Iago Garay's Santa Cruz Hightower – EWS Ireland 2017

Iago Garay and the rest of the Santa Cruz enduro squad are on fresh Hightowers this weekend, but it looks like there might be a little more going on than just a snazzy new paint job. The differences might not be immediately obvious, but a closer look reveals that the rocker link doesn't have the two geometry positions found on the standard Hightower, and the rear brake now uses a post mount rather than the international standard mounting found on the original.
There have been rumors about a longer travel Hightower floating around ever since Greg Minnaar was spotted doing some pre-season testing aboard a Hightower with a Fox 40
up front, and plenty of unsponsored riders have figured out how to eke a little more travel out of their stock Hightowers by using a different length rear shock (for the record, something Santa Cruz doesn't recommend), but these new bikes are a good sign that there's something new in the works for the not-so-distant future.
