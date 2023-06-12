Iago Garay Suffers Brain Aneurysm at Pietra Ligure

On Saturday the 3rd I started my day in Pietra Ligure like any other one. I felt quite relaxed and ready for a big day ahead. I remember climbing to the second stage motivated and in good spirits. It started quite well and I could tell I was going slightly faster as I was getting closer to the edge. I was enjoying that feeling. As I got somewhere halfway down it I suddenly started noticing something was a bit off. My ears started buzzing and sort of popped...



At [one] point it all became quite a blur, I couldn’t really control much my bike but eventually made it to the bottom. All I could do was lay on the floor and go through what was the most painful thing I’ve ever experienced in my life. I was lucky enough to have a great team of medics nearby and in less than an hour I was at the neuroscience emergency room in Pietra Ligure hospital were they found out I had an aneurism in my brain.



I needed two surgeries during the weekend and another one two days ago, but so far the doctors are positive I will make it out 100% and back into a normal life. I must stay another week in the hospital under close surveillance to make sure everything develops correctly, the spirit is getting better little by little and I’m really looking forward to going outside soon... — Iago Garay