years of racing so I would say I’ve had a pretty good run and I am ready to face this new challenge. — Iago Garay