Iago Garay Signs with Cannondale & 7mesh

I am beyond stoked to start the new year onboard Cannondale bikes. I’ve been a huge fan of the brand ever since my dad bought his CAAD4 in the late 90s. Cannondale is a legendary brand and I can’t wait for what the next 2 years will bring! As part of this dream set up, I will also have 7mesh supporting me through every adventure, race, or training ride. The quality and comfort of the products is like nothing I’ve ever tried before and it has already changed the way I experience the outdoors. 2023 is going to be a great year!

— Iago Garay