Iago Garay Signs with Santa Cruz Bicycles for Another 2 years

Words: Iago Garay

After a weird 2020 season, I am very happy to start this year with a solid structure with some of the same sponsors that have been believing in me for a long time plus some very exciting new ones!I have been riding Santa Cruz bicycles for the last 8 years and its a pleasure to say I have resigned with them for the next 2. The humans behind the brand are some of my favorite people and they make the best bikes I could wish for. With Santa Cruz comes the best team sponsors that have been trusting in our program for the last 5 years. SRAM, Rock Shox, Maxxis, industry nine and Reserve wheels.To complete the build I will be running Crankbrothers pedals, Fizik saddles, the best bike protection with DYEDbro and new for this year I will be running Ethirteen handlebars and stems.One of my longest-lasting sponsors Smith will be once again my helmet and eyewear of choice, with some very exciting things coming later in the year, stay tuned!Another very exciting new partnership will be DHaRCO. The Australian company makes some awesome designs while keeping the environment in mind. I have already been riding some of their gear and I am super happy with how it feels and looks.Camelbak is once again keeping me hydrated during my rides and on my everyday life with their reusable drinkware and bottles.Evo, Trail butter and Dainese will complete the companies and brands that will be helping me through the year.We have a different but fun year ahead. With most of the races packed into the summer, I will be working on some other projects before I get racing another full EWS season.I will be back doing my “Not far from home” video series exploring all the best and new riding destinations in Spain. Overall, the goal is to have fun and spend as much time as possible on the bike!