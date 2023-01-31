Iago Garay Signs with Cannondale & 7mesh

Jan 31, 2023
by Mike Levy  

Spanish enduro racer and all-around style master Iago Garay has signed with Cannondale for the coming two years, according to a post on their Instagram page. Garay will likely be contesting the newly named Enduro World Cup series aboard the 165mm-travel Jekyll while wearing clothing from Canadian brand 7mesh.

bigquotesI am beyond stoked to start the new year onboard Cannondale bikes. I’ve been a huge fan of the brand ever since my dad bought his CAAD4 in the late 90s. Cannondale is a legendary brand and I can’t wait for what the next 2 years will bring! As part of this dream set up, I will also have 7mesh supporting me through every adventure, race, or training ride. The quality and comfort of the products is like nothing I’ve ever tried before and it has already changed the way I experience the outdoors. 2023 is going to be a great year! Iago Garay


Iago Garay x Cannondale x 7mesh 2023

Iago Garay x Cannondale x 7mesh 2023


Posted In:
Industry News Iago Garay


2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Bravo Iago! Felicidades hermano! Espero verte y a Ella rodando en Mexico de nuevo algún dia.
  • 1 0
 Congrats, Iago!





