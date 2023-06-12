Iago Garay Suffers Brain Aneurysm at Pietra Ligure

Jun 12, 2023
by Christie Fitzpatrick  
Iago Garay shared a terrifying incident on his Instagram earlier today from his weekend at Pietra Ligure. What started as a normal race day ended up requiring two surgeries to treat an aneurism in his brain. We are so relieved that he is resting, doing well and expected to make a full recovery.


bigquotesOn Saturday the 3rd I started my day in Pietra Ligure like any other one. I felt quite relaxed and ready for a big day ahead. I remember climbing to the second stage motivated and in good spirits. It started quite well and I could tell I was going slightly faster as I was getting closer to the edge. I was enjoying that feeling. As I got somewhere halfway down it I suddenly started noticing something was a bit off. My ears started buzzing and sort of popped...

At [one] point it all became quite a blur, I couldn’t really control much my bike but eventually made it to the bottom. All I could do was lay on the floor and go through what was the most painful thing I’ve ever experienced in my life. I was lucky enough to have a great team of medics nearby and in less than an hour I was at the neuroscience emergency room in Pietra Ligure hospital were they found out I had an aneurism in my brain.

I needed two surgeries during the weekend and another one two days ago, but so far the doctors are positive I will make it out 100% and back into a normal life. I must stay another week in the hospital under close surveillance to make sure everything develops correctly, the spirit is getting better little by little and I’m really looking forward to going outside soon...Iago Garay


Everyone at Pinkbike is sending our best wishes for a strong recovery for Iago.

9 Comments

  • 22 0
 Such a scary and unpredictable thing. Healing vibes bro.
  • 8 0
 Freak occurrences happen, whether good or bad. Tell your loved ones you love them everyday.
  • 6 0
 Wow that's crazy. Surprised he managed not to crash
  • 5 0
 Hooray for science and medicine! Heal up Iago - glad you're ok...
  • 4 0
 Vamos @iagogaray !! En nada estás de vuelta chaval! Ánimo!!
  • 1 0
 This was definitely not news that I expected to hear. Very glad that he is stable now and expected to make a full recovery. Must have been terrifying. Big up to the medics who treated him!
  • 4 0
 oh dang! Get well soon!
  • 3 0
 Ánimo Iago!
  • 2 0
 Scary scary feel better Iago!





