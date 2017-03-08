Ibis Announces 7-Year Frame and Wheels Warranty

About the new Warranty

Ibis Warranty

7-Year Guarantee

Lifetime No-fault Guarantee

No Fault Replacement

Ibis' reputation for providing excellent customer service is well established, but on paper, our 3-year warranty did not reflect the level protection that we were actually providing customers.Manufacturer's warranties are almost always guarantees against defects in materials and workmanship exclusively. If a bike frame truly has such a defect it will almost always present itself fairly quickly after the bike is put into use, and that was the basis of our original 3-year warranty. However, in practice, we would replace frames outside of the warranty period if it was clearly defective. Since we were, in fact providing a warranty that lasted beyond the 3 years it only made sense to offer people that sense of security upfront. Going to 7 years we feel is more than sufficient to cover any defective part and provide customers confidence in their purchase without getting into any gray areas of wear and tear, abuse and depreciation.At Ibis, we are making significant investments in quality control and continuous improvements in our engineering. With a dedicated staff that is working on manufacturing technology and process improvement, Ibis is striving to provide the best quality, most advanced bikes on the market.: Ibis Frames and Rims are guaranteed to be free of defects in materials and workmanship for a period of 7 years for the original owner. Ibis will either repair or replace at its option any part it determines to be defective. Paint and finish are covered for a period of 1 year.: Provides for low-cost replacement or repair of parts damaged in a crash or other non-warranty situation for the life of the original owner.This warranty does not cover normal wear and tear, nor does it apply to damage that is the result of abuse, neglect, improper assembly, improper maintenance, alteration, misuse or massive hucking. The costs of disassembly, reassembly or repair of any attached components are not covered by this warranty and are the responsibility of the original owner. Under no circumstance are the costs of shipping to or from Ibis covered by this limited warranty.This warranty is non-transferable and applies exclusively to Ibis bicycles and rims manufactured after January 1, 2016Should your Ibis be involved in a crash or other non-warranty situation, Ibis Cycles will make replacement parts available at a minimum charge to the original owner. Ibis Cycles does this at its sole discretion and reserves the right to refuse this offer, so don't go crashing your bike on purpose. We already know that one.Unless otherwise provided, the sole remedy under the above warranty, or any implied warranty, is limited to the replacement of defective parts with those of equal or greater value at the sole discretion of Ibis Cycles. In no event shall Ibis Cycles be held responsible for direct, incidental or consequential damages, including, without limitation, damages for personal injury, property damage, or economic losses, whether based on contract, warranty, negligence, product liability, or any other theory. Okay. Good!