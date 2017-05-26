PINKBIKE TECH

Iago Garay's Santa Cruz Hightower – EWS Ireland 2017

May 26, 2017
by Mike Kazimer  
Santa Cruz

Iago Garay and the rest of the Santa Cruz enduro squad are on fresh Hightowers this weekend, but it looks like there might be a little more going on than just a snazzy new paint job. The differences might not be immediately obvious, but a closer look reveals that the rocker link doesn't have the two geometry positions found on the standard Hightower, and the rear brake now uses a post mount rather than the international standard mounting found on the original.

There have been rumors about a longer travel Hightower floating around ever since Greg Minnaar was spotted doing some pre-season testing aboard a Hightower with a Fox 40 up front, and plenty of unsponsored riders have figured out how to eke a little more travel out of their stock Hightowers by using a different length rear shock (for the record, something Santa Cruz doesn't recommend), but these new bikes are a good sign that there's something new in the works for the not-so-distant future.

Santa Cruz
Even if the sun is shining, it doesn't hurt to be prepared for muddy conditions in Ireland, which is why Iago has a piece of moto foam tucked into his bike's rear swingarm.
Santa Cruz
Iago is running a Maxxis Highroller II up front and the faster rolling Griffin in the rear, mounted up to what look to be wide, asymmetric, unmarked carbon rims.


Santa Cruz


23 Comments

  • + 15
 The bike is out in public already, just break the embargo and tell us what it is instead of being a part of Santa Cruz' drawn out marketing campaign to build interest among the accountants, lawyers and dentists that will buy these. Or will this have to be secret because everyone had a great time in France at the Nomad launch and nobody wants to lose out on the next all expenses paid trip.
  • + 13
 Bromad 29?
  • + 3
 That humongous lyrik and less curved upper link would match up. Appears to be a touch longer stoke shock on there too. Nomad color wasn't updated, uses 142, and the link looks to be a close match with the silver one.
  • + 1
 So are you guys guessing at 150mm for rear travel? Or something longer like 160?
  • + 2
 Is the water bottle and cage just for show? It doesn't really look it's functional even with a side loading cage.
  • + 3
 That reverb looks longer than a 170?
  • + 3
 What's that collar on the reverb for?
  • + 3
 im going to guess that is emergency gorilla tape
  • + 1
 Looks like some spare Goriila tape. Good spot to store it for quick repairs.
  • + 1
 maybe a roll of tape of some kind for emergencies?
  • + 1
 Maybe some tape (named after a certain monkey I can't remember which) that could be used in an emergency situation by the rider.
  • + 1
 @bikingbayarea: Gorillas ain't monkeys.
  • + 1
 @Dustfarter: 4eelo4yoy1u3wlvv52vzht3m-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/Ape-Tape-Gaffers-Tape-Black-2-inch-roll-with-label.jpg
  • + 3
 As nobody mentioned it yet, I'd say its tape for emergencies.
  • + 3
 Higher tower
  • + 2
 What's the foam for? Just so that mud doesn't get packed up in there?
  • + 1
 What's with the valve stems? Is that ProCore or similar?
  • + 2
 e*thirteen valves....
  • + 1
 Carbon rims, ballsy. Sweet looking bike.
  • + 1
 must be Shimano's new rims
  • + 2
 @parallaxid: coming out in 2078 with Shimano's carbon cranks
  • + 4
 @parallaxid: Im calling they are in house SC rims.
  • + 1
 @wibblywobbly: but only in 24mm internal width. Because Shimano.

Post a Comment



