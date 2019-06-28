Video: Iago Garay Visits Vigo to Find World Class Trails

A lot of you might have heard of Vigo, a small city on the northwest coast of Spain. It held the DH World Cup for a couple of years and it was the very first time I met most of my idols. I was 13 years old and it was the first time I got to experience a world-class event. A lot has changed since then and I haven’t been to Vigo in a really long time, so I was pretty excited, to say the least.
This year the Enduro National Championship was held in Moaña, just a short 30-minute drive from Vigo, so my friend Nacho Trueba and I decided to head there early and film a short video in some of the cool spots around the area. We met over there with another media squid, none other than Kike Abelleira, who lives an hour north from there but grew up in the Vigo area and he was our guide for the week. We spent Monday skating around the old town of Vigo, sampling some Galician craft beer and enjoying the beautiful city.Monte Ferro delivered us a prime dirt condition. Photo by Kike Abelleira.
The first day of filming we went to Monte Ferro, a very small hill but with lots of short fun trails. It takes you around 10-15 minutes to climb to the top and about 1-2 minutes to ride down. We showed up to some dusty flow trails but halfway through the film session, the sideways rain came in. The treetops seemed like they wanted to touch the ground and the dust turned into mud. We decided to stop for lunch and see if the weather improved. This is what Galicia is known for, 1 hour later the sun was back out and the wind had almost dried up all the trails again, so we went to a different trail and kept filming. It was really cool to see what the people of Vigo had built, right next to the city and with a great variety of options
For the second day of filming, we got in contact with Anxo Perez, Angel Suarez’s home mechanic. They took us to their sweet secret track where they usually do some testing during the offseason and it was one of the best things I have ridden in Spain. Full of super fun well-built corners and some tech jumps which we sessioned all afternoon until we could push the bikes up no more.
Hope you guys enjoyed the video, leave us a comment and let us know your thoughts.
Cheers, Nacho and Iago
-Words by Iago Garay. @iagogaray
-Photos by Kike Abelleira. @kikeabelleira
-Video by Nacho Trueba. @nacho_trueba
